Sympathies, condolences pour in for victims of Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting

October 28, 2018

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

On Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 11 people were killed inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue, Tree of Life Congregation. Six others were injured. The deceased included two brothers and a husband and wife. The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97.

They are:

Joyce Fienberg , 75, of Oakland;

, 75, of Oakland; Richard Gottfried , 65, of Ross;

, 65, of Ross; Rose Mallinger , 97, of Squirrel Hill;

, 97, of Squirrel Hill; Jerry Rabinowitz , 66, of Edgewood;

, 66, of Edgewood; brothers Cecil Rosenthal , 59, of Squirrel Hill, and David Rosenthal , 54, of Squirrel Hill;

, 59, of Squirrel Hill, and , 54, of Squirrel Hill; married couple Bernice Simon , 84, of Wilkinsburg; Sylvan Simon , 86, of Wilkinsburg;

, 84, of Wilkinsburg; , 86, of Wilkinsburg; Daniel Stein , 71, of Squirrel Hill;

, 71, of Squirrel Hill; Melvin Wax , 88, of Squirrel Hill;

, 88, of Squirrel Hill; and Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington.

"We will get through this darkest day in Pittsburgh history by working together." -- Mayor Bill Peduto, during a press conference Sunday.