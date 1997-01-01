   2020 Fab 22

The very first Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 was published on Thanksgiving Day in 1980 and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the high school football all-star team. The Fabulous 22 is made up of the top 22 players in the WPIAL and City League, regardless of position. It is selected by the P-G scholastic sports staff, with help from numerous coaches, and this year’s team includes 20 seniors and two juniors.

To commemorate the first Fab 22, the P-G will publish an “all-time” Fabulous 22, selected from the 40 years of the teams. A “blue-ribbon” committee will select the 40-year anniversary team and it will be released in two weeks, along with a fan-voted “all-time” team.

If history is any indication, at least one of the players on this year’s team will make the NFL. From 1980 through 2016, there has been at least one future NFL player on every Fab 22 team except one (1997). The 2014 and 2015 teams both had five future NFL players. ... Some NFL players this season who were former Fabulous 22 picks are Penn Hills' Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Clairton’s Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals), Woodland Hills’ Miles Sanders (Philadelphia Eagles), Upper St. Clair’s Sean Lee (Dallas Cowboys), Shaler’s J.P. Holtz (Chicago Bears) and Central Valley’s Jordan Whitehead (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

 
 

Ethan Carr

QB-DB | PENN-TRAFFORD

6'3", 205 lbs. | Senior
Ethan Dahlem

QB | UPPER ST. CLAIR

5'10", 175 lbs. | Senior
Derrick Davis

RB-DB | GATEWAY

6'1", 195 lbs. | Senior
Khalil Dinkins

TE-OLB | NORTH ALLEGHENY

6'4", 220 lbs. | Senior
Sean Fitzsimmons

OL-DT | CENTRAL VALLEY

6'3", 270 lbs. | Junior
Dorien Ford

OT-DT | BALDWIN

6'4", 295 lbs. | Senior
Stephon Hall

WR-DB | CENTRAL VALLEY

6'2", 180 lbs. | Senior
Nathan Hoke

TE-FB-LB | NORTH ALLEGHENY

6'3", 225 lbs. | Senior
Corban Hondru

TE-LB | PETERS TOWNSHIP

6'1", 225 lbs. | Senior
Josh Hough

RB-DE | BEAVER FALLS

6'3", 240 lbs. | Senior
Miguel Jackson

OL-DL | PINE-RICHLAND

6'2", 265 lbs. | Senior
Eli Jochem

WR-DB | PINE-RICHLAND

6'0", 180 lbs. | Senior
Donovan McMillon

WR-DB | PETERS TOWNSHIP

6'2", 190 lbs. | Senior
Josh Miller

TE-DE | SENECA VALLEY

6'2", 230 lbs. | Senior
Luke Miller

TE-LB | PINE-RICHLAND

6'2", 205 lbs. | Senior
Vernon Redd

RB-DB | ALIQUIPPA

5'10", 165 lbs. | Senior
Dontae Sanders

RB-LB | CLAIRTON

6'2", 235 lbs. | Senior
Cole Spencer

QB | PINE-RICHLAND

5'10", 175 lbs. | Senior
Eddy Tillman

RB | CENTRAL CATHOLIC

5'8", 165 lbs. | Senior
Myles Walker

WR-DB | CENTRAL VALLEY

5'10", 160 lbs. | Senior
Chase Whatton

OT-DE | ELIZABETH FORWARD

6'4", 235 lbs. | Senior
Devin Whitlock

QB-DB | BELLE VERNON

5'8", 165 lbs. | Junior
