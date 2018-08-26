top workplaces 2018

By Regan Schell, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
"If we're very rigid, and we don't bend and flex a little bit, we're going to burn them out," says one local executive.Scheduling
By Carley Bonk, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Some 22 percent of employers have increased health benefits and 13 percent have increased retirement benefits to stay competitive.Benefits
By Savannah Delgross, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The practice of eating together improves bonds among workers, according to a 2015 Cornell University study.Food
By Benjamin Mikek, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Different types of industry face the same challenge of increasing different voices and perspectives.Diversity
By Marie Fazio, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Applicant tracking software uses an algorithm to pick out keywords in resumes, theoretically selecting candidates who best qualify for a position.Resumes
By Elena Rose, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Office temperature is such a fraught debate that one in five workers has secretly changed the thermostat during summer months.Thermostat wars
By Regan Schell, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
"If we're very rigid, and we don't bend and flex a little bit, we're going to burn them out," says one local executive.Scheduling
By Carley Bonk, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Some 22 percent of employers have increased health benefits and 13 percent have increased retirement benefits to stay competitive.Benefits
By Savannah Delgross, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The practice of eating together improves bonds among workers, according to a 2015 Cornell University study.Food
By Benjamin Mikek, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Different types of industry face the same challenge of increasing different voices and perspectives.Diversity
By Marie Fazio, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Applicant tracking software uses an algorithm to pick out keywords in resumes, theoretically selecting candidates who best qualify for a position.Resumes
By Elena Rose, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Office temperature is such a fraught debate that one in five workers has secretly changed the thermostat during summer months.Thermostat wars
Aimee LeFevers
Executive director
Family Resources
"He told me ‘he was more qualified for my position... .’"
Luke Skurman
CEO
Niche.com
"Sometimes that first impression is not everything... ."
Bob Colonna
CEO
Innovative Systems Inc.
"Don't use drugs ... and don't bring your mother."
Rodney Prystash
Director of facilities and operations
Auberle
"Throw their hat into the ring for the job ... ."
Leadership Team
PJ Dick, Trumbull & Lindy Paving
Dave Hawkins, president
Mid Atlantic Surgical Systems
John Mascaro Jr., president
Mascaro Construction Co. LP
View photos from the selfie booth on Facebook.
By Bob Helbig / Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics)
The employee survey gathers responses on 24 factors covering seven areas, including organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together toward a common cause.Methodology
By Doug Claffey / CEO, Energage
Employee engagement is the outcome of a healthy workplace culture.Engagement