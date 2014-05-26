Julia Parsons never carried a gun, stormed a beach, drove a tank or flew a plane.

But she and thousands of women like her helped win World War II and almost no one knew it. Their weapons were technology and tenacity.

Mrs. Parsons, of Forest Hills, was part of a team of Navy women who worked in Washington, D.C., to decipher German U-boat messages sent by the Enigma cipher machine.

At 98, she's one of the few remaining links to an intelligence triumph that shortened the war, by some estimates up to three years.

"I don't know that I'm the last, but one of the last, certainly," she said. "I was very proud of the job that we did."

Inside the Naval Communications Annex on Nebraska Avenue, thousands of WAVES -- Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Services -- worked in three shifts to break the codes used by the Germans in Europe and the Atlantic and by the Japanese across the Pacific.

The mission was top-secret. Marines guarded the building day and night. Signs on the wall warned: "Loose lips sink ships."

That was no cliché at the time -- it was deadly business.

While the majority of the U.S. decoding efforts focused on the Japanese, a smaller contingent tried to break the German navy's codes in time to save ships and sink U-boats.

In 1942 and into 1943, packs of the subs prowled the Atlantic, sending convoys to the bottom and threatening to choke off England's supply line from the U.S.

It took a mammoth scientific effort on two continents using some of the world's first computers, but the Allies cracked Enigma. As the war went on, the British at Bletchley Park and the Americans in Washington read enough German messages to virtually eliminate the submarine threat. The hunters became the hunted; of the 1,156 U-boats Germany produced, 784 were sunk.

Those working on Enigma kept their mouths shut, then and for many years afterward. Mrs. Parsons didn't even tell her husband until some 50 years later.

"Of course we could never talk about it. Nobody knew what we were doing," she said. "Nobody talked about the war afterward. Everyone went on to living their lives."

It's different now. Code-breakers are newly discovered heroes. The 2014 movie "The Imitation Game," centered on British cryptanalyst Alan Turing, gained a wide audience. So did the 2017 book "Code Girls," about the WAVES in Washington.

Mrs. Parsons has in recent years given talks and interviews about her life as one of them.

WWII veteran Julia Parsons, 98, bottom row, fifth from left, was part of an all-women’s team breaking German code during the war. After graduating from Carnegie Tech in 1942, Mrs. Parsons of Forest Hills, trained at Smith College in Massachusetts.

"People are really interested in World War II," she said.

She grew up in Forest Hills and was studying at Carnegie Tech when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

"I remember thinking, 'Where in the world is Pearl Harbor?'" Mrs. Parsons recalled.

Women had limited options but she wanted to do her part. She signed up for an Army ordnance job, checking gauges at a building in Squirrel Hill for shells made in the steel mills. But the work bored her, so when she saw in the newspaper that the Navy was looking for college women to become officers, she jumped at the chance.

"I wanted to do something really interesting," she said.

She shipped off for Smith College in Massachusetts for three months to become an officer, then went to Washington to learn her assignment.

Someone asked whether anyone spoke German. She'd taken it in high school, so the Navy put her in the German code-breaking section. It was 1943 and the U-boats were still a threat.

Winston Churchill once said "the only thing that ever really frightened me during the war was the U-boat peril."

Early in the war, the subs sank more ships than the U.S. could replace. In 1942 they patrolled right off the American coast, targeting ships silhouetted at night by city lights. In the North Atlantic, U-boats sank convoys in coordinated attacks.

Finding the subs was a challenge. The Germans communicated using the cryptographic Enigma machine, which looks like a typewriter and uses a series of wired rotors and a plug board that scrambles letters to create astronomical combinations.

To decipher an Enigma message, the recipient had to have another Enigma machine set up the same way. The Germans changed the wheel order every day. And unlike the German army and air force, whose Enigma machines used only three rotor wheels, the U-boat Enigma used four. That made the machine much harder to crack.

Once a U-boat spotted a convoy, the skipper alerted others using Enigma, and the U-boats then converged like a pack of wolves. If the British — and later the Americans -- could decipher those codes, they could send out patrols to find the subs.

Mrs. Parsons' job was to read incoming scrambled messages from German headquarters to the U-boats at sea and try to deduce what they might be saying. When the subs surfaced they would ask for the messages they had missed when they were submerged. Headquarters would only repeat the important messages, such as weather conditions. From messages that had already been decoded, the cryptanalysts tried to match up uncoded ones to look for patterns.

"We would draw up a chart and send it to the computers, and the computers would spit out all possible wheel orders for the day," Mrs. Parsons said. "Sometimes we got it, sometimes we didn't."

The computers, standing seven feet tall and weighing 5,000 pounds, are called bombes. The Poles had built the first ones, followed by the British. Later the U.S. built its own in Dayton, Ohio, and shipped them to Washington. The bombe was designed to discover the daily settings of the Enigma's rotors.

"The Enigma was very complicated. The wheel order changed every 24 hours and the settings on the wheels changed twice a day," Mrs. Parsons said. "We were decoding U-boat traffic. We were trying to figure out what they were saying. Some days we couldn't break it at all."

Toward the end of the war, she recalled, the teams hadn't broken the code for a week. They set up a spreadsheet for every message for two weeks and noticed one that showed up at the end of each day.

"That was enough of a clue," Mrs. Parsons said. "We looked back and the same message had appeared every night at the same time and it was the same thing. Germany had gotten very careless. They were never supposed to send the same message the same way but they did."

It was the weather report in the Bay of Biscay.

Mrs. Parsons never lost sight of the human toll of the work. One of her WAVE colleagues had a husband on convoy escort duty. Whenever he was at sea, she would nervously poke her head in the door and ask, "Have you cracked the code yet?"

Mrs. Parsons felt sympathy for the enemy, too.

Yes, the U-boats had sunk many ships and killed their crews. But some of the messages from German subs were personal: Someone had a baby, someone got married.

"We almost got to know some of the sub skippers. This was the enemy, but they were people," Mrs. Parsons said. "We lived in Europe for a while and also lived in Japan and I never got over the feeling that I had something to do with the war that possibly caused deaths."

But Mrs. Parsons took her oath of secrecy seriously, never saying a word about her work on Enigma. That finally changed in 1997, after she and a wartime friend visited the National Security Agency museum in Washington and saw Enigma machines.

"We were just shocked. Everything was on display," she said.

It turned out the whole project had been declassified in the 1970s but the Navy never told anyone. "They just kept everything such a secret."

After the war, Mrs. Parsons did what millions of other veterans did: Came home and got on with her life. She and her late husband, an engineer, raised three children and lived all over the world before returning to Forest Hills. For a time in the 1960s, she was a teacher in the North Allegheny district.

She used to belong to a group of 100 ex-WAVES in Pittsburgh that met regularly. Only three are left as that generation fades into history. But for Mrs. Parsons, now approaching 100, a deep sense of satisfaction remains.

"I think we did a fantastic job," she said.