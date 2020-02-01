2020
February 26, 2020 What the Steelers are looking for at NFL combine

Steelers insider Brian Batko is at the NFL scouting combine, and he joins Ray Fittipaldo to discuss what he's hearing about positions the Steelers will target in the draft. Plus, they analyze the latest on Ben Roethlisberger, Bud Dupree and more. 

 February 26, 2020 Shining a light on Pirates' under-the-radar young talent

Pirates insiders Jason Mackey and Nubyjas Wilborn discuss their impressions from camp so far, including a noticeably lighter atmosphere and an increased attention to fundamental details. Plus, they look at some of the Pirates’ young talent — including Will Craig, Mitch Keller, Oneil Cruz and Blake Cederlind — that has flown under the radar. 

 February 25, 2020 Penguins load up for playoff fight at trade deadline

Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo analyze the ’ moves at the trade deadline and look at what Patrick Marleau, Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues can bring to the table. Plus, did they give up on Dominik Kahun too soon? And why did they not add any defensive help?

 February 19, 2020 Penguins' remarkable run from injury-riddled to first place
Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo look at the remarkable run the Penguins have made from injury-riddled unit to first-place Cup contenders. They analyze Jason Zucker’s impact so far, Sidney Crosby’s ever-expanding ceiling and the resurgence of a potent power play. Plus, with the trade deadline looming, are there any more moves needed to push the Penguins over the top? 
 
 February 14, 2020 Steelers mailbag: Would cutting James Conner make sense?
Steelers insiders Brian Batko and Ray Fittipaldo answer listener questions, leading off with an idea to cut James Conner to clear up some cap space. Plus, should the team be more involved in analytics, and is there "Steelers fatigue" with Hall of Fame voters?
 
 February 12, 2020 Do Penguins now have all the pieces for Stanley Cup run?

Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo break down the trade for Jason Zucker, analyzing if he's the missing piece for a championship team and if they gave up too much to get him. Plus, with the latest injury to John Marino, could another deal for a defenseman be in the works?

 February 11, 2020 Why making NIT would be 'fantastic' season for Pitt basketball
Pitt insiders Craig Meyer and John McGonigal discuss why missing out on the NCAA tournament but making the NIT would still be a successful season for Pitt basketball, and the biggest surprises so far. Plus, Pat Narduzzi is apparently staying put. Is that best for both the school and coach?
 
 February 06, 2020 Should Pirates fans trust the new regime's process?

Pirates insiders Jason Mackey and Nubyjas WIlborn analyze the job the new front office has done ahead of spring training and whether it's fair for fans to already air complaints about how things are being run. Plus, they examine the USA Today projection of 102 losses and wonder if the team could really be that bad. 

 February 05, 2020 Should Penguins risk budding chemistry with major trade?

Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo break down the hot start to the season's second half, including a statement road win over the rival Capitals. Plus, they analyze whether swinging a major trade is worth it for a Penguins team that is showing championship chemistry. 

 February 04, 2020 First look at Steelers' NFL draft prospects

Steelers insiders Brian Batko and Ray Fittipaldo take an early look at the NFL draft and break down which prospects would be great fits for the Steelers. Top needs include the offensive line, tight end and running back, so which position will they target early (and often)?

