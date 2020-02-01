Load More Stories
Steelers insider Brian Batko is at the NFL scouting combine, and he joins Ray Fittipaldo to discuss what he's hearing about positions the Steelers will target in the draft. Plus, they analyze the latest on Ben Roethlisberger, Bud Dupree and more.
Pirates insiders Jason Mackey and Nubyjas Wilborn discuss their impressions from camp so far, including a noticeably lighter atmosphere and an increased attention to fundamental details. Plus, they look at some of the Pirates’ young talent — including Will Craig, Mitch Keller, Oneil Cruz and Blake Cederlind — that has flown under the radar.
Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo analyze the ’ moves at the trade deadline and look at what Patrick Marleau, Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues can bring to the table. Plus, did they give up on Dominik Kahun too soon? And why did they not add any defensive help?
Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo break down the trade for Jason Zucker, analyzing if he's the missing piece for a championship team and if they gave up too much to get him. Plus, with the latest injury to John Marino, could another deal for a defenseman be in the works?
Pirates insiders Jason Mackey and Nubyjas WIlborn analyze the job the new front office has done ahead of spring training and whether it's fair for fans to already air complaints about how things are being run. Plus, they examine the USA Today projection of 102 losses and wonder if the team could really be that bad.
Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo break down the hot start to the season's second half, including a statement road win over the rival Capitals. Plus, they analyze whether swinging a major trade is worth it for a Penguins team that is showing championship chemistry.
Steelers insiders Brian Batko and Ray Fittipaldo take an early look at the NFL draft and break down which prospects would be great fits for the Steelers. Top needs include the offensive line, tight end and running back, so which position will they target early (and often)?