   2019 Fab 22

2019 Fabulous 22

The first Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 team was picked 39 years ago and the all-star team has become a Thanksgiving tradition in Western Pennsylvania sports. Every November, the P-G selects the top 22 players in the WPIAL and City League, regardless of position. This year’s team includes 20 WPIAL players and two from the City League.

History says it’s a pretty good bet that at least a few players on the Fab 22 will go on to big things. From 1980 through 2015, there has been at least one future NFL player on every Fab 22 team except one (1997). Nine former selections were first-round NFL draft picks. Some NFL players this season who were former Fabulous 22 picks are Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Clairton’s Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals), Upper St. Clair’s Sean Lee (Dallas Cowboys), New Castle’s Malik Hooker (Indianapolis Colts), Moon’s A.Q. Shipley (Arizona Cardinals), Woodland Hills’ Miles Sanders (Philadelphia Eagles) and Quinton Jefferson (Seattle Seahawks) and Central Valley’s Jordan Whitehead (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Some major-college players this season who were on the Fab 22 include Michigan’s Khaleke Hudson (McKeesport), Pitt’s Paris Ford (Seton LaSalle) and Damar Hamlin (Central Catholic), Penn State’s C.J. Thorpe (Central Catholic) and Lamont Wade (Clairton), and Virginia’s Zane Zandier (Thomas Jefferson).

 
 

A.J. Beatty

TE-DE | Central Catholic

6'5", 258 lbs. | Senior
Michael Carmody

OL-DL | Mars

6'6", 295 lbs. | Senior
Josh Casilli

WR-DB | Peters Township

6'0", 180 lbs. | Senior
Logan Danielson

OT-DT | Thomas Jefferson

6'1", 265 lbs. | Senior
Derrick Davis

RB-DB | Gateway

6'1", 195 lbs. | Junior
Dan Deabner

WR-DB | Thomas Jefferson

6'0", 180 lbs. | Senior
Elliot Donald

DT | Central Catholic

6'3", 220 lbs. | Junior
Zuriah Fisher

TE-LB | Aliquippa

6'3", 240 lbs. | Senior
Dorien Ford

OT-DT | Baldwin

6'4", 287 lbs. | Junior
Dayon Hayes

OT-DE | Westinghouse

6'4", 237 lbs. | Senior
Corban Hondru

TE-LB | Peters Township

6'1", 220 lbs. | Junior
Ben Jackson

RB-LB | West Greene

6'1", 220 lbs. | Senior
Miguel Jackson

OG-DE | Pine-Richland

6'2", 245 lbs. | Junior
Brenden Luffey

OT-DT | Moon

6'2", 295 lbs. | Senior
Jax Miller

RB-LB | Avonworth

6'1", 185 lbs. | Senior
J.B. Nelson

OT-DT | Mt. Lebanon

6'5", 300 lbs. | Senior
Jack Salopek

QB | Norwin

6'2", 175 lbs. | Senior
Michael Snowden

RB-LB | University Prep

6'2", 190 lbs. | Senior
Cole Spencer

QB | Pine-Richland

5'10", 160 lbs. | Junior
Shane Stump

QB-DB | Thomas Jefferson

6'1", 200 lbs. | Senior
Zack Swartz

QB-LB | Washington

6'3", 205 lbs. | Senior
Eric Wilson

QB | Sto-Rox

6'3", 190 lbs. | Senior
