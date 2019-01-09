Consumer Alerts: Allegheny County Restaurants

As part of its inspection program, the Allegheny County Health Department posts yellow “Consumer Alert” placards at restaurants when conditions inside may pose a health risk. Red “Closed” signs go up when the county determines that conditions present an immediate, serious health risk, or when the facility is operating without a permit.

Health code violations must be fixed before the warnings are removed.

This interactive map includes consumer alerts and closure orders issued at area restaurants over the last 12 months.

The information includes the date the warning was posted, when it was removed, and a list of the major violations that led to the warning.

Complete inspection reports for all food facilities in the county are available at the health department’s website here.