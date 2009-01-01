The scoop: Started all four years. He played in four WPIAL championships and won three of them. Considered one of best centers in WPIAL. Also was a standout on defense.

College talk: He has an offer from Duquesne, among others, and plans on sorting out his college options over the winter.

Most memorable moment this season? This season, my most memorable moment was definitely being a captain at Heinz Field. Obviously, I wish we could have had a better outcome, but to be able to walk out on the field and be a captain, it was just awesome.

Favorite class? Definitely world history.

Thanksgiving food you must have? I love mac and cheese, stuffing and mashed potatoes. I’ll have a little turkey, but I’m not a turkey guy.

Who would play you in a movie? Our guard on our team, Michael Huber. They call him my twin. One time his mom came up to me and thought I was her actual son.

Anyone in the world you could invite to Thanksgiving dinner: It would definitely be my Papa. He's been dead for 12 years. He would definitely be proud of all the things my team and I have accomplished.

Career, if not an athlete or coach? I haven't really decided yet. I’m going to look into that now.

People might be surprised to know that: In my free time I love to play my teammates at Madden. Then I go into practice the next day and tell them how bad I beat them.

Favorite person to follow on Twitter?: Probably Chase Winovich. He came out of TJ and he’s awesome up there at MIchigan. I just think he’s really funny. He always has really good tweets.

Best player you’ve played against?: [Former] Erie Prep quarterback Joe Mischler. Every time he had the ball in his hand, he could have made anything happen. He was just electric.