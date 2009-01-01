   2018 Fab 22

Like turkey and stuffing, the Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 is a Thanksgiving tradition. Every November, the P-G selects the top 22 players in the WPIAL and City League, regardless of position. It’s a tradition that goes back 38 years to 1980.

This year’s team has three players from both Pine-Richland and Gateway, while Penn Hills, Thomas Jefferson, North Allegheny and Aliquippa all have two players on the team.

Many former Fab 22 players have gone on to highly successful college careers and some played in the NFL. This season, 14 former Fab 22 players were on NFL opening day rosters. Some of them were Penn Hills’ Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Woodland Hills’ Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots), South Allegheny’s Jesse James (Pittsburgh Steelers), Clairton’s Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals), Upper St. Clair’s Sean Lee (Dallas Cowboys) and New Castle’s Malik Hooker (Indianapolis Colts). From 1980 through 2014, there has been at least one future NFL player on every Fab 22 team except one (1997). Nine former selections were first-round NFL draft picks. Some former Fabulous 22 players are having impacts this season on major-college teams, including Michigan’s Chase Winovich (Thomas Jefferson) and Khaleke Hudson (McKeesport), Pitt’s Alex Bookser (Mt. Lebanon) and Damar Hamlin (Central Catholic), and West Virginia’s Kenny Robinson (Imani Christian) and Dravon Askew-Henry (Aliquippa).

 
 

Tyler Bradley

QB | Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart

6'3 - 210 lbs | Senior
Michael Carmody

OT-DL | Mars

6'6 - 282 lbs | Junior
Derrick Davis

RB-LB | Gateway

6'0 - 185 lbs | Sophomore
Dan Deabner

WR-DB | Thomas Jefferson

6'0 - 180 lbs | Junior
M.J. Devonshire

WR-DB | Aliquippa

5'11 - 180 lbs | Senior
Will Gipson

WR-DB | Aliquippa

6'3 - 189 lbs | Senior
Daequan Hardy

WR-DB | Penn Hills

5'10 - 165 lbs | Senior
Todd Hill

RB-LB | Steel Valley

5'10 - 225 lbs | Senior
Cade Hoke

LB | North Allegheny

6'0 - 218 lbs | Senior
Trent Holler

C-DE | Latrobe

6'2 - 290 lbs | Senior
Courtney Jackson

WR-DB | Gateway

5'11 - 170 lbs | Senior
Jeremiah Josephs

WR-DB | Gateway

5'11 - 170 lbs | Senior
Mike Katic

OG-DL | Pine-Richland

6'3 - 280 lbs | Senior
Tyler King

FB-LB | Pine-Richland

6'1 - 220 lbs | Senior
Andrew Kristofic

OT-DL | Pine-Richland

6'6 - 275 lbs | Senior
Hollis Mathis

QB | Penn Hills

6'1 - 175 lbs | Senior
Skyy Moore

QB-DB | Shady Side Academy

5'11 - 185 lbs | Senior
Joey Porter Jr.

WR-DB | North Allegheny

6'2 - 187 lbs | Senior
Dom Serapiglia

C-DL | Thomas Jefferson

6'1 - 295 lbs | Senior
Jake Stebbins

TE-LB | Seneca Valley

6'2 - 220 lbs | Senior
Mike Trimbur

WR-DB | South Fayette

5'11 - 180 lbs | Senior
Mateo Vandamia

TE-DE | West Allegheny

6'2 - 222 lbs | Senior
Reporting: Mike White, Sarah K. Spencer, Brad Everett and Eddie Phillipps
Logo Design: Ben Howard
Web Design: Zack Tanner

 

