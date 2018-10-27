Sympathies, condolences pour in for victims of Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting

October 28, 2018
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
On Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 11 people were killed inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue, Tree of Life Congregation. Six others were injured. The deceased included two brothers and a husband and wife. The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97.
They are:
"We will get through this darkest day in Pittsburgh history by working together." -- Mayor Bill Peduto, during a press conference Sunday.
Rabbi Eli Wilansky lights a candle after a mass shooting at Tree of Life Congregation on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Squirrel Hill.