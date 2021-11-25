If history is any indication, at least one of the players on this year’s Fabulous 22 all-star team will probably make the NFL.

The very first Fabulous 22 team was selected 41 years ago. From 1980 through 2016, there has been at least one future NFL player on every Fab 22 team except one (1997). Among the NFL players this season who were former Fab 22 picks are Penn Hills’ Aaron Donald (three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year), and Central Valley’s Jordan Whitehead and Woodland Hills’ Rob Gronkowski (both members of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year). Overall, nine former Fabulous 22 members have been first-round picks in the NFL and 12 were Pro Bowl selections. Many other former Fabulous 22 players had highly-successful college careers.

The Fabulous 22 is picked by the Post-Gazette scholastic sports staff, with the help of high school coaches around the district.