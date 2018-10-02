PRICED OUT

When the subject of unaffordable housing makes headlines, the usual suspects — New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles — top the list.

But housing is becoming increasingly expensive in a wide range of other American cities, including Pittsburgh.

In 2015, there were 23 wards out of 32 in the city of Pittsburgh with median housing sale prices of less than $150,000. Today, the number of wards with homes at that price range has dropped to 18.

“This is basically a seller’s market. Buyers are waiting in line to purchase, but there’s nothing to purchase,” said Karl Owens, a real estate agent in Howard Hanna’s Sewickley office. “If an opportunity arises, it will typically go into a bidding war, which means multiple offers.”