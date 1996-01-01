The scoop: As a star defensive end among Central Catholic’s talented front four, Beatty helped the Vikings win the WPIAL Class 6A title. Has produced a team-best nine sacks to go along with 51 ½ tackles, 10 for losses.
College talk: A consensus top 10 player in the state, Beatty received more than 40 Division I offers before verbally committing to North Carolina. His other finalists were West Virginia, South Carolina and Purdue.
Most memorable moment this season? Holding up the (WPIAL championship) trophy. I had been dreaming of that my entire life. Holding up that trophy awesome, and beating Pine-Richland made it even better.
Favorite class? Trigonometry with Mr. Roche.
Thanksgiving food you must have? Stuffing. Without a doubt.
Who would play you in a movie? (Leonardo) DiCaprio. He’s the G.O.A.T.
Anyone in the world you could invite to Thanksgiving dinner: (U.S. women’s soccer player) Alex Morgan. She’s definitely my celebrity crush.
Career, if not an athlete or coach? Orthodontist.
Favorite person to follow on Twitter? (Teammate) Elliot Donald. He’s always saying something random or funny.
Best player you’ve played against? This year, probably (Pine-Richland’s) Luke Meckler. He’s a game changer.
What do you think of the 2019 Fab 22? Start a discussion!
Login Register Logout