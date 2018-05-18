As 2018 turns into 2019, Pitt will play in the Sun Bowl and Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. But both programs hope their futures are even brighter than that.
It's the second year of the NCAA's early-signing period, when most college football programs will ink the bulk of their 2019 recruiting classes. Coming off its first ACC Coastal title and a berth in the conference championship, Pitt needs to build off that momentum. Penn State again entered a season with College Football Playoff hopes, but they didn't come to pass.
Both schools' success on the recruiting trail mostly has kept pace with their success on the field, but by bringing in talented prospects and developing them once they arrive, they'll try to move up the ladder in the sport. It's also the final crops Pitt and Penn State will sign before the last scheduled game in their rivalry, at which point they'll each go their separate ways toward an uncertain future.
Neither Pat Narduzzi nor James Franklin dabbled much in Western Pennsylvania and have one WPIAL high school recruit apiece, but other local standouts are headed for big things. Take a closer look at Pitt and Penn State's official 2019 recruiting classes below, as well as the WPIAL's Football Bowl Subdivision signees, and stay up-to-date with our coverage of the Panthers, Nittany Lions and area high schools:
Player ratings and photos by Rivals.com
Hakeem Beamon
DE | Midlothian, VA
Jaquan Brisker
DB | Monroeville, PA
Lance Dixon
LB | West Bloomfield, MI
Devyn Ford
RB | Stafford, VA
Keaton Ellis
DB | State College, PA
Adisa Isaac
DE | Brooklyn, NY
Michael Johnson Jr.
QB | Eugene, OR
Joey Porter Jr.
DB | Wexford, PA
Ta’Quan Roberson
QB | Wayne, NJ
Tyler Rudolph
DB | Oakdale, CT
Brandon Smith
LB | Mineral, VA
Caedan Wallace
OL | Princeton, NJ
Anthony Whigan
OL | Great Mills, MD
Marquis Wilson
DB | Windsor, CT
Saleem Wormley
OL | Smyrna, DE
Noah Cain
RB | Bradenton, FL
Davis Beville
QB | Greenville, SC
Bam Brima
DE | Williamsport, PA
Daniel Carter
RB | Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jason Collier
TE | West Deptford, NJ
Vincent Davis
RB | Fort Lauderdale, FL
Brandon George
LB | Reading, PA
Will Gipson
WR | Aliquippa, PA
Matt Goncalves
OL | Manorville, NY
Brandon Hill
DB | Apopka, FL
Deandre Jules
DB | Germantown, MD
Calijah Kancey
DT | Miami, FL
Bryce Nelms
DE | West Orange, NJ
Leslie Smith
LB | Miami, FL
Nate Temple
DE | Abbeville, SC
Jared Wayne
WR | Peterborough, Ontario
AJ Woods
DB | Germantown, MD
Kyi Wright
LB | Farrell, PA
Dante Cephas
WR | Penn Hills
Michael Coleman
DB | Woodland Hills
Will Gipson
WR | Aliquippa
R.J. Hart
WR | Imani Christian
Trent Holler
OL | Latrobe
Courtney Jackson
WR | Gateway
Jeremiah Josephs
WR | Gateway
Mike Katic
OL | Pine-Richland
Tyler King
LB | Pine-Richland
Andrew Kristofic
OL | Pine-Richland
Skyy Moore
DB | Shady Side Academy
Solvauhn Moreland
DL | Aliquippa
Lirion Murtezi
OL | North Hills
Joey Porter Jr.
DB | North Allegheny
Dino Tomlin
WR | Shady Side Academy
Jayvon Thrift
S | Norwin
Mateo Vandamia
TE | West Allegheny
Konota Gaskins
DB | McKeesport
Reporting: Brian Batko, Dave Molinari, Brad Everett, Mike White
Editing: Tyler Batiste, Ryan Winn
Web Design: Zack Tanner
