Introducing the "all-time" Fabulous 22 football all-star team

All-time Fab 22 Series

Committee selects Bill Fralic, LaVar Arrington, Aaron Donald, Darrelle Revis and Terrelle Pryor the five best in 40 years.

Mike White

mwhite@post-gazette.com December 4, 2020

Two Pro Football Hall of Famers and three more likely to make it someday.

Six first-round picks in the NFL draft.

Four Super Bowl winners and four others who played in a Super Bowl.

Two members of the College Football Hall of Fame, including a player who almost won the Heisman Trophy.

Numerous college All-Americans and the sixth-leading rusher in NFL history.

How’s that for the makeup of a most fabulous all-star team? Well, meet the Post-Gazette “all-time” Fabulous 22.

The brainchild of former Post-Gazette high school editor Steve Hecht, the first Fabulous 22 was published on Thanksgiving Day in 1980. Over the next 40 years, the Fab 22 became part of the fabric that is Western Pennsylvania high school football. Kids grew up, hoping to win WPIAL and state titles – and also make the Fab 22.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the first Fab 22, the Post-Gazette decided to pick an all-time Fab 22. A “blue-ribbon” committee of 17 current coaches in the district, four former coaches and six current and former member P-G scholastic sports staff members voted for the team. Each committee member selected 22 players, in order of preference. First-place votes received 22 points, second-place 21, etc.

The criteria for the all-time team was decided by each committee member. The whole body of work for a player was considered, but the all-time team also has a few players who were simply tremendous on the high school level.

It should be pointed out that only players on the Fab 22s since 1980 were eligible for the all-time team. Legendary players such as Dan Marino, Tony Dorsett, Joe Montana and Mike Ditka played before there was a Fab 22.

When you sit down and examine the list of 22 players on this team, it really is remarkable the talent that Western Pennsylvania has produced, just in the last 40 years. Here is an example: Two members of the all-time team (Allderdice’s Curtis Martin and Aliquippa’s Ty Law) are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But they didn’t make the top five vote-getters on the Fab 22. Martin finished sixth and Law seventh.

“Just knowing the background of Western Pennsylvania and the players on this all-time team, the hardware that they’ve all won, just making this list is crazy and pretty dope,” said former Woodland Hills star Steve Breaston, a member of the all-time team.

So, drumroll please. Here are the top five players on the all-time Fabulous 22: