The scoop: After leading OLSH to the first WPIAL championship in school history, Bradley sits at No. 4 on the WPIAL’s all-time passing list with 8,328 career yards and is third in touchdown passes with 100. This season, he has completed 201 of 304 for 3,228 yards and 43 touchdowns.
College talk: Once the season is over, Bradley will schedule a few visits. He already has been to Notre Dame College (Ohio), Mercyhurst and Lake Erie College.
Most memorable moment this season? It's definitely winning the WPIAL championship. It was an awesome experience playing at Heinz Field in front of our whole community. Winning with my teammates can't even be put into words.
Favorite class? I like history classes the best. Right now, I’m in government.
Thanksgiving food you must have? Oh man, definitely mashed potatoes. Those are the best.
Who would play you in a movie? Probably Tom Brady. He's a quarterback who wears No. 12 like I do.
Career, if not an athlete or coach? I am going to major in education, so I want to be a teacher or something along those lines.
People might be surprised to know that:: I do everything left-handed, except play sports.
Favorite person to follow on Twitter?: I follow a lot of Pittsburgh Pirates. Chris Archer posts a lot of good things and has some interesting things to say.
Best player you’ve played against?: I'd probably say Marcus Barnes from Jeanette. He controls the whole field.
