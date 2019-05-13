If he makes all his appointments, he is paid about $300 a month. The money helps pay private school tuition for his 10-year-old daughter. And it helps cover the cost of groceries and gas.

Selling plasma is also part of a weekly routine for Nathaniel Parks, who lives in the basement of a rambling personal care home in Wilkinsburg. Mr. Parks, whose day job is driving a shuttle bus, saved two months of his plasma money to buy a digital Yamaha piano. One day he’d like to play at church services.

Selling his fluids also means having cash to get his teeth cleaned, change the oil in his car, and buy chicken and steak rather than baloney, he said.

Without the money, the 57-year-old said, “I’d be short.”

Retired McKeesport contractor Dave Gutierrez-Faust, 65, goes to the Grifols SA collection center in Penn Hills the maximum allowable eight times a month. He uses the money to enjoy a meal out now and then — Golden Corral restaurant is a favorite. He also likes to treat himself to occasional movies at the local discount theater.

Laughing, he calls the earnings “my blood money.”

Listening to music or watching television during plasma extraction really isn’t so bad, he said. “There’s nothing hard,” Mr. Gutierrez-Faust said, “if you’re not scared of needles.”

Men in their peak earning years of 55 to 64 deliver more plasma than women or any other age group, according to a trade group. The connection suggests that for some men, aging and financial insecurity may be linked — and selling plasma can offer some relief.

A growth industry

The $21 billion plasma industry was born about the time of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Plasma is the liquid part of blood and Harvard biochemist Edwin Cohn found a way to separate proteins out.

One of those proteins, albumin — administered intravenously — was used to treat burns and shock caused by blood loss on the battlefield. The therapy worked so well that Mr. Cohn became something of a celebrity by the end of the war.

The commercial industry grew steadily and then really took off in recent years — driven by expanding uses for plasma, increased need for an aging population worldwide, and a rising number of registered patients with blood-clotting disorders.

North America leads the world in plasma collection — extracting 42.3 million units from human suppliers in 2017, up from 10.3 million units in 2004, according to the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association, a trade group based in Annapolis, Md.

That’s 310% growth in 13 years.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based CSL Plasma, which runs the McKeesport center, is also growing — with six centers planned for Pennsylvania this year, including ones in Homestead and Penn Hills. Worldwide, the company has 200 collection centers and plans to open 30 to 35 more this year, CEO Paul Perreault said.

The amount collected at any one center varies “depending on community engagement,” Grifols spokesman Colin Seal said.

Fresh plasma is frozen within 30 minutes of being drawn, loaded into refrigerated tractor-trailers and shipped to processing centers, where it’s held for 60 days before it’s thawed and proteins are separated for medicines. From extraction to administration of plasma-derived medicine takes between nine months and a year, Mr. Seal said.

In recent years, a number of products have been introduced to treat hemophilia, which promise “increased competition to plasma-derived coagulation factors,” according to the Marketing Research Bureau, an Orange, Conn.-based trade group.