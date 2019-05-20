Sturdy red-brick buildings in the Strip District painted on wood salvaged from an old house. A richly detailed pencil drawing of an automotive supply store. Aluminum sculpture, mixed media on canvas and memorable photographs.

These are some of the artworks created by 33 new members of the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh. The 2019 New Member Exhibition is on view through June 30 at Pittsburgh Center for the Arts and Media, 6300 Fifth Ave., Shadyside. Admission is free.