Mon Valley red-top to Ohio Valley style, Sicilian to Neapolitan, the Pittsburgh area is stuffed with pizza variety — and top-notch takes.

Pizza is personal. And pizza is communal. We stack box upon box of it to share when we watch sports, celebrate birthdays and sit through day-long meetings. We order massive pies to feed the family on busy nights. We seek indulgence in individual pies and slices.

Various studies name our region as one of most pizza-dense in the country, some estimating that there are nearly four pizzerias per square mile. Many are good, too. But why stop at good? You can find outstanding pizza in Western Pennsylvania if you know where to look.

Here’s what makes Pittsburgh pizza special: The many styles to choose from. Out in White Oak is a pie that would impress even the grumpiest New York City snobs. Newcomers with a modern American baker focus are bringing fresh energy to the trade, while other pizza makers carry on the time-tested methods of their parents and grandparents. We have pizzaiolos who do wonders in wood-fired ovens and those who bake crunchy tray pizzas in gas-powered workhorses.

We’ve even created some styles of our own. Ohio Valley style, the unfairly maligned pizza topped with room-temperature cheese, was created just 45 minutes from Downtown at DiCarlo’s Pizza in Steubenville, Ohio, way back in 1945. Its tendrils now run throughout the region. And there’s Mon Valley red-top: The micro style with a second crust and a layer of sauce atop it is made only in the Monongahela River Valley near Donora.

Nostalgia is a good reason for a pizza shop to be your favorite. Pittsburgh is full of iconic spots, including Aiello’s Pizza, Mineo’s Pizza House, Spak Brothers, Fiori’s Pizzaria, Frank’s Pizzeria, Vincent’s Pizza Park, Shelly Pie and Piccolo Forno. So, I get that some readers might feel salty that their longstanding favorites aren’t highlighted on this list. I respect that. I dig all of those places, too.

If there’s a single characteristic I found that ties all of the listed establishments together, it’s good dough. What comes next varies with the style of the pie. The thing that matters is that it’s balanced, and that’s what Pittsburgh’s best pizzerias do right. These are pizzas that have you reaching for the next slice without thinking about it, yet (typically) don’t leave you lethargic after eating it.

While most of the city’s top restaurants are located within or very close to the city limits, Pittsburgh’s prime pizza is everywhere, from North Side to neighboring counties.

I visited as many pizza joints as I could over the last couple of months to seek out the best we have. These are the 11 best pizzerias in Pittsburgh.

The best advice I can give is to place your order ahead of time, as most of these establishments make a specific quantity of dough for each day.