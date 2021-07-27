 Google Tag Manager
When Terror Hit Home
20 years after 9/11
(Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Passenger Revolt Over Shanksville
(Associated Press)

Late departure

United Airlines Flight 93 took off late from Newark, N.J., at 8:42 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001, bound non-stop for San Francisco. Heavy airport traffic delayed takeoff by more than 25 minutes.

Thirty-three passengers and seven crew members were aboard, hardly enough to fill the Boeing 757, which could seat 182 people.

Captain Morrie Wiener, the next to the last pilot of Flight 93, standing in front of the airplane in an undated photo. (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial / Wiener)

Who was on board

The passengers were flying for many reasons. See full description of passengers and crew.

Source: National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial

    Christian Adams, 37, of Germany, seat 17D, deputy director of the German Wine Insitute, was headed to an event promoting German wines.

    Todd M. Beamer, 32, of Cranberry, N.J., seat 10D, an account manager of Oracle Corp., was going on a one-day business trip.

    Alan Anthony Beaven, 48, of Oakdale, Calif., seat 17F, an attorney, was going to handle a last case in California before going to live in India for a year with his wife and young daughter.

    Mark Bingham, 31, of San Francisco, seat 4D, owner of a public relations firm The Bingham Group, was heading home. He had recently set up a new office on the East Coast. He overslept and nearly missed the flight, boarding last.

    Deora Frances Bodley, 20, of San Diego, seat 20F, a junior at Santa Clara University, was flying home after visiting friends in New Jersey.

    Marion R. Britton, 53, of Brooklyn, N.Y., seat 12B, assistant regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau, was flying with colleague Waleska Martinez to a work conference.

    Thomas E. Burnett Jr., 38, of San Ramon, Calif., seat 4B, senior vice president and CEO of Thoratec Corp., was returning home after six weeks of business travel. His company makes heart pumps for people awaiting transplants.

    William Joseph Cashman, 60, of West New York, N.J., seat 15D, ironworker, was traveling with friend Patrick Joseph Driscoll, to go hiking in Yosemite National Park. He helped build the World Trade Center.

    Georgine Rose Corrigan, 55, of Honolulu, seat 12D, an antiques and collectibles dealer, was flying home after a buying trip and a visit with her brother.

    Patricia Cushing, 69, of Bayonne, N.J., seat 19C, a retired service representative from New Jersey Bell Telephone, was traveling with her sister-in-law Jane Folger to visit San Francisco for the first time, a trip they had been planning for months.

    Joseph DeLuca, 52, of Succasunna, N.J., seat 2B, a computer software system designer with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, was with his girlfriend, Linda Gronlund, heading to vacation in the wine country of Napa Valley.

    Patrick Joseph "Joe" Driscoll, 70, of Manalapan, N.J., seat 15C, a retired executive director of software development with Bell Communications, was heading to a hiking vacation with friend William Cashman.

    Edward Porter Felt, 41, of Matawan, N.J., seat 2D, a computer engineer and technology director with BEA Systems, was going on a last-minute business trip.

    Jane C. Folger, 73, of Bayonne, N.J., seat 19B, a retired bank officer, was flying to San Francisco with her sister-in-law Patricia Cushing for a long-planned sightseeing trip to San Francisco.

    Colleen L. Fraser, 51, of Elizabeth, N.J., seat 13A, executive director of Progressive Center for Independent Living, was traveling to a seminar.

    Andrew "Sonny" Garcia, 62, seat 20C, of Portola Valley, Calif., owner of Cinco Group Inc., an industrial products supply business, was returning home from a business meeting.

    Jeremy Logan Glick, 31, of Hewitt, N.J., seat 11A, a sales manager with Vividence Inc., was traveling for business.

    Kristin Osterholm White Gould, 65, of New York, N.Y., seat 21C, a medical journalist, was going to visit with friends in California.

    Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, 38, of San Rafael, Calif., seat 11D, a consultant and writer, was coming home from her grandmother's funeral in New Jersey.

    Donald Freeman Greene, 52, of Greenwich, Conn., seat 16D, executive vice president and CFO of Safe Flight, which makes airplane safety products, was going to join his brothers on a hiking and biking trip.

    Linda Gronlund, 46, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., seat 2A, manager of environmental compliance with BMW North America, was traveling with her boyfriend, Joe DeLuca, to celebrate her birthday in California's wine country.

    Richard J. Guadagno, 38, of Eureka, Calif., seat 19A, a project manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, was coming home after celebrating his grandmother's 100th birthday in New Jersey.

    Toshiya Kuge, 20, of Osaka, Japan, seat 18A, an engineering student and football linebacker at Waseda University in Japan, was heading home after a two-week visit to America, where he hoped eventually to attend graduate school.

    Hilda Marcin, 79, of Mount Olive, N.J., seat 17C, a retired bookkeeper and teacher's aide for special needs children, was traveling to live with her daughter for the winter.

    Waleska Martinez, 37, of Jersey City, N.J., seat 10F, an automation specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, was headed to a conference in San Francisco with her co-worker Marion Britton.

    Nicole Carol Miller, 21, of San Jose, Calif., seat 10A, a student at West Valley College in Saratoga, Calif., was heading home after a vacation. She was supposed to have gone home Sept. 10, but a storm forced her to to reschedule her flight.

    Louis J. Nacke II, 42, of New Hope, Pa., seat 12F, a distribution center director for Kay-Bee Toys, was on a one-day, last-minute business trip.

    Donald Arthur Peterson, 66, of Spring Lake, N.J., seat 14A, a retired Continental Electric Co. president, was headed to vacation with his wife to Yosemite National Park.

    Jean Hoadley Peterson, 55, of Spring Lake, N.J., seat 14C, a retired registered nurse, was going on vacation with her husband to Yosemite National Park.

    Mark David Rothenberg, 52, of Scotch Plains, N.J., seat 5B, the owner of MDR Global Resources importing business, was on the first leg of a business trip to Taiwan.

    Christine Ann Snyder, 32, of Kailua, Hawaii, seat 17A, a project manager and arborist for The Outdoor Circle, was returning home after a conference in Washington, D.C., and a first-time visit to New York.

    John Talignani, 74, of Staten Island, N.Y., seat 18F, a retired bartender, was traveling to the funeral of his stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, who were killed in a car accident during their honeymoon.

    Honor Elizabeth Wainio, 27, of Baltimore, seat 11F, a district manager with Discovery Channel Stores, was headed to a company-wide business meeting.

Also aboard were the crew:

    Jason M. Dahl, 43, captain, of Littleton, Colo.

    LeRoy Homer, 36, first officer, of Marlton, N.J.

    Lorraine G. Bay, 58, of East Windsor, N.J., flight attendant

    Sandy Waugh Bradshaw, 38, of Greensboro, N.C., flight attendant

    Wanda Anita Green, 49, of Linden, N.J., flight attendant

    CeeCee Ross Lyles, 33, of Fort Pierce, Fla., flight attendant

    Deborah Jacobs Welsh, 49, of New York, N.Y., flight attendant

Hijackers on board

Unknown to the crew and passengers, four radical Islamist terrorists were also on board in first class, most in aisle seats.

Ziad Samir Jarrah, 26
Saeed Al Ghamdi, 21
Ahmad Ibrahim Al Haznawi, 20
Ahmed Al Nami, 23
Source: National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial

While the plane was in air, terrorists hijacked three other passenger airliners in coordinated attacks.

8:46 a.m.: The terrorists deliberately crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, killing all 92 people aboard.

(Associated Press)

9:03 a.m.: The terrorists smashed United Airlines Flight 175 into the south tower of the World Trade Center, killing all 65 aboard. The south tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m. and the north tower at 10:28 a.m., killing an additional 2,606 in and around them.

(Getty Images)

9:37 a.m.: The hijackers rammed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., killing another 125 on the ground and 64 inside the airliner.

(Associated Press)

Capt. Jason M. Dahl (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)

The attack: 9:28 a.m.

Air Traffic Control in Cleveland heard the pilot and first officer of Flight 93 calling for help.

Cleveland Air Traffic Center Controller: United 93, that traffic for you is one o'clock, 12 miles eastbound, three seven zero.

United Airlines 93: Negative contact, we’re looking, United ninety three.

UA93: Mayday! Yeah. (indistinct yelling) Mayday! (indistinct)

Cleveland Center Controller: Somebody call Cleveland?

American Airlines 1060: Roger, American, ah, 1060, with you. We’re at three seven oh, we’re, ah, slowing, ah, due to the delays if possible going eastbound.

Cleveland Center Controller: That’s American 1060?

UA93: Mayday! Mayday! Get outta here! Mayday! We're gonna die in here!

Cleveland Center Controller: You got United 93?

Cleveland Center Controller 2: United 93, south of Chardon, descended.

Cleveland Center Controller: What’s that?

Cleveland Center Controller 2: I just sayin’ it looks like he descended there.

Cleveland Center Controller: I don’t think so. United 93, verify three five zero.

Cleveland Center Controller 2: United 93, Cleveland.

Cleveland Center: Go ahead (indistinct).

Cleveland Center Controller 2: Do you have United 93 south of Chardon?

Cleveland Center: We hear some funny noises. We’re trying to get him. Do you have him?

Cleveland Center Controller 2: No.

Cleveland Center: Thank You. United 93, Cleveland.

Cleveland Center Controller: United 1523, did you hear your company, ah, did you hear, ah, some interference on the frequency, ah, couple a minutes ago, screaming?

United 1523: Yes, I did, seven ninety seven and, ah, we couldn’t tell what it was either.

Cleveland Center Controller: OK. United 93, Cleveland, if you hear the center, ident.

AA1060: American 1060. Ditto on the other transmissions.

Cleveland Center Controller: American 1060, you heard that also?

AA1060: Yes, sir. Twice.

Cleveland Center Controller: Roger, we heard that also, thanks. Just wanted to confirm it wasn’t some interference.

A hairpin turn — toward Washington, D.C.

Assumed takeover point Possible point of passenger uprising

After the terrorists took over Flight 93, they turned the plane toward Washington, D.C. Officials believe they intended to strike whatever target seemed most feasible once they arrived over the city. They could have hit the Capitol, where Congress was in session, or the White House.


Ziad Samir Jarrah (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial/ FBI)
Ziad Samir Jarrah (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial/ FBI)

The terrorist pilot gives false assurance, 9:32 a.m.

Lead terrorist Ziad Jarrah took over as captain of the plane. He wanted to make an announcement to the passengers, but pressed the wrong button and spoke to Air Traffic Control by mistake.

Ziad Jarrah: Ladies and gentlemen here. (indistinct) please sit down and remaining sitting. We have a bomb on board, so sit.

Cleveland Center: Ah, calling Cleveland Center, you are unreadable. Say again slowly.

He repeats his statements, 9:39 a.m.


Thomas E. Burnett Jr. (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Thomas E. Burnett Jr. (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial/ FBI)

‘Oh, my God. It’s a suicide mission’

Passenger Thomas Burnett Jr. called his wife, Deena, four times. Excerpts from his calls as remembered by his wife:

First call

Deena: Tom, are you OK?

Tom: No, I’m not. I’m on an airplane that has been hijacked.

Deena: Hijacked?

Tom: Yes, They just knifed a guy.

Second call

Tom: They’re in the cockpit. The guy they knifed is dead.

Deena: He’s dead?

Tom: Yes. I tried to help him, but I couldn’t get a pulse.

Deena: Tom, they are hijacking planes all up and down the East Coast. They are taking them and hitting designated targets. They’ve already hit both towers of the World Trade Center.

Tom: They’re talking about crashing this plane. (a pause) Oh, my God. It’s a suicide mission. (He then tells people sitting around him.)

Third call

Tom: ... What is the probability of their having a bomb on board? I don’t think they have one. I think they’re just telling us that for crowd control. ...

Tom: They’re talking about crashing this plane into the ground. We have to do something. I’m putting a plan together.

Deena: Who’s helping you?

Tom: Different people. Several people. There’s a group of us. Don’t worry. I’ll call you back.

Fourth call

Tom: Good. (A long, quiet pause) We’re waiting until we’re over a rural area. We’re going to take back the airplane.

Deena: No! Sit down, be still, be quiet, and don’t draw attention to yourself! (This is what she was taught to say during her Delta Airlines flight attendant training).

Tom: Deena! If they’re going to crash this plane into the ground, we’re going to have do something!

Deena: What about the authorities?

Tom: We can’t wait for the authorities. I don’t know what they could do anyway. It’s up to us. I think we can do it. ... Don’t worry, we’re going to do something.

— From the Tom Burnett Family Foundation

Jeremy Logan Glick (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial/ FBI)

‘You need to do it’

Jeremy Glick called his wife, Lyzbeth, more than once. Exerpts from his calls as remembered by his wife:

Jeremy: My plane’s been hijacked by some very bad people. There are three men. They’re wearing red head bands ... and one guy has something strapped to him that he says is a bomb.

Lyzbeth: ... No, I think it’s a bluff. I don’t really think it’s a bomb.

Jeremy: ... (Says there are three other passengers as big as he is and they are going to take a vote on whether to attack the hijackers. Does she think it’s a good idea?)

Lyzbeth: I think you need to do it.

Jeremy: OK. We’re going to do it. I’m going to put the phone down and I’m going to come right back. I love you.

— From an oral history with the Flight 93 Memorial

Todd M. Beamer (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial/ FBI)

‘Let’s roll’

Todd Beamer called a telephone operator on one of the Verizon Airfones provided on the backs of the plane seats. They spoke for about 15 minutes. Exerpts from the operator, Lisa Jefferson's, recollection:

“He told me that they had a plan. They were getting together to make a plan and they were going to jump the guy with the bomb and [he asked] how did I feel about it. And I was kind of hesitant because I’m thinking, ‘That’s pretty dangerous,’ and I really didn’t respond right away.”

Todd: But think about it. At this point, I don’t have much of a choice and I’m going to have to go out on my faith.

They spoke for another 15 minutes or so, then Todd turned to someone else in the plane.

Todd: Are you ready? (People responded.) OK. Let’s roll.

— From an oral history with the Flight 93 Memorial

Honor Elizabeth Wainio (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial/ FBI)

‘I have to go’

Honor Elizabeth “Lizz” Wainio spoke with her stepmother, Esther.

Lizz: They’re getting ready to break into the cockpit. I have to go. I love you. Good-bye.

— From the Flight 93 Memorial

Sandy Waugh Bradshaw (Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial/ FBI)

‘Everyone’s running to first class’

Flight attendant Sandy Waugh Bradshaw spoke with her husband, Phil, and said people were boiling water to throw at the terrorists.

Sandy: Phil, everyone’s running to first class. I’ve got to go. Bye.

— From an oral history with the Flight 93 Memorial

Rocking the plane, 10 a.m.

The hijackers began rocking the plane from side to side and up and down, possibly to throw the attacking passengers off balance.

Air Traffic Control Command Center, Herndon, Va.: United 93...

Federal Aviation Administration Headquarters: Yes?

Herndon Center: ...was waving his wings as he went past the V, the VFR aircraft, they don’t quite know what that means. Rockin’ his ring, wings.

Revolt

From the transcript of the flight’s voice recorder. Words in gray were spoken in Arabic:

09:57:55 - Is there something?

09:57:57 - A fight?

09:54:59 - Yeah?

09:58:33 - (Unintelligible) Let's go, guys. Allah is greatest. Allah is greatest. Oh, guys. Allah is greatest.

09:58:41 - Ugh.

09:58:43 - Ugh.

09:58:44 - Oh, Allah. Oh, Allah. Oh, the most gracious.

09:58:47 - Ugh. Ugh.

09:58:52 - Stay back.

09:58:55 - In the cockpit.

09:58:57 - In the cockpit.

09:58:57 - They want to get in here. Hold, hold from the inside. Hold from the inside. Hold.

09:59:04 - Hold the door.

09:59:09 - Stop him.

09:59:11 - Sit down.

09:59:13 - Sit down.

09:59:15 - Sit down.

09:58:16 - (Unintelligible)

09:59:17 - What?

09:59:18 - There are some guys. All those guys.

09:59:20 - Let’s get them.

09:59:25 - Sit down.

09:59:29 - What?

09:59:30 - What.

09:59:31 - What?

09:59:36 - (Unintelligible)

09:59:37 - What?

09:59:39 - (Unintelligible)

09:59:41 - (Unintelligible)

09:59:42 - Trust in Allah, and in him.

09:59:45 - Sit down.

09:59:47 - (Unintelligible)

09:59:53 - Ahh.

09:59:55 - (Unintelligible)

09:59:58 - Ahh.

10:00:06 - There is nothing.

10:00:07 - Is that it? Shall we finish it off?

10:00:08 - No. Not yet.

10:00:09 - When they all come, we finish it off.

10:00:11 - There is nothing.

10:00:13 - (Unintelligible)

10:00:14 - Ahh.

10:00:15 - I’m injured.

10:00:16 - (Unintelligible)

10:00:21 - Ahh.

10:00:22 - Oh, Allah. Oh, Allah. Oh, Gracious.

10:00:25 - In the cockpit. If we don’t, we’ll die.

10:00:29 - Up, down. Up, down, in the cockpit.

10:00:33 - The cockpit.

10:00:37 - Up, down. Saeed, up, down.

10:00:42 - Roll it.

10:00:55 - (Unintelligible)

10:00:59 - Allah is the greatest. Allah is the greatest.

10:01:01 - (Unintelligible)

10:01:08 - Is that it? I mean, shall we pull it down?

10:01:09 - Yes, put it in it, and pull it down.

10:01:10 - (Unintelligible)

10:01:11 - Saeed.

10:01:12 - ... engine ...

10:01:13 - (Unintelligible)

10:01:16 - Cut off the oxygen.

10:01:18 - Cut off the oxygen. Cut off the oxygen. Cut off the oxygen.

10:01:34 - (Unintelligible)

10:01:37 - (Unintelligible)

10:01:41 - Up, down. Up, down.

10:01:41 - What?

10:01:42 - Up, down.

10:01:42 - Ahh.

10:01:53 - Ahh.

10:01:54 - (Unintelligible)

10:01:55 - Ahh.

10:01:59 - Shut them off.

10:02:03 - Shut them off.

10:02:14 - Go.

10:02:14 - Go.

10:02:15 - Move.

10:02:16 - Move.

10:02:17 - Turn it up.

10:02:18 - Down, down.

10:02:23 - Pull it down. Pull it down.

10:02:25 - Down. Push, push, push, push, push.

10:02:33 - Hey. Hey. Give it to me. Give it to me.

10:02:35 - Give it to me. Give it to me. Give it to me.

10:02:37 - Give it to me. Give it to me. Give it to me.

10:02:40 - (Unintelligible)

10:03:02 - Allah is the greatest.

10:03:03 - Allah is the greatest.

10:03:04 - Allah is the greatest.

10:03:06 - Allah is the greatest.

10:03;06 - Allah is the greatest.

10:03:07 - No.

10:03:09 - Allah is the greatest. Allah is the greatest.

10:03:09 - Allah is the greatest. Allah is the greatest.

Impact

10:03 a.m.: Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Stonycreek Township, in Somerset County.

Everyone on board was killed.

Local resident David Berkebile happened to have his video camera on hand when the plane struck the ground, causing a tremendous shudder and a fireball.

(Courtesy of the National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial / D. Berkebile)
(Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)

Credits

Design / Development
Laura Malt Schneiderman

Graphics
Ed Yozwick
James Hilston

Photos
Steve Mellon

Special thanks:
Elizabeth Keene, curator, National Park Service, Flight 93 National Memorial

Source of audio tapes: Rutgers Law Review

(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Christian Adams
Age: 37
Residence: Biebelsheim, Germany
Seat: 17D
Occupation: Deputy director, German Wine Insitute, Mainz, Germany
Survivors include: Wife, two children

Mr. Adams held degrees in viticulture, wine making and marketing from universities in Germany and the University of California, Davis. He was also a Fulbright grant recipient. Professionally, he was responsible for the worldwide promotion of German wines. At the time of his death, he was traveling to a German wine promotion event in San Francisco.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Lorraine G. Bay
Age: 58
Residence: East Windsor, N.J.
Occupation: Flight attendant
Survivors include: Husband

Ms. Bay was a flight attendant for 37 years and preferred to work in coach. According to the National Park Service, she mentored younger colleagues and sent cards to co-workers. Two of her co-workers received cards from her postmarked Sept. 11, 2001.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Todd M. Beamer
Age: 32
Residence: Cranberry, N.J.
Seat: 10D
Occupation: Account manager, Oracle Corp.
Survivors include: Wife, child born after his death

Raised near Chicago, Mr. Beamer earned a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College and a master’s degree in business administration from DePaul University. He was traveling to a one-day business trip in San Francisco on Sept. 11, 2001. During the hijacking, he used the in-flight phone to try to call his wife, who was pregnant. When he couldn’t get through, he called an operator with whom he spoke. She said he asked her to join him in the Lord’s Prayer before saying to the people near him, “Are you guys ready? Okay. Let’s roll.”
(San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial)
Alan Anthony Beaven
Age: 48
Residence: Oakdale, Calif.
Seat: 17F
Occupation: Attorney, Berman DeValerio Pease Tabacco Burt & Pucillo
Survivors include: Wife, two sons, daughter

From New Zealand, Mr. Beaven practiced law there, in England, New York, then California. While in California, he became an environmental lawyer. He also took great interest in Eastern philosophy. According to the San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial, he “drove an old car, allowed his hair to grow long, saved his suits for trials, refused to display his diplomas, and didn’t carry a cell phone.” He was traveling for one last legal case before he, his wife and young daughter were to live for a year in India, where he would give legal advice on the country’s pollution and deforestation.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Mark Bingham
Age: 31
Residence: San Francisco
Seat: 4D
Occupation: Owner, The Bingham Group
Survivors include: Parents, stepmother

At the University of California, Berkeley, Mr. Bingham was the president of his fraternity and part of the school’s championship rugby team. He established his public relations firm in San Francisco and was setting up another office on the East Coast. In California, he played for the San Francisco Fog, a gay rugby football club. He overslept the morning of Sept. 11 and was the last passenger to board.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Deora Frances Bodley
Age: 20
Residence: San Diego
Seat: 20F
Occupation: Junior-year student, Santa Clara University
Survivors include: Parents, sister, stepmother

The youngest passenger on Flight 93, Ms. Bodley was studying French and psychology, hoping to become a child psychologist. She tutored at an afterschool program. The Flight 93 National Memorial described her as “independent and introspective,” and someone who liked to read and write. She was traveling home after a visit with friends in New Jersey.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Sandy Waugh Bradshaw
Age: 38
Residence: Greensboro, N.C.
Occupation: Flight attendant, United Airlines
Survivors include: Husband, two children, stepdaughter

Outgoing with a love of travel, Ms. Bradshaw always wanted to be a flight attendant. Her husband was a pilot for US Airways. At the time of her death, she had two toddlers and a teenage stepdaughter. During the hijacking, she called United Airlines to describe the terrorists and what was happening. She also called her husband to tell him that she and other people were boiling water to throw on the hijackers and that everyone was running up to first class.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Marion R. Britton
Age: 53
Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Seat: 12B
Occupation: Assistant regional director, U.S. Census Bureau
Survivors include: Siblings

A 21-year veteran of the U.S. Census Bureau, Ms. Britton would return after business hours to needy families whom she met in the course of her work and give them food and clothing. According to the Flight 93 National Memorial, co-workers described Ms. Britton’s generosity, honesty and dedication. She had been traveling with co-worker Waleska Martinez to a business conference in San Francisco.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Thomas E. Burnett Jr.
Age: 38
Residence: San Ramon, Calif.
Seat: 4B
Occupation: Senior vice president and chief operating officer, Thoratec Corp.
Survivors include: Wife, three daughters

A graduate of the University of Minnesota and Pepperdine University, Mr. Burnett worked as an executive for a company that made heart pumps for patients waiting for transplants. He had spent most of the six weeks before the hijacking traveling for business. In his phone calls to his wife from onboard the plane, he gathered information about the other hijackings and passed it to his fellow passengers. He also described to his wife the passengers’ plans to retake the craft.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
William Joseph Cashman
Age: 60
Residence: West New York, N.J.
Seat: 15D
Occupation: Ironworker
Survivors include: Wife

Mr. Cashman was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division, studied martial arts and taught welding at night to union apprentices. He was a 40-year member of the Ironworkers Local 46 union and helped build the World Trade Center. On Sept. 11, he was headed hiking in Yosemite National Park with long-time friend Patrick Joseph Driscoll.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Georgine Rose Corrigan
Age: 55
Residence: Honolulu
Seat: 12D
Occupation: Antiques and collectibles dealer
Survivors include: Daughter, brother, two grandsons

Originally from Ohio, Ms. Corrigan moved to Hawaii with her young daughter in 1976. She worked many jobs including painting her own line of Christmas ornaments with Hawaiian flowers and designing her own jewelry. She became an antiques dealer, favoring anything to do with roses because of her middle name. On Sept. 11, she was traveling home from a buying trip and a visit with her brother.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Patricia Cushing
Age: 69
Residence: Bayonne, N.J.
Seat: 19C
Occupation: Retired service representative, New Jersey Bell Telephone
Survivors include: Five children

Ms. Cushing reared five children and was widowed in 1988. According to the Flight 93 National Memorial, she had season tickets for the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, liked movies and ballet, and played mah-jongg every week. She was traveling on Sept. 11 with her friend and sister-in-law, Jane Folger, to visit San Francisco for the first time after months of planning.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Jason M. Dahl
Age: 43
Residence: Littleton, Colo.
Occupation: Pilot captain, United Airlines
Survivors include: Wife, son

Mr. Dahl worked for United Airlines for 16 years, training pilots as well as flying passenger airlines. He joined the Civil Air Patrol when he was 13 and flew planes by himself at 16. He earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics operations from San Jose State University in 1980. On Sept. 11, he rearranged his flight schedule so he could take his wife to London for their fifth wedding anniversary. He always took with him on every flight a little box of rocks that his son had given him.
(San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial)
Joseph DeLuca
Age: 52
Residence: Succasunna, N.J.
Seat: 2B
Occupation: Business systems specialist, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare
Survivors include: Parents, sister

A graduate of Jersey City State College, Mr. DeLuca designing computer software systems for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, where he worked for 23 years. He edited a sports car newsletter, enjoyed his yellow Morgan roadster, and drew a syndicated cartoon, “The Adventures of Raymond the Cat.” He was flying with his girlfriend, Linda Gronlund, to Napa Valley for a vacation.
(San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial)
Patrick Joseph “Joe” Driscoll
Age: 70
Residence: Manalapan, N.J.
Seat: 15C
Occupation: Retired executive director of software development , Bell Communications
Survivors include: Wife, four children

The son of Irish immigrants, Mr. Driscoll served four years aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer during the Korean War. He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from New York University and a master’s degree in computer science from Rutgers University. On Sept. 11, he was flying with his old friend William Cashman to go hiking in Yosemite National Park.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Edward Porter Felt
Age: 41
Residence: Matawan, N.J.
Seat: 2D
Occupation: Computer engineer and technology director, BEA Systems
Survivors include: Wife, two daughters

Mr. Felt held degrees from Colgate and Cornell universities and was known as one of BEA’s most accomplished engineers, according to the Flight 93 National Memorial. He held two patents on encryption technology. In his leisure time, he swam and ran. He was on a last-minute business trip when the hijacking unfolded. Five minutes before the crash, he placed a call to 911 and reported what was happening.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Jane C. Folger
Age: 73
Residence: Bayonne, N.J.
Seat: 19B
Occupation: Retired bank officer, Commercial Trust
Survivors include: Four children, six grandchildren

Ms. Folger had six children, but one son died in the Vietnam War and another son died of AIDS. According to the Flight 93 National Memorial, she had had a painful divorce. She went to New York City weekly, taking her grandchildren to her favorite stores, theaters, museums, and cultural events. She became close with her sister-in-law, Patricia Cushing, with whom she often took day trips. The two were on Flight 93 to see San Francisco, a trip they had been planning for months.
(San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial)
Colleen L. Fraser
Age: 51
Residence: Elizabeth, N.J.
Seat: 13A
Occupation: Executive director, Progressive Center for Independent Living
Survivors include: Siblings

Ms. Fraser, who stood 4 feet, 6 inches tall and used a cane and a mobility scooter, helped draft the American with Disabilities Act. A graduate of Rutgers University, she held two executive positions having to do with advocacy for people with disabilities: She was executive director of the Progressive Center for Independent Living and vice chair of the New Jersey Developmental Disabilities Council. On Sept. 11, she was on her way to a grant-writing seminar in Reno, Nev.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Andrew “Sonny” Garcia
Age: 62
Residence: Portola Valley, Calif.
Seat: 20C
Occupation: Owner, Cinco Group Inc.
Survivors include: Wife, three children

A graduate of San Jose State University, Mr. Garcia was a former air traffic controller with the California Air National Guard and once a purchasing manager for United Airlines. He and his wife owned an industrial products supply business. On Sept. 11, he was coming home from a business meeting in New Jersey.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Jeremy Logan Glick
Age: 31
Residence: Hewitt, N.J.
Seat: 11A
Occupation: Sales manager, Vividence Inc.
Survivors include: Wife, one child

One of six children, Mr. Glick married his high school sweetheart and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester. He was a former national collegiate judo champion and held a black belt. He had a three-month-old baby at the time of his death and left home reluctantly for a business trip on Sept. 11. He placed calls to his wife from the airplane and described a group of passengers planning an attack on the hijackers.
(San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial)
Kristin Osterholm White Gould
Age: 65
Residence: New York, N.Y.
Seat: 21C
Occupation: Medical journalist
Survivors include: Daughter

Ms. Gould, a graduate of Cornell University, traveled widely and was fluent in Latin, ancient Greek and other languages. According to the Flight 93 National Memorial, books filled her Upper West Side brownstone in New York. She also enjoyed the arts and live performances. A freelance writer for more than 30 years covering medicine and science, she was writing a book about Ivy League university graduates' contributions to those fields. On Sept. 11, she was traveling to visit friends in California.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas
Age: 38
Residence: San Rafael, Calif.
Seat: 11D
Occupation: Consultant, writer
Survivors include: Husband, sisters

Ms. Grandcolas grew up in Houston and graduated from the University of Texas. She worked for 15 years in marketing and sales. She had recently left being a consultant for Good Housekeeping magazine to write a book. On Sept. 11, she was pregnant with her first child and was returning from her grandmother’s funeral. After her death, her sisters finished and published her book, You Can Do It: The Merit Badge Handbook for Grown-Up Girls.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Wanda Anita Green
Age: 49
Residence: Linden, N.J.
Occupation: Flight attendant, United Airlines
Survivors include: Mother, two children

Ms. Green dreamed of seeing the world and worked as a flight attendant for 29 years. According to her mother, she was one of United Airlines’ first Black flight attendants. She was also a church deacon. A graduate of Rockland Community College, Ms. Green also held a real estate license and hoped to open a real estate office when she retired from flying. She planned to visit family in Oakland, Calif., on her layover after the Sept. 11 flight.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Donald Freeman Greene
Age: 52
Residence: Greenwich, Conn.
Seat: 16D
Occupation: Executive vice president and chief financial officer, Safe Flight
Survivors include: Wife, two children

An experienced pilot, licensed since age 14, Mr. Greene worked for his adoptive father’s aircraft safety products company. He earned an engineering degree from Brown University and a master’s degree in business administration from Pace University. On Sept. 11, he was going to Lake Tahoe for a hiking and biking trip with his brothers.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Linda Gronlund
Age: 46
Residence: Greenwood Lake, N.Y.
Seat: 2A
Occupation: Manager of environmental compliance, BMW North America
Survivors include: Parents, sister

An attorney and engineer for BMW North America, Ms. Gronlund was also a skilled mechanic and enjoyed sports car racing. In addition, she was an accomplished sailor, a certified emergency medical technician and a brown belt in karate. She attended Southampton College of Long Island University and American University’s law school. On Sept. 11, she was with her boyfriend, Joe DeLuca, headed to California to visit the wine country and celebrate her birthday.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Richard J. Guadagno
Age: 38
Residence: Eureka, Calif.
Seat: 19A
Occupation: Project manager, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Survivors include: Parents, sister

Mr. Guadagno graduated from Rutgers University and worked for 17 years in wildlife refuges in New Jersey, Delaware, Oregon and Northern California, where he was a project manager. On Sept. 11, he was returning from celebrating his grandmother’s 100th birthday with family in New Jersey. His badge and credentials survived the crash and were returned to his parents and sister.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
LeRoy Homer
Age: 36
Residence: Marlton, N.J.
Occupation: Pilot, first officer, United Airlines
Survivors include: Wife, child

Mr. Homer earned his private pilot’s license at age 16. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and served in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Later, he flew humanitarian missions to Somalia. While he flew commercial airlines, he continued to serve in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, rising to the rank of major. He and his wife had a child in 2000.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Toshiya Kuge
Age: 20
Residence: Osaka, Japan
Seat: 18A
Occupation: Student, Waseda University, Japan
Survivors include: Parents, brother

Mr. Kuge was studying engineering and was a linebacker on the Waseda University American football team. He wanted to earn a master's degree in engineering in the United States. On Sept. 11, he was traveling home after a two-week vacation in North America, during which he whitewater rafted in the Canadian Rockies and visited Niagara Falls and the Statue of Liberty. He was traveling alone so he could immerse himself in the English language.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
CeeCee Ross Lyles
Age: 33
Residence: Fort Pierce, Fla.
Occupation: Flight attendant, United Airlines
Survivors include: Husband, two sons, two stepsons

Ms. Lyles served as a police officer and detective in Fort Pierce before becoming a flight attendant. Her husband described her as tough, smart and caring with strong faith, according to the Fort 93 National Memorial. She spoke to her husband five minutes before the crash, saying, “Tell the boys I love them. We’re getting ready to do it now. It’s happening!”
(San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial)
Hilda Marcin
Age: 79
Residence: Mount Olive, N.J.
Seat: 17C
Occupation: Retired bookkeeper and teacher’s aide for special needs children
Survivors include: Two daughters

Ms. Marcin immigrated from Germany when she was 6. She married Edward Marcin in 1943 and had two daughters. She worked for 20 years as a fund manager for a waiters’ union, then as an instructional aide for special needs children. The oldest passenger on the plane and widowed, she was traveling to live with her daughter in California for the winter.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Waleska Martinez
Age: 37
Residence: Jersey City, N.J.
Seat: 10F
Occupation: Automation specialist, U.S. Census Bureau
Survivors include: Parents, brother, sister

Born in Puerto Rico, Ms. Martinez earned a business and computer science degree from the University of Puerto Rico. Martinez came to the continental United States in 1987. At the U.S. Census Bureau, she rose from clerk to automation specialist over 13 years. On Sept. 11, she was traveling with co-worker Marion Britton to attend a conference in San Francisco.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Nicole Carol Miller
Age: 21
Residence: San Jose, Calif.
Seat: 10A
Occupation: Student, West Valley College, Saratoga, Calif.
Survivors include: Parents, stepparents, siblings.

Ms. Miller was a dean’s list student, part-time waitress and fitness instructor who worked out daily. She was planning to transfer to California State University. She made a last-minute decision to vacation on the East Coast with a friend, who flew home separately. A storm forced her to reschedule her flight home from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Louis J. Nacke II
Age: 42
Residence: New Hope, Pa.
Seat: 12F
Occupation: Distribution center director, Kay-Bee Toys
Survivors include: Wife, sons, parents, siblings

Mr. Nacke worked in shipping and receiving jobs before landing a supervisory position with Kay-Bee Toys. He was a weightlifter with a Superman tattoo and enjoyed fast cars and good wine, according to the Flight 93 National Memorial. He married for the second time not quite a year before his death, Sept. 16, 2000. The couple lived with his wife’s parents while building their own home nearby. On Sept. 11, 2001, he was on a last-minute business trip.
(San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial)
Donald Arthur Peterson
Age: 66
Residence: Spring Lake, N.J.
Seat: 14A
Occupation: Retired president, Continental Electric Co.
Survivors include: Three sons, three stepdaughters

Mr. Peterson grew up in South Orange, N.J. He had an electrical engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s in business administration from Rutgers University. Particularly after his retirement, he volunteered often. He was on the board and counseled troubled men at a residential recovery center for drug addicts and alcoholics. He and his wife led Bible studies and helped a mission in St. Lucia. On Sept. 11, he and his wife were going to Yosemite National Park to vacation with her brother and parents. The couple were supposed to take a later flight, but took an offer of an earlier trip on Flight 93. Mr. Peterson’s Bible, with a handwritten list of men for whom he was praying, survived the crash.
(San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial)
Jean Hoadley Peterson
Age: 55
Residence: Spring Lake, N.J.
Seat: 14C
Occupation: Retired registered nurse
Survivors include: Three daughters, three stepsons

Ms. Peterson held a nursing degree from the University of Rochester and a master’s degree in education from Columbia University. She worked as a registered nurse and nursing instructor, and volunteered as an emergency medical technician. In 1984, she married for the second time, to Donald Peterson. She volunteered at the Helping Hands Pregnancy Center, collecting and washing clothes for babies whose mothers were clients. Two weeks before her death, she traveled to Wellesley, Mass., to see her first grandchild.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Mark David Rothenberg
Age: 52
Residence: Scotch Plains, N.J.
Seat: 5B
Occupation: Owner, MDR Global Resources
Survivors include: Wife, two daughters, mother

Raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Mr. Rothenberg graduated from Franklin & Marshall College and went to work in the family glassware business, eventually taking it over. He later sold the company and started his own importing company, for which he traveled often to Asia. He always flew first class and liked talking with fellow travelers, according to the Flight 93 National Memorial. On Sept. 11, he was traveling to Taiwan on business.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Christine Ann Snyder
Age: 32
Residence: Kailua, Hawaii
Seat: 17A
Occupation: Project manager and arborist, The Outdoor Circle
Survivors include: Husband

A native of Hawaii, Ms. Snyder loved beautifying the state and worked for Hawaii’s oldest nonprofit environmental group. She held a degree in political science from the University of Hawaii. On Sept. 11, she was coming from a forestry conference in Washington, D.C., and an impromptu visit, her first, to New York City. At the time of her death, she had been married for three months.
(San Francisco Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial)
John Talignani
Age: 74
Residence: Staten Island, N.Y.
Seat: 18F
Occupation: Retired bartender
Survivors include: Stepsons

Mr. Talignani was born in Italy and grew up in Brooklyn. He served in the army during World War II and once owned a taxi and a pizzeria. He retired after 20 years as a bartender and steward at Manhattan’s Palm restaurants. He helped raise his wife’s three sons before she died. On Sept. 11, he was traveling to a stepson’s funeral after the stepson was killed an auto accident and his new wife seriously injured while on their honeymoon.
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Honor Elizabeth Wainio
Age: 27
Residence: Baltimore
Seat: 11F
Occupation: District manager, Discovery Channel Stores
Survivors include: Parents, stepparents, siblings

Ms. Wainio graduated from Towson University and joined Discovery’s retail division, where she was promoted to district manager for New York and New Jersey. On Sept. 11, she was going to a company-wide business meeting. On a phone call to her stepmother from the hijacked plane, she said, “They’re getting ready to break into the cockpit. I have to go. I love you. Good-bye.”
(National Park Service / Flight 93 National Memorial)
Deborah Jacobs Welsh
Age: 49
Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Flight attendant, United Airlines
Survivors include: Husband

Ms. Welsh was raised in Philadelphia, the oldest of six children. She loved to travel and had 25 years’ experience with three airlines. According to the Flight 93 National Memorial, she often gave leftover airline meals and warm winter clothing to homeless people near her home in Manhattan. On Sept. 11, she was working as the flight purser in first class.