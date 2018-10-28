Squirrel Hill Synagogue Massacre Remembering the Victims Select a name to learn more:

Joyce Fienberg

75, of Oakland: Joyce Fienberg, who was born in Canada and educated at the University of Toronto, forged a quarter-century career as a University of Pittsburgh researcher. Mrs. Fienberg was “very intelligent and engaging and had a certain elegance to her demeanor that isn’t always found in an academic context,” said Charles Perfetti, a Pitt psychology professor. Read More

Richard Gottfried

65, of Ross: Richard Gottfried, a North Hills dentist, returned to his Jewish faith after his father’s death, and eventually became president of New Light Congregation. A 1970 graduate of Uniontown High School, Mr. Gottfried earned his bachelor’s in English literature from the University of Pittsburgh in 1974 and his dental medicine degree from Pitt in 1980. Read More

Rose Mallinger

97, of Squirrel Hill: Rose Mallinger was described as a kind and sweet woman who dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. "You've never met a more vivacious 97-year-old," said Brian Schreiber, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Pittsburgh. "She was just so full of life.” Read More

Jerry Rabinowitz

66, of Edgewood: Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, a family physician, was beloved by his patients. “He was one of the finest people I've ever met in my life. He had a moral compass stronger than anyone I have ever known,” said Dr. Ken Ciesielka, who attended both college and medical school at the University of Pennsylvania with Dr. Rabinowitz. Read More

David and Cecil Rosenthal

54 and 59, of Squirrel Hill: The Rosenthal brothers were well known in the Squirrel Hill community, and were fixtures in the synagogue. "When it came time to take the Torahs out, Cecil always stepped forward to carry it, and David was right behind him. The rabbis knew: You've got to give them a Torah to carry," said Barton Schachter, a past president for Tree of Life. Read More

Bernice and Sylvan Simon

84 and 86, of Wilkinsburg: Bernice and Sylvan Simon, a married couple. A wedding announcement published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1956 shows that a couple by the same name married in Tree of Life synagogue during a candlelight ceremony. Read More

Daniel Stein

71, of Squirrel Hill: Daniel Stein didn’t hesitate to volunteer in the community or for the New Light Congregation, where he held various leadership roles over the years. “You call on him for a tough task, and he’ll do it without looking for any kind of pat on the back or plaque or anything,” said Barton Schachter, a past president of Tree of Life and former executive for the Jewish Community Center. Read More

Melvin Wax

88, of Squirrel Hill: Melvin Wax was a retired accountant, father and grandfather with an easy-going nature. One of his passions was going to synagogue for services. "That was his routine. That was as important to him as breakfast to most people," said Bill Cartiff, of Scott. Read More

Irving Younger