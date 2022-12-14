If 2020 was a shock and 2021 a scramble, 2022 marked the start of a slow rebuild for Pittsburgh restaurants.

I noticed two distinct trends among the crop of this year’s best openings: the rise of fast-casual restaurants with concise, well-executed menus and the proliferation of international offerings that speak from the culinary hearts of their owners.

Fast-casual restaurants, the kind of place where you order from a cashier or, in a nod to the modern world, your smartphone, and someone drops your order off at the table aren’t a novel idea but, now that some of Pittsburgh’s largest restaurant groups and most experienced chefs are getting into the groove, they’ve become places for a quick, quality meal in spaces with good design and smart staffing.

Among those international offerings are an elegant-yet-boisterous dim sum parlor from an energetic Pittsburgh restaurateur, the region’s first Honduran restaurant and a brick-and-mortar home for a Trinidadian food stand (that one, also a rare highlight for plant-based dining in a year that saw many of Pittsburgh’s vegan restaurants close). The icing on the cake was the expansion of one of Pittsburgh’s most lauded Sichuan restaurants to a larger location in the North Hills.

Similar to last year, comfort food prepared with quality ingredients, many of which come from local farms and pastures, is continuing to take center stage over tweezers and molecular gastronomy techniques in a nod to the idea that simpler can be better. It’s not to say there isn’t ambition out there — it’s just that that drive is geared toward pushing forward flavor rather than expanding boundaries.

These are the Best New Restaurants of 2022, presented in the order that they opened.