  Patented in Pittsburgh            

An oblong, purple fruit — an eggplant or an aubergine, whichever you prefer — is part of the reason you aren’t dripping in sweat while sitting inside a Southwest airplane cabin tens of thousands of feet in the air. It’s also the inspiration for a new type of paint that will help autonomous cars “see” one another.

Those discoveries, both of which have been patented in the last three years, were made at PPG’s secretive Coatings Innovation Center in Allison Park, housed inside an industrial park in a suburban bubble.

The vast building is shielded behind two sets of motorized gates, cloistered by trees. It’s reflective, seemingly covered with panels of mirrors, and accented by retro red beams, reminiscent of a 1970s aesthetic.

Inside the Pittsburgh company’s flagship research and development lab — where 370 employees are buzzing around, creating coatings for cell phones, aerosol cans, bridges and more — the focus is on testing out ideas that will buy this 135-year-old company, which first began as a plate glass factory in the late 1800s, a home in the future.

Between 2005 and 2015, PPG was awarded 583 patents, the most in the Pittsburgh region, and certainly enough to warrant the structure PPG has crafted to protect its secrets until it has the force of a U.S. patent seal.

Craig Wilson shows an epoxy resin created by PPG Industries at its Coatings Innovation Center. (Julia Rendleman/Post-Gazette) Zachary Brown, a research chemist, spreads paint as he prepares to measure the color after baking the coating at PPG’s Coatings Innovation Center. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)

“The coatings business is pretty competitive,” explained Aditya Gottumukkala, intellectual asset manager and strategist for PPG. According to market research from Coatings World, a trade publication, the pigments market alone is expected to exceed $18 billion by 2025.

And it’s not just PPG that’s a player in this massive game of chess — trying to outmaneuver rivals. Data suggests that Pittsburgh is becoming a patent factory.

Over the last decade, the region’s research institutions, including Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University, have more than tripled their combined new patents — from 58 received in 2008 to 186 in 2017, according to research compiled by North Side-based seed investor Innovation Works.

A 2013 analysis of regional patent trends by the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. noted that of 358 areas studied, Pittsburgh ranked 26th in patent production between 2007 and 2011 with 800 patents. San Jose, Calif., which ranked first, produced 9,237.

Pittsburgh’s patent production doesn’t come just thanks to deep-pocketed universities and corporations.

Tech workers at scrappy startups and even your next-door-neighbor in her garage are laboring over inventions that they hope are novel enough to win U.S. patent approval, and clever enough to commercialize.

Pittsburgh's top patent producers, 2005-2015 Source: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Graphic: James Hilston/Post-Gazette

Between 2005 and 2015, individually owned patents were the only category that beat out PPG, with 804 in total, according to data compiled by the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance.

There’s risk in sharing the details of that eureka moment with the government — you’re showing the minutiae of your discovery to the world. But if the officials at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va., deem your idea as unique, it can be a legal game changer.

Now the other side can see your most recent move, dissect it, consider the possibilities — but it’s too late for them to capitalize on what they learn from you. At least for the next 20 years.