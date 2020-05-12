Meet the progressive challenging Pa.'s longest-serving congressman

Jerry Dickinson is a Pitt law professor and activist looking to make Western Pennsylvania a leader in health care reform, clean energy and racial equity. But first, he must unseat Rep. Mike Doyle, a Democrat who has represented the Pittsburgh region since 1995. With the 2020 election upended by COVID-19, Dickinson is looking to make a huge primary upset.

This interview was recorded May 7, 2020.

