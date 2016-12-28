" /> ">

Pitt loses to Northwestern in Pinstripe Bowl, 31-24

Pitt running back James Conner enters Yankee Stadium

Pitt fans pose outside Yankee Stadium before their team takes on Northwestern

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi greets players as they walk to their locker room

Pitt running back James Conner pumps up his team as they take the field for warmups

Pitt’s Dontez Ford pulls in a pass against Northwestern’s Trae Williams in the first quarter

Pitt’s James Conner carries against Northwestern’s Joe Jones in the first quarter

Northwestern’s Nate Hall takes down Pitt’s Scott Orndoff

Northwestern’s Flynn Nagel is upended by Pitt’s Rachid Ibrahim

Pitt’s Jester Weah pulls in a pass for a touchdown in front of Northwestern’s Montre Hartage

Pitt’s Jester Weah celebrates a touchdown with Dontez Ford against Northwestern

Northwestern’s Andrew Scanlan pulls in a pass as he’s defended by Pitt’s Avonte Maddox

Pitt takes on Northwestern Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci applauds his team’s play against Northwestern

Northwestern’s Justin Jackson pushes away Pitt’s Dennis Briggs as he carries

Northwestern’s Austin Carr pulls in a pass as he’s defended by Pitt’s Reggie Mitchell

Northwestern’s Austin Carr pulls in a pass against Pitt in the fourth quarter

Pitt quarterback Nate Peterman gets a pass off as he pressured by Northwestern’s Joe Jones

Pitt’s James Conner is stopped short of a first down against Northwestern

Pitt’s James Conner is stopped on a fourth and one against Northwestern

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson gets a pass off against Pitt

Pitt’s Scott Orndoff can’t pull in a pass as he’s defended by Northwestern’s Jared McGee

Northwestern’s Jared McGee intercepts a ball intended for Pitt’s Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi consoles quarterback Ben DiNucci after an interception

Pitt’s James Conner talks with Northwestern’s Austin Carr after losing  in the Pinstripe Bowl
