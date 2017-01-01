Take a journey through more than 200 years of the African-American experience in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Nearly 90 sites of local, regional and national significance are represented in this guide of African-American history in the region. To see sites outside of Pittsburgh, please press the "-" button in the lower right corner of the map to zoom out.

According to VisitPittsburgh.com, the sites were determined based on whether the location fit into at least one of 10 historical themes and met at least one of five criteria.

Historical Themes: Patterns of Settlement and Housing; Sports and Recreation, including Social Clubs; Arts and Entertainment, Places of Work/Businesses, Famous People, Religious Properties, Underground Railroad, Education & Politics, Civil Rights, Military

Criteria: National or Statewide Significance: The site is listed or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places and/or has a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) marker; Local Significance: The site is a locally-designated landmark, has a plaque, or is of particular interest to southwestern Pennsylvania's history. Visitability: The site is interesting enough that someone would travel to see it; Condition: The site is still standing, it's part of a historic district, or the site is of particular archaeological interest.; Thematic Relevance: The site is representative of a larger historical theme in the region, state or nation.