Jobs, health costs, the price of food, the performance of big companies and small ones — the money that flows through Pittsburghers’ lives and helps us understand where the opportunities are, when the trouble is coming. That’s the focus of the Business of Pittsburgh coverage tracking the pulse of the Pittsburgh economy, with a monthly installment of stories, data and voices of people with interesting insights.
The housing market

Pittsburgh a profitable area for house flippers

Steeltown Properties flips at the high end in East Liberty, Highland Park

Building an energy efficient future one house at a time

Tech build-up sparked surge of high-end apartments, multifamily housing that has tapered off

Travel agents — hit hard by the internet — are making a comeback

A Yinzer forever: Former VisitPittsburgh CEO Craig Davis reflects on his time in the 'Burgh

Services like Airbnb change up the hospitality game in Pittsburgh

Automation will change the workforce — in some cases, it already is — but not as soon as you might expect

How blueberries helped inform ethical considerations in an age of driverless cars, robotic workers of big data

Angel investors are the first to take a risk — or turn people away — in funding for hopeful startups

Many retirees are at risk of outliving their savings

Despite reaching retirement age, 'continuing workers' stay on the job

Hoping to hit a home run: How a business owner changed her mind about retirement planning

Long days dishing out advice to Carlow employees on retirement finances

Bringing business back to a blighted neighborhood

Latino entrepreneurs finding their way in Pittsburgh

LGBT business alliance finds some still don't know what the initials stand for

He treated soldiers in Colombia and now does plastic surgery in Marshall

Steering away from the one-person car commute: Officials seek tools to change transportation habits

As new car prices climb, consumers steer toward more affordable options

'Third generation car mechanic, same location, no regrets'

He's teaming up with government officials to ‘write the rules of the road’ for self-driving cars

When it comes to borrowing for college, it pays to do homework

In cash-strapped school districts, chief recovery officers strive for results

Landmark lawsuit challenges state funding of public schools

Clairton teacher loves her job despite taking on major student loan debt

Lyndsey Rozzi shares some tricks in applying — and paying for — college

Too much rain is messing with pipeline operators' infrastructure plans

All that rain drives demand for seeding, water barriers

Why is Pennsylvania's gas tax so high? We've got a lot of roads

Saving a community: Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Station worker advocates for a bill to save Pennsylvania's five plants

In clean tech, Andrew Chabot found investors collaborating. It caught him by surprise.

Answering calls for 16 hours? Staffing issues, mandatory overtime stresses county's 911 dispatch center

Paying for performance: Pittsburgh-area CEOs earn big bonuses after strong year in 2018

Study up on the top-paid executives in the Pittsburgh region

Two systems and two pools of money lead to inequality for would-be professional baseball players

Try your hand: Match the Pittsburgh sports star with the CEO

From contract to gig job: why Pittsburgh IT man needs to drive for Lyft

Tales from the headhunting 'White House'

So many new rooms in the city, but still talk of a convention center hotel

Luxury suites 101: How to watch Pittsburgh sports in style

Are you even a Pittsburgher if you don't buy nachos at PPG Paints Arena?

Pittsburgh is suddenly flush with concert venues — what now?

Games and concerts are fun, but what's the real cost of living in an entertainment zone?

Nasty barbs and puddles of beer: It's all part of being a bouncer

What they did was Off the Wall — the risky business of running a theater

Running the numbers on the region's public companies finds 2018 was a bumpy year

An investor head-scratcher: Why stock prices suffer when companies' profits rise

Try your hand: How seven Pittsburgh company stocks fared in the last 10 years

Index funds own dominating shares of Pittsburgh companies

Despite losing its status as a top headquarters in town, Pittsburgh has more to brag about today

How much does health care cost? It depends, and that's the problem

Are prescription drug prices soaring? It's complicated

Avoiding those surprise bills when you stumble out of your insurance network

Overnight hospital stays can be counted as an 'observation.' And it can cost you.

'We don’t want sick people in classrooms with our kids'

Independent pharmacist sees his customers hurt by prescription drug costs

Highmark-UPMC acrimony prompts Upper St. Clair woman to leave city for medical care

Building a career, five weeks at a time: a waiy to navigate Pittsburgh's job market

Women in tech — and beyond — struggle to find jobs. This former Google recruiter has a solution.

Taking a job in Pittsburgh? What type of housing should you consider?

Beyond the 'Inflection Point': yoga, kayaking and baseball to persuade young people to stay in Pittsburgh

She was unhappy in telemarketing. Five weeks later, she moved into another field.

Andrea Krueger: Tech workers held the power right before the dot-com bubble burst. They do now, too.

The cost of living: Here's how Pittsburgh region stacks up with other cities

Ask your boss: hiring, promotion, pay, micromanaging. But what do they think?

