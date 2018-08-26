top workplaces 2018

View photos from the selfie booth on Facebook.

Jake Ploeger, president, PJ Dick Industrial, right, accepts the #1 Top Workplace (Large) award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Rob Mallinger of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, right, accepts the #1 Top Workplace (Midsize) award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance.(Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Jeff Turconi, executive vice president of PJ Dick, left, accepts a Leadership Award (Large) from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Michael R. Mascaro, executive vice president of Mascaro, left, accepts a Leadership Award (Midsize) from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Bud Leeper of Seegrid Corp. accepts the #1 Top Workplace (Small) award at the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards.(Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Dave Hawkins of Mid-Atlantic Surgical Systems, left, accepts the Leadership Award (small) from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Bud Leeper from Seegrid Corp. accepts the Health and Wellness award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's Director of Finance during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards at the Heinz History Center on Thursday, August 23, 2018, in the Strip District. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Bryan Greenawalt from Fidelity Investments accepts the Benefits award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

John Lydon from Auberle accepts the Training award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Lisa Bush from M*Modal accepts the Work/Life Flexibility award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Yvette Gbur from Rankin Christian Center accepts the Appreciation award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of Finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards at the Heinz History Center on Thursday, August 23, 2018, in the Strip District. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Ron Donatelli from First National Bank accepts the Communication award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Lexi Long from 84 Lumber Co. accepts the Clued In Senior Management award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Leroy Ball from Koppers Inc. accepts the New Ideas award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Kurt Sacco from Scholastic Book Fairs accepts the Values award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Roger Hunter from Right at Home accepts the Meaningfulness award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Lacy Bailiff from Aldi accepts the Doers award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Russ Shorkey from Jim Shorkey Family Auto Group accepts the Direction award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Rob Mallinger of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh accepts the Managers award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Post-Gazette politics writer Julian Routh was the master of ceremonies during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

The audience listens at the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards at the Heinz History Center on Thursday, August 23, 2018, in the Strip District. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Elaina DiBucci, Maggie Sites, Morgan Wyatt, Monique Minniti and Salena Ritoro of Open System Healthcare were among the celebrants at the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Luke Skurman and Ib Habeeb of Niche.com celebrated during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Fernando Gomes, Rajendra Krishnaswamy and Arlene Goetz of Braskem America pose during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Carolyn Franco and Lacy Bailiff of Aldi attended the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Erin Brenner, Jessica Mawhinney and Kelly Schaeffer of Premier Medical Associates attended the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Rob Zynosky, Nancy Cohen, Steve Cohen and Bonnie Tresco of Guardian Storage during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

The 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception took place on the main floor of the Heinz History Center. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

The 2018 Top Workplaces Awards Reception as seen from above. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)