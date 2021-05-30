Cathy Stewart, of Jefferson Hills, installs a shower curtain rod and plastic shield in her Subaru Crosstrek that she uses for ride-hailing. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)

Ms. Stewart was used to juggling several different jobs at once, piecing together a living as she went.

She worked as a ride-hail and delivery driver, as a musician and music teacher, as an extra on movie sets and backstage at concerts and other events providing hospitality services. She had lots of different passions and liked the flexibility to control her own schedule.

She wasn’t expecting to rely on unemployment benefits when the pandemic cut off all her revenue streams.

Normally, unemployment compensation is off-limits to gig workers, independent contractors and those who are self-employed because the benefits are paid out of insurance programs funded partly by employers.

That changed last spring when the federal government set up a new unemployment program to offer jobless benefits to Uber and Lyft drivers and others who were making a living in the gig economy. The program was an effort to stave off at least part of the economic hit to workers.

“I wish the world would go back to normal.”

Pennsylvania was slow to set up the program — so the benefits were slow to arrive.

Six weeks into the pandemic and around the time she installed a shower curtain in her car to help shield herself from the virus, Ms. Stewart said it felt as if she was “treading water, hoping to God some kind of wave doesn’t come by and push us back down to the bottom again.”

Her gig work didn’t come back, but the benefits eventually arrived.

Ms. Stewart collected unemployment benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, or PUA, through August. That month, she started a position working on the United States census.

She had worked the same job in 2010, but new management, an unorganized workplace and the extra health risk made her uncomfortable knocking on strangers’ doors this time around. She ended her employment the same month she got started.

Ms. Stewart didn’t reapply for unemployment compensation. She anticipated she wouldn’t be eligible and didn’t want to go through a thankless process if it wasn’t guaranteed to work.

“I hate going through that website; it’s so confusing,” Ms. Stewart said in March, several months after she had received her last paycheck and last unemployment payment.

“Whatever PUA I have left over, I’m basically living on. … I’m just trying to scrape by.”

March-April 2020 Stopped working as a ride-hail driver, music teacher and backstage providing hospitality services at concerts and other events. April 2020 Began getting unemployment benefits through the PUA program, including retroactively for weeks in March. April 2020-August 2020 Benefits came consistently. She stopped filing once she began work for the U.S. Census. August 2020 Stopped her Census job after she felt it was poorly managed. August 2020-March 2021 Did not refile for unemployment benefits. She lived off of what was left over from the PUA payments she received earlier in 2020 and stimulus payments from the federal government. March 2021 Began teaching music classes once a week and started driving for ride-hail again while her mother was temporarily in rehab. April 2021 Stopped driving again after her mother came home. Now, looking for support for her mother so she can take time to drive one or two days a week.

She paused payments on her car, sold some possessions online and started cooking in big batches — often making tubs of wedding soup and freezing it to make it last.

As a full-time caregiver for her mother, Ms. Stewart said her work options are limited.

Normally, there are volunteer programs to help caregivers get a few hours off to run errands or, in Ms. Stewart’s case, slip out to clock a few rides for Lyft. Due to the pandemic, most of those programs are on hold.

Now, she’s looking for jobs that allow her to work entirely from home with a flexible schedule or that she can do with her mother beside her.

She thought she had found the perfect solution — dropping off deliveries for a company called Roadie. It worked in the same way Instacart does, except instead of having to shuffle through a grocery store, the drivers drop off purchases from places like electronic stores and tractor trailer shops. Ms. Stewart could drive while her mom sat beside her, and the gig didn’t require any strangers getting in the car or as much running in and out of stores.

As soon as she started taking the steps to get signed up this spring, it seemed like demand for deliveries had dried up.

Ms. Stewart decided in April to don her mask again and open her car up to Lyft riders.