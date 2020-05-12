Jerry Dickinson is a Pitt law professor and activist looking to make Western Pennsylvania a leader in health care reform, clean energy and racial equity. But first, he must unseat Rep. Mike Doyle, a Democrat who has represented the Pittsburgh region since 1995. With the 2020 election upended by COVID-19, Dickinson is looking to make a huge primary upset.
This interview was recorded May 7, 2020.
Find the Post-Gazette's full coronavirus coverage here: https://newsinteractive.post-gazette.com/coronavirus/
Congressman Mike Doyle, whose district includes the city of Pittsburgh, stops by the show to discuss how Congress is attempting to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Doyle spoke with the Post-Gazette's Daniel Moore and Julian Routh shortly before casting his vote in favor of a $484 billion House bill to fund small businesses, hospitals and testing efforts.
This interview was recorded Thursday, April 23, 2020.
With social distancing practices putting town halls and rallies on hold, politicians are finding new ways to reach voters. Could the COVID-19 pandemic actually help boost the profile of these local races? The Post-Gazette's Julian Routh and Daniel Moore speak with Matt Merriman-Preston, a political and campaign consultant with Lawrenceville-based Ampersand Consulting.
This interview was recorded April 2, 2020.
As the COVID-19 pandemic grows, questions surround Pennsylvania's April 28 primary. The Post-Gazette's Julian Routh and Daniel Moore speak with Chris Deluzio, the policy director for Pitt’s Institute for Cyber Law, Policy, and Security. Should Pennsylvania delay its primary election? Can it?
This interview was recorded March 19, 2020.
For the debut episode of Politically Inclined, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Julian Routh and Daniel Moore speak with Bethany Hallam, a Democrat serving as an Allegheny County Councilperson, at-large. Hallam successfully ran a progressive campaign in 2019 to unseat a 19-year incumbent, pledging to "bring the voice of the people to Council." But where does that leave her in a region historically defined by political dynasties? This interview was recorded March 5, 2020.
Welcome to Politically Inclined, a new politics podcast by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Take a look inside the biggest political stories impacting Pennsylvania and the nation, courtesy of the Post-Gazette's team of award-winning reporters.