Images that illuminated Pittsburgh’s news this year
The sun rises behind the Downtown skyline as seen from the West End Overlook on Oct. 28, 2025. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
Post-Gazette Photographers
Dec. 31, 2025
Corey O’Connor arrives at his victory party at Nova Place on the North Side on May 20, 2025, after winning the Democratic mayoral primary. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
Cathy Stevenson at her Princeton, W.Va., home on May 14, 2025, holds a photo of herself with her husband, George, who died in 2023 from black lung disease after working in a West Virginia mine. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
Former Pirates great Steve Blass, left, laughs with Marc Fogel just before Mr. Fogel throws out the first pitch on opening day at PNC Park on April 4, 2025. Mr. Fogel, a teacher, Butler County native and Oakmont resident, was released in February after being imrioned in Russia for over three years. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, shown Aug. 12, 2025, continues to operate after an explosion the day before killed two workers and seriously injured five others. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
A person walks through the newly constructed tunnel, top, connecting the landside TSA checkpoint to the airside terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Nov. 17, 2025, the day the new $1.7 billion terminal opened. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
Flags fly at half-mast Jan. 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C., in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29, 2024. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
President Donald Trump reveals some details of the “planned partnership” between U.S. Steel and Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel during a rally at U.S. Steel’s Irvin Works in West Mifflin, May 30, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
Army and Vietnam veteran Dennis Kearney from Lower Burrell pays his respects to a friend at The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., that travels around the country. It came to Shaler Area High School's Anderson Field on May 24, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
J.J. Spaun hits a ball out of the spectators area during the third round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025. He went on to win the tournament, his first major golf championship. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
J.J. Spaun celebrates sinking a long putt to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 25, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Taking a break from tending to their cows at the Big Butler Fair on June 30, 2025, Rita Kennedy, 8, right, reacts during a game of Uno with her brother Sawyer Kennedy, 12, of Cooperstown. Vera Sturgeon, 5, looks on. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh students cheer from their rented RV during the annual Grand Menorah Parade to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, Dec. 14, 2025, at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek, left, celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers a go-ahead touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sept. 7, 2025. The Steelers topped the Jets 34-32 on the road in their season opener. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Diehard Pirates fan and a regular on call-in shows Charles “Chuck in Uniontown” Conko waves to the crowd at PNC Park on July 23, 2025. It was the first time Mr. Conko, who has cerebral palsy, had attended a Pirates game in person since 2013. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne Walters finishes reading “My Glasses Give Me Super Powers” to kindergarten students in Michelle Weiss’ class at Pittsburgh Greenfield K-8 on Feb. 27, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Dressed as a clown, Emilio Matta, 2, takes part in a trunk-or-treat event before the Bloomfield Halloween Parade on Oct. 23, 2025. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
Two Pittsburgh firefighters battle a blaze engulfing an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill on Sept. 9, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
A woman walks her dog under the newly blooming trees along Church Lane in Edgeworth on April 7, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
CJ Burkett, 7, chats with Penguins right winger Rutger McGroarty and teammates during the hockey team’s annual visit to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in Lawrenceville on Dec. 10, 2025. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
A view from the Duquesne Incline shows an icy Point State Park on Jan. 23, 2025. (Samara McCallum/Post-Gazette)
Duquesne University President Ken Gormley shows off his school ring in his Uptown office on Feb. 14, 2025. Gormley announced his retirement this year. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
The annual Pride Parade, kicking off Pride Month, heads down the Warhol Bridge to the North Side on June 1, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Greenfield K-8 kindergarten student KaiSean Upshur keeps his eyes peeled for Superintendent Wayne Walters, who came to his class to read “My Glasses Give Me Super Powers” Feb. 27, 2025, as part of “Black Men Read” during Black History Month. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre principal dancer Tommie Lin Kesten takes part in an Allegheny Regional Asset District news conference on Sept. 3, 2025, at the Heinz History Center announcing an expansion of the RAD Pass. The online ticketing platform offers Allegheny County library cardholders free and discounted access to some local arts and entertainment destinations. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Several hundred people, some holding images of U.S Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick, gather at Schenley Plaza, Oakland, on March 29, 2025, for the “Search Party: Have You Seen Our Senators? A Stand for Democracy Protest.” The senators were scheduled to appear at a joint event that weekend in Pittsburgh, but they canceled. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Spectators try to shield themselves from rain on the final day of the U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club, June 25, 2025. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Steelers safety DeShon Elliott high-fives youth football players on the first day of Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, on July 24, 2025. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Students play on a climbing spinner on the playground of Pittsburgh Weil PreK-5 school in the Hill District on Nov. 13, 2025. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
A child plays in foam during the annual Block Party at Pittsburgh playwrite August Wilson's childhood home on Bedford Avenue on April 26, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
A proud dog joins Carnegie Mellon University graduates during their commencement ceremony on May 11, 2025. (Samara McCallum/Post-Gazette)
Erica Louis weeps during a vigil for her son Kendric Curtis Jr., 18, where he was fatally shot by an ATF agent in the Linmar Terrace apartment complex in Aliquippa on Sept. 21, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
From left, Srulik Clark, Mottel Rubin, Chasiah Rubin, and Tuvya Rubin play in the Water Steps fountain on the North Shore on June 23, 2025. Oppressive heat caused many city residents to seek relief in swimming pools and water features. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
During a tour stop, Kesha performs her opening song, “Tik Tok,” during a tour headlined with Scissors Sisters at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on July 26, 2025. Kesha finally took the stage at 10 p.m. after a lightning advisory and a period of heavy rain. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
Isaiah Small of Mount Washington left, and Parker “Fungi Flows” Raymond of Brighton Heights perform a variation of Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” on Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington, Aug. 8, 2025, for the 10th annual “Pittsburgh Piano Day.” (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Principal Pamela Park hugs a student outside Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5 in Larimer on the first day of school for Pittsburgh Public School District on Aug. 25, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
Pitt wide receiver Cataurus Hicks makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown past Duquesne defensive back DJ Cerisier at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
Cecilia Folkmire, 4, lies in a patch of pumpkins at the Monroeville United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch on Oct. 15, 2025. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
Pitt guard Brandin Cummings fouls Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen as he reaches for a rebound on Dec. 2, 2025, at Petersen Events Center. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Penguins right winger Justin Brazeau celebrates scoring against the Utah Mammoth on Dec. 14, 2025, at PPG Paints Arena. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
A worker uses a leaf blower on a porch roof on Ohio River Boulevard, Emsworth, on Dec. 2, 2025. Most of the Pittsburgh region received between 2 and 4 inches of snow. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre principal dancer Tommie Lin Kesten performs as Marie in “The Nutcracker” at the Benedum Center, Downtown, on Dec. 7, 2025. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers on Dec. 7, 2025, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Steelers beat their AFC North rivals, 27-22. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Billy Strings performs at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 7, 2025, the first of two consecutive nights there. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
The grounds crew prepares the course for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, June 12, 2025. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Children play football at the Human Services Center Mon Valley building, Turtle Creek, on July 10, 2025, as part of the Kids Outgoing, Outdoing and Learning summer program. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
Executive chef and owner Wei Zhu of Chengdu Gourmet 2 in Ross prepares green peppercorn fish fillet on May 29, 2025. (Sarah Qu/Post-Gazette)
Thousands of demonstrators gather at Pittsburgh’s City-County Building Downtown for the “No Kings” protest on June 14, 2025. (Tim Robbibaro/For the Post-Gazette)
Emergency crews pull vehicles filled with mud and debris from the fast-flowing Wheeling Creek in Wheeling, W.Va., on June 16, 2025. Parts of West Virginia received up to 5 inches of rain over 48 hours. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
Gary Hairston, 71, a retired West Virginia miner with black lung disease and president of the National Black Lung Association, breathes into his CPAP machine in his Beckley, W.Va., home on Dec. 9, 2025. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
Afton Bauler, 8, of Algiers, Algeria, makes a snow angel in Allegheny Commons Park, North Side, on Dec. 15, 2025. Her family was visiting Pittsburgh to attend her uncle’s graduation from the University of Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison tackles Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold during the second half of their game on Dec. 15, 2025, at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 28-15. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Aliquippa wide receiver/cornerback Raymond Miller celebrates with cheerleaders after scoring the winning touchdown to defeat Penn Hills on the game’s final play at Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School’s Heinz Field on Sept. 19, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
West Allegheny celebrates its 2-1 victory over Franklin Regional in the WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer championship at Highmark Stadium, Nov. 1, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
A runner makes her way along Pearce Mill Road in North Park shortly after snowfall on Dec. 2, 2025. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Xander Sanders, 9, has his mouth inspected by dental hygienist Diana Sotelo at AHN Suburban Hospital in Bellevue on July 8, 2025. The exam was part of the Healthy Smiles for Miles mobile dental clinic program, an initiative between Highmark Wholecare and United Concordia Dental. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/Post-Gazette)
Mia Prensky, owner of Seggond Chance Farm in Cranberry, holds Umarra, a rescued ex-breeder emu, at her nonprofit sanctuary on Feb. 28, 2025. Seggond Chance Farm was under quarantine because of an outbreak of avian flu. (Sarah Qu/Post-Gazette)
Muppet, a juvenile great horned owl, yawns between naps in Schenley Park on March 18, 2025. In February, the owlet fell out of her nest under the Panther Hollow Bridge about 100 feet from the ground. She was rescued and spent a brief rehabilitation at the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Saegertown, Crawford County, before being released back into the wild. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
“I don’t know that I’ll do this [be interviewed] again,” Johnny McCoy, 79, said from his Garfield home on April 16, 2025. A Vietnam War veteran, Mr. McCoy, 79, served in the Marines and was a “tunnet rat” who had to go into enemy tunnels. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Jane Bareikis, left, winner of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon women’s division, celebrates with third-place winner Megan O’Neil on May 4, 2025. (Justin Guido/Post-Gazette)
U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thomson Works steel mill looms over Braddock on Nov. 25, 2025. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)