The scoop: A productive wide receiver his junior season, Carr became one of the top dual-threat QBs in Class 5A. Passed for 1,027 yards and 16 TDs and rushed for a team-best 687 yards and nine TDs. On defense, had 36 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.
College talk: Headed to the other side of the state to play wide receiver at Villanova.
Most memorable moment this season? I would say just being able to play with all the craziness going on. Somehow we made it happen.
Anyone in the world you could invite to Thanksgiving dinner? LeBron (James). He’s been my favorite player ever since I was little.
Career, if not an athlete or coach? I’d like to do videos, maybe NFL videos they do on the sidelines.
Hardest thing to deal with during COVID-19 pandemic? Probably just frustration. A lot of the other kids are probably thinking the same thing. Like why does it have to be our senior year?
Favorite person to follow on Twitter? ESPN.
TV show or series you would recommend? I liked “Dexter.” A Showtime series. It’s older. But I was into it.
Best player you’ve played against? (Gateway’s) Derrick Davis.
