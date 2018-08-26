 top workplaces 2018

Large Companies (400+ employees in region) Hide results

Midsize Companies (150-399 employees in region) Hide results

Small Companies (50-149 employees in region) Hide results

Trends in the Workplace

Tracy Beck, 40, of Shaler, outside with her mother, Sandra. Ms. Beck moved in with her mother nine years ago after her father passed away. (Photo courtesy of Tracy Beck)
Tracy Beck, 40, of Shaler, outside with her mother, Sandra. Ms. Beck moved in with her mother nine years ago after her father passed away. (Photo courtesy of Tracy Beck)
Companies experiment with flexible schedules as caring needs rise

By Regan Schell, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"If we're very rigid, and we don't bend and flex a little bit, we're going to burn them out," says one local executive.

Scheduling
Steven Churchel of Hampton Township prepares raw material at Aerotech Inc. in O'Hara Township. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Steven Churchel of Hampton Township prepares raw material at Aerotech Inc. in O'Hara Township. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Luring workers with benefits beyond the basics

By Carley Bonk, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Some 22 percent of employers have increased health benefits and 13 percent have increased retirement benefits to stay competitive.

Benefits
Innovative Systems employees eat salad and wraps at the company's monthly ''Lunch and Learn'' event. (Rebecca Lessner/Post-Gazette)
Innovative Systems employees eat salad and wraps at the company's monthly "Lunch and Learn" event. (Rebecca Lessner/Post-Gazette)
There's more to that office candy dish than Hershey's chocolates

By Savannah Delgross, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The practice of eating together improves bonds among workers, according to a 2015 Cornell University study.

Food
Aimee LeFevers, executive director of Family Resources in Uptown, discusses diversity and culture in the work place. (Jessie Wardarski/Post-Gazette)
Aimee LeFevers, executive director of Family Resources in Uptown, discusses diversity and culture in the work place. (Jessie Wardarski/Post-Gazette)
Companies say that creating inclusive and diverse environments is key to their success

By Benjamin Mikek, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Different types of industry face the same challenge of increasing different voices and perspectives.

Diversity
Ian Gibson, a production technician, examines a faulty chip at MSA Safety Thursday in Cranberry. (Lake Fong/Post-Gazette)
Ian Gibson, a production technician, examines a faulty chip at MSA Safety Thursday in Cranberry. (Lake Fong/Post-Gazette)
Tricks to keep resumes from falling through the applicant tracking system cracks

By Marie Fazio, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Applicant tracking software uses an algorithm to pick out keywords in resumes, theoretically selecting candidates who best qualify for a position.

Resumes
AEC Group Marketing Coordinator Julie Kuna sits at her cubicle, outfitted with a fan and two space heaters. (Rebecca Lessner/Post-Gazette)
AEC Group Marketing Coordinator Julie Kuna sits at her cubicle, outfitted with a fan and two space heaters. (Rebecca Lessner/Post-Gazette)
How the temperature at work can impact an employee's productivity, relationships with co-workers

By Elena Rose, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Office temperature is such a fraught debate that one in five workers has secretly changed the thermostat during summer months.

Thermostat wars

Large Companies See full results

Midsize Companies See full results

Small Companies See full results

Special Awards

Trends in the Workplace

Tracy Beck, 40, of Shaler, outside with her mother, Sandra. Ms. Beck moved in with her mother nine years ago after her father passed away. (Photo courtesy of Tracy Beck)
Tracy Beck, 40, of Shaler, outside with her mother, Sandra. Ms. Beck moved in with her mother nine years ago after her father passed away. (Photo courtesy of Tracy Beck)
Companies experiment with flexible schedules as caring needs rise

By Regan Schell, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"If we're very rigid, and we don't bend and flex a little bit, we're going to burn them out," says one local executive.

Scheduling
Steven Churchel of Hampton Township prepares raw material at Aerotech Inc. in O'Hara Township. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Steven Churchel of Hampton Township prepares raw material at Aerotech Inc. in O'Hara Township. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Luring workers with benefits beyond the basics

By Carley Bonk, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Some 22 percent of employers have increased health benefits and 13 percent have increased retirement benefits to stay competitive.

Benefits
Innovative Systems employees eat salad and wraps at the company's monthly ''Lunch and Learn'' event. (Rebecca Lessner/Post-Gazette)
Innovative Systems employees eat salad and wraps at the company's monthly "Lunch and Learn" event. (Rebecca Lessner/Post-Gazette)
There's more to that office candy dish than Hershey's chocolates

By Savannah Delgross, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The practice of eating together improves bonds among workers, according to a 2015 Cornell University study.

Food
Aimee LeFevers, executive director of Family Resources in Uptown, discusses diversity and culture in the work place. (Jessie Wardarski/Post-Gazette)
Aimee LeFevers, executive director of Family Resources in Uptown, discusses diversity and culture in the work place. (Jessie Wardarski/Post-Gazette)
Companies say that creating inclusive and diverse environments is key to their success

By Benjamin Mikek, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Different types of industry face the same challenge of increasing different voices and perspectives.

Diversity
Ian Gibson, a production technician, examines a faulty chip at MSA Safety Thursday in Cranberry. (Lake Fong/Post-Gazette)
Ian Gibson, a production technician, examines a faulty chip at MSA Safety Thursday in Cranberry. (Lake Fong/Post-Gazette)
Tricks to keep resumes from falling through the applicant tracking system cracks

By Marie Fazio, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Applicant tracking software uses an algorithm to pick out keywords in resumes, theoretically selecting candidates who best qualify for a position.

Resumes
AEC Group Marketing Coordinator Julie Kuna sits at her cubicle, outfitted with a fan and two space heaters. (Rebecca Lessner/Post-Gazette)
AEC Group Marketing Coordinator Julie Kuna sits at her cubicle, outfitted with a fan and two space heaters. (Rebecca Lessner/Post-Gazette)
How the temperature at work can impact an employee's productivity, relationships with co-workers

By Elena Rose, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Office temperature is such a fraught debate that one in five workers has secretly changed the thermostat during summer months.

Thermostat wars

What is the most memorable or unusual job interview you’ve ever been involved in?

Aimee LeFevers
Executive director
Family Resources

"He told me ‘he was more qualified for my position... .’"

Luke Skurman
CEO
Niche.com

"Sometimes that first impression is not everything... ."

Bob Colonna
CEO
Innovative Systems Inc.

"Don't use drugs ... and don't bring your mother."

Rodney Prystash
Director of facilities and operations
Auberle

"Throw their hat into the ring for the job ... ."

Speaking with Company Leaders

Produced by Post-Gazette Marketing

Leadership Team
PJ Dick, Trumbull & Lindy Paving

Dave Hawkins, president
Mid Atlantic Surgical Systems

John Mascaro Jr., president
Mascaro Construction Co. LP

Event Night, Aug. 23, 2018
Senator John Heinz History Center, Strip District

View photos from the selfie booth on Facebook.

Jake Ploeger, president, PJ Dick Industrial, right, accepts the #1 Top Workplace (Large) award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Rob Mallinger of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, right, accepts the #1 Top Workplace (Midsize) award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance.(Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Jeff Turconi, executive vice president of PJ Dick, left, accepts a Leadership Award (Large) from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Michael R. Mascaro, executive vice president of Mascaro, left, accepts a Leadership Award (Midsize) from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Bud Leeper of Seegrid Corp. accepts the #1 Top Workplace (Small) award at the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards.(Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Dave Hawkins of Mid-Atlantic Surgical Systems, left, accepts the Leadership Award (small) from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Bud Leeper from Seegrid Corp. accepts the Health and Wellness award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's Director of Finance during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards at the Heinz History Center on Thursday, August 23, 2018, in the Strip District. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Bryan Greenawalt from Fidelity Investments accepts the Benefits award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
John Lydon from Auberle accepts the Training award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Lisa Bush from M*Modal accepts the Work/Life Flexibility award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Yvette Gbur from Rankin Christian Center accepts the Appreciation award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of Finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards at the Heinz History Center on Thursday, August 23, 2018, in the Strip District. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Ron Donatelli from First National Bank accepts the Communication award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Lexi Long from 84 Lumber Co. accepts the Clued In Senior Management award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Leroy Ball from Koppers Inc. accepts the New Ideas award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Kurt Sacco from Scholastic Book Fairs accepts the Values award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Roger Hunter from Right at Home accepts the Meaningfulness award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Lacy Bailiff from Aldi accepts the Doers award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Russ Shorkey from Jim Shorkey Family Auto Group accepts the Direction award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Rob Mallinger of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh accepts the Managers award from Bill Southern, BCI Newspaper Division's director of finance, during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Post-Gazette politics writer Julian Routh was the master of ceremonies during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
The audience listens at the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards at the Heinz History Center on Thursday, August 23, 2018, in the Strip District. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Elaina DiBucci, Maggie Sites, Morgan Wyatt, Monique Minniti and Salena Ritoro of Open System Healthcare were among the celebrants at the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Luke Skurman and Ib Habeeb of Niche.com celebrated during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Fernando Gomes, Rajendra Krishnaswamy and Arlene Goetz of Braskem America pose during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Carolyn Franco and Lacy Bailiff of Aldi attended the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Erin Brenner, Jessica Mawhinney and Kelly Schaeffer of Premier Medical Associates attended the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Rob Zynosky, Nancy Cohen, Steve Cohen and Bonnie Tresco of Guardian Storage during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
The 2018 Top Workplaces Awards reception took place on the main floor of the Heinz History Center. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
The 2018 Top Workplaces Awards Reception as seen from above. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
C Flat Run performs during the 2018 Top Workplaces Awards. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

About the Survey and Workplace Culture

Methodology of the Top Workplaces survey

By Bob Helbig / Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics)

The employee survey gathers responses on 24 factors covering seven areas, including organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together toward a common cause.

Methodology
Doug Claffey / CEO, Energage
Is your workplace culture where it needs to be?

By Doug Claffey / CEO, Energage

Employee engagement is the outcome of a healthy workplace culture.

Engagement

Link to Locator Map

Sponsors