2020 Fabulous 22

The very first Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 was published on Thanksgiving Day in 1980 and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the high school football all-star team. The Fabulous 22 is made up of the top 22 players in the WPIAL and City League, regardless of position. It is selected by the P-G scholastic sports staff, with help from numerous coaches, and this year’s team includes 20 seniors and two juniors.

To commemorate the first Fab 22, the P-G will publish an “all-time” Fabulous 22, selected from the 40 years of the teams. A “blue-ribbon” committee will select the 40-year anniversary team and it will be released in two weeks, along with a fan-voted “all-time” team.

If history is any indication, at least one of the players on this year’s team will make the NFL. From 1980 through 2016, there has been at least one future NFL player on every Fab 22 team except one (1997). The 2014 and 2015 teams both had five future NFL players. ... Some NFL players this season who were former Fabulous 22 picks are Penn Hills' Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Clairton’s Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals), Woodland Hills’ Miles Sanders (Philadelphia Eagles), Upper St. Clair’s Sean Lee (Dallas Cowboys), Shaler’s J.P. Holtz (Chicago Bears) and Central Valley’s Jordan Whitehead (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).