The scoop: Developed into a top QB this year, completing 214 of 315 for 2,994 yards and 36 touchdowns in 12 games. Has thrown for 4,453 yards and rushed for 1,177 yards in two years.

College talk: Spencer made a verbal commitment last week to the University of Pennsylvania – for wrestling. Spencer is one of the WPIAL’s top wrestlers.

Most memorable moment this season? Mercy ruling North Allegheny in the WPIAL semis.

Favorite class? I’ve always been a math guy. I’m a business guy. I’m going to The Wharton School of business at Penn.

Thanksgiving food you must have? It’s so underrated but the mix of turkey and cranberry sauce.

Who would play you in a movie? Sunshine from “Remember The Titans.”

Anyone in the world you could invite to Thanksgiving dinner: That has to be (Post-Gazette reporter) Mike White. We can have some good conversations with him.

Career, if not an athlete or coach? A businessman.

People might be surprised to know that: I was born in Berlin, Germany. And I don’t like doughnuts.

Favorite person to follow on Twitter? I’m not on Twitter much, but Barstool Sports.

Best player you’ve played against? Nolan Smith (from IMG in Florida) last year. He’s going to win Super Bowls someday.