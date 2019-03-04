Pgh

2019 Edition

The
Business
ofPittsburgh

Pittsburgh

Jobs, health costs, the price of food, the performance of big companies and small ones -- the money that flows through Pittsburghers’ lives and helps us understand where the opportunities are, when the trouble is coming. That’s the focus of the Business of Pittsburgh coverage tracking the pulse of the Pittsburgh economy, with a monthly installment of stories, data and voices of people with interesting insights.
Jobs and unemployment

Building a career, five weeks at a time: a waiy to navigate Pittsburgh's job market

Women in tech — and beyond — struggle to find jobs. This former Google recruiter has a solution.

Taking a job in Pittsburgh? What type of housing should you consider?

Beyond the 'Inflection Point': yoga, kayaking and baseball to persuade young people to stay in Pittsburgh

She was unhappy in telemarketing. Five weeks later, she moved into another field.

Andrea Krueger: Tech workers held the power right before the dot-com bubble burst. They do now, too.

The cost of living: Here's how Pittsburgh region stacks up with other cities

Ask your boss: hiring, promotion, pay, micromanaging. But what do they think?

Building a career, five weeks at a time: a way to navigate Pittsburgh's job market

Women in tech — and beyond — struggle to find jobs. This former Google recruiter has a solution.

The cost of living: Here's how Pittsburgh region stacks up with other cities

Ask your boss: hiring, promotion, pay, micromanaging. But what do they think?

What would you ask?

