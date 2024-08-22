Can Austin’s affordable housing experiment to address chronic homelessness provide a blueprint for Pittsburgh?

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Blair Racine only wanted three things in a home: a sink, a toilet and a table.

That was far more than the 70-year-old had in 2018, when he was sleeping on the street, in the woods, in mall parking lots — wherever he could to get through the night. After falling on hard times financially, he didn’t have a support system.

As he bounced in and out of shelters, securing a safe, permanent home felt out of reach — until Mr. Racine found himself in a tiny home in a 51-acre community along the outskirts of Austin, Texas.

“I'm so blessed,” he said. “I can't imagine being anywhere else in the world right now. It's about the community out here.”

The most talked about neighborhood in Austin, Community First! Village is a master-planned development aiming to tackle the nationwide homelessness crisis in a new way.

The village provides affordable housing and a supportive environment for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness. Thoughtfully designed tiny homes are meant to be permanent residences that can help people stay out of the streets and shelters for a lifetime.

A growing number of cities — more than 100, according to some estimates — are turning to tiny houses as a cost-friendly, dignified solution to deal with record-breaking homelessness, whether as forever homes or as a transitional step to ease people out of homelessness.

Pittsburgh is considering a version of the concept. Two City Council members want to create tiny home villages, or “temporary managed communities,” along the riverfront and surrounding areas. While that faces an uncertain future — it has been sitting in the Planning Commission for months now — Austin's Community First! Village offers a real-life, working model.

For Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Austin-based nonprofit Mobile Loaves and Fishes, the village’s developer, it comes down to a simple message — one he reiterates to thousands of visitors, including government officials and homeless nonprofits, drawn to the project annually: If not now, when? And if not tiny homes, then what else?

“You're going have to think outside the box for this to get better,” he said. “Who's going to help? Where's the system? You can’t ignore this problem.”