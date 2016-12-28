Pitt loses to Northwestern in Pinstripe Bowl, 31-24 By Matt Freed Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pitt running back James Conner enters Yankee Stadium Pitt fans pose outside Yankee Stadium before their team takes on Northwestern Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi greets players as they walk to their locker room Pitt running back James Conner pumps up his team as they take the field for warmups Pitt takes on Northwestern Wednesday at Yankee Stadium Pitt’s Dontez Ford pulls in a pass against Northwestern’s Trae Williams in the first quarter Pitt’s James Conner carries against Northwestern’s Joe Jones in the first quarter Northwestern’s Nate Hall takes down Pitt’s Scott Orndoff Northwestern’s Flynn Nagel is upended by Pitt’s Rachid Ibrahim Pitt’s Jester Weah pulls in a pass for a touchdown in front of Northwestern’s Montre Hartage Pitt’s Jester Weah celebrates a touchdown with Dontez Ford against Northwestern Northwestern’s Andrew Scanlan pulls in a pass as he’s defended by Pitt’s Avonte Maddox Pitt takes on Northwestern Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl. Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci applauds his team’s play against Northwestern Northwestern’s Justin Jackson pushes away Pitt’s Dennis Briggs as he carries Northwestern’s Austin Carr pulls in a pass as he’s defended by Pitt’s Reggie Mitchell Northwestern’s Austin Carr pulls in a pass against Pitt in the fourth quarter Pitt quarterback Nate Peterman gets a pass off as he pressured by Northwestern’s Joe Jones Pitt’s James Conner is stopped short of a first down against Northwestern Pitt’s James Conner is stopped on a fourth and one against Northwestern Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson gets a pass off against Pitt Pitt’s Scott Orndoff can’t pull in a pass as he’s defended by Northwestern’s Jared McGee Northwestern’s Jared McGee intercepts a ball intended for Pitt’s Rafael Araujo-Lopes Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi consoles quarterback Ben DiNucci after an interception Pitt’s James Conner talks with Northwestern’s Austin Carr after losing in the Pinstripe Bowl Related Photos, Pitt, Sports, Wide View