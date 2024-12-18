The play-it-safe, fast-casual model of the early 2020s looks as if it’s behind us.

In 2024, we welcomed a wave of enterprising new restaurants from operators transforming their food trucks and pop-ups into full-service, brick-and-mortar establishments, as well as an expanded roster of chefs sharing international gastronomic traditions and pizza makers honing their craft.

All of them shaped how we ate in the region this year, and set the foundation for what’s to come as we move into the second half of the decade. And, notably, these 10 best new Pittsburgh-area restaurants share a freedom from the restraints mandated by the global COVID-19 pandemic that forever changed the hospitality industry.

If 2023 marked a year of transition from cautious menu development to returned ambition, 2024 was characterized by expanding the field of possibilities — from the enterprising, briny depths of Fet-Fisk’s Scandinavian-inspired menu to the cosmopolitan chic of Alberta’s Pizza and gorgeously chili-forward uppercuts at Allegheny Spice Kitchen.

To put it more succinctly: Dining out is fun again.

Hospitality is moving back to the forefront as restaurants ramp up to pre-pandemic staffing and generational knowledge slowly returns to front-of-house. As you’ll see on this list, a lot of good things are happening outside of the city limits, too, another healthy sign of growth.

These are the Pittsburgh metropolitan area’s Best New Restaurants of 2024, presented in order of opening date.