9:33 p.m. (approximate)

As she neared the 8500 block of Dersam Street, the cellphone announced: “Drop off Tanaya.” The trip should have ended.

“Which side?” she asked, pointing to her right. The rider didn’t respond.

“Right here? Up there?”

Behind her, the man adjusted his face mask and leaned forward.

“Keep driving,” he said.

Christi must have thought she misunderstood: “I’m sorry?” she said.

He pressed a gun to the back of her head.

“Keep driving,” he said.

For a few seconds, she was incredulous. She reached up with her right hand and touched the gun.

“You’ve got to be joking,” she said.

“This is a gun,” the man replied, gripping her ponytail with his left hand and keeping the gun trained on her head with the right. “Keep driving.”

For the next minute, she begged.

“I have a family.”

“I’m begging you.”

“I have four kids.”

The man with the gun told Christi to “complete the trip,” likely a reference to marking the drive as finished in the Uber app. She told him she couldn’t do that.

He let go of Christi’s ponytail and took the gun in his left hand.

“Do what I say, and everything will be all right,” he said.

He leaned forward to toss her cellphone into the backseat before pulling down the dashcam. The video ended.