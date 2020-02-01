Pirates insiders Jason Mackey and Nubyjas WIlborn analyze the job the new front office has done ahead of spring training and whether it's fair for fans to already air complaints about how things are being run. Plus, they examine the USA Today projection of 102 losses and wonder if the team could really be that bad.

