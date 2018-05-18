2018 early signing period

As 2018 turns into 2019, Pitt will play in the Sun Bowl and Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. But both programs hope their futures are even brighter than that.

It's the second year of the NCAA's early-signing period, when most college football programs will ink the bulk of their 2019 recruiting classes. Coming off its first ACC Coastal title and a berth in the conference championship, Pitt needs to build off that momentum. Penn State again entered a season with College Football Playoff hopes, but they didn't come to pass.

Both schools' success on the recruiting trail mostly has kept pace with their success on the field, but by bringing in talented prospects and developing them once they arrive, they'll try to move up the ladder in the sport. It's also the final crops Pitt and Penn State will sign before the last scheduled game in their rivalry, at which point they'll each go their separate ways toward an uncertain future.

Neither Pat Narduzzi nor James Franklin dabbled much in Western Pennsylvania and have one WPIAL high school recruit apiece, but other local standouts are headed for big things. Take a closer look at Pitt and Penn State's official 2019 recruiting classes below, as well as the WPIAL's Football Bowl Subdivision signees, and stay up-to-date with our coverage of the Panthers, Nittany Lions and area high schools:

