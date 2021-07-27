When Terror Hit Home

Christian Adams, 37, of Germany, seat 17D, deputy director of the German Wine Insitute, was headed to an event promoting German wines.

Todd M. Beamer, 32, of Cranberry, N.J., seat 10D, an account manager of Oracle Corp., was going on a one-day business trip.

Alan Anthony Beaven, 48, of Oakdale, Calif., seat 17F, an attorney, was going to handle a last case in California before going to live in India for a year with his wife and young daughter.

Mark Bingham, 31, of San Francisco, seat 4D, owner of a public relations firm The Bingham Group, was heading home. He had recently set up a new office on the East Coast. He overslept and nearly missed the flight, boarding last.

Deora Frances Bodley, 20, of San Diego, seat 20F, a junior at Santa Clara University, was flying home after visiting friends in New Jersey.

Marion R. Britton, 53, of Brooklyn, N.Y., seat 12B, assistant regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau, was flying with colleague Waleska Martinez to a work conference.

Thomas E. Burnett Jr., 38, of San Ramon, Calif., seat 4B, senior vice president and CEO of Thoratec Corp., was returning home after six weeks of business travel. His company makes heart pumps for people awaiting transplants.

William Joseph Cashman, 60, of West New York, N.J., seat 15D, ironworker, was traveling with friend Patrick Joseph Driscoll, to go hiking in Yosemite National Park. He helped build the World Trade Center.

Georgine Rose Corrigan, 55, of Honolulu, seat 12D, an antiques and collectibles dealer, was flying home after a buying trip and a visit with her brother.

Patricia Cushing, 69, of Bayonne, N.J., seat 19C, a retired service representative from New Jersey Bell Telephone, was traveling with her sister-in-law Jane Folger to visit San Francisco for the first time, a trip they had been planning for months.

Joseph DeLuca, 52, of Succasunna, N.J., seat 2B, a computer software system designer with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, was with his girlfriend, Linda Gronlund, heading to vacation in the wine country of Napa Valley.

Patrick Joseph "Joe" Driscoll, 70, of Manalapan, N.J., seat 15C, a retired executive director of software development with Bell Communications, was heading to a hiking vacation with friend William Cashman.

Edward Porter Felt, 41, of Matawan, N.J., seat 2D, a computer engineer and technology director with BEA Systems, was going on a last-minute business trip.

Jane C. Folger, 73, of Bayonne, N.J., seat 19B, a retired bank officer, was flying to San Francisco with her sister-in-law Patricia Cushing for a long-planned sightseeing trip to San Francisco.

Colleen L. Fraser, 51, of Elizabeth, N.J., seat 13A, executive director of Progressive Center for Independent Living, was traveling to a seminar.

Andrew "Sonny" Garcia, 62, seat 20C, of Portola Valley, Calif., owner of Cinco Group Inc., an industrial products supply business, was returning home from a business meeting.

Jeremy Logan Glick, 31, of Hewitt, N.J., seat 11A, a sales manager with Vividence Inc., was traveling for business.

Kristin Osterholm White Gould, 65, of New York, N.Y., seat 21C, a medical journalist, was going to visit with friends in California.

Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, 38, of San Rafael, Calif., seat 11D, a consultant and writer, was coming home from her grandmother's funeral in New Jersey.

Donald Freeman Greene, 52, of Greenwich, Conn., seat 16D, executive vice president and CFO of Safe Flight, which makes airplane safety products, was going to join his brothers on a hiking and biking trip.

Linda Gronlund, 46, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., seat 2A, manager of environmental compliance with BMW North America, was traveling with her boyfriend, Joe DeLuca, to celebrate her birthday in California's wine country.

Richard J. Guadagno, 38, of Eureka, Calif., seat 19A, a project manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, was coming home after celebrating his grandmother's 100th birthday in New Jersey.

Toshiya Kuge, 20, of Osaka, Japan, seat 18A, an engineering student and football linebacker at Waseda University in Japan, was heading home after a two-week visit to America, where he hoped eventually to attend graduate school.

Hilda Marcin, 79, of Mount Olive, N.J., seat 17C, a retired bookkeeper and teacher's aide for special needs children, was traveling to live with her daughter for the winter.

Waleska Martinez, 37, of Jersey City, N.J., seat 10F, an automation specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, was headed to a conference in San Francisco with her co-worker Marion Britton.

Nicole Carol Miller, 21, of San Jose, Calif., seat 10A, a student at West Valley College in Saratoga, Calif., was heading home after a vacation. She was supposed to have gone home Sept. 10, but a storm forced her to to reschedule her flight.

Louis J. Nacke II, 42, of New Hope, Pa., seat 12F, a distribution center director for Kay-Bee Toys, was on a one-day, last-minute business trip.

Donald Arthur Peterson, 66, of Spring Lake, N.J., seat 14A, a retired Continental Electric Co. president, was headed to vacation with his wife to Yosemite National Park.

Jean Hoadley Peterson, 55, of Spring Lake, N.J., seat 14C, a retired registered nurse, was going on vacation with her husband to Yosemite National Park.

Mark David Rothenberg, 52, of Scotch Plains, N.J., seat 5B, the owner of MDR Global Resources importing business, was on the first leg of a business trip to Taiwan.

Christine Ann Snyder, 32, of Kailua, Hawaii, seat 17A, a project manager and arborist for The Outdoor Circle, was returning home after a conference in Washington, D.C., and a first-time visit to New York.

John Talignani, 74, of Staten Island, N.Y., seat 18F, a retired bartender, was traveling to the funeral of his stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, who were killed in a car accident during their honeymoon.

Honor Elizabeth Wainio, 27, of Baltimore, seat 11F, a district manager with Discovery Channel Stores, was headed to a company-wide business meeting.