It is as much of a Thanksgiving tradition in Western Pennsylvania as turkey, stuffing and gravy. The very first Fabulous 22 appeared in the Post-Gazette on Thanksgiving Day 42 years ago, and the all-star team has become one of the biggest honors a WPIAL or City League player can achieve. There’s a good chance a player from this year’s Fabulous 22 will make the NFL. From 1980 through 2016, there has been at least one future NFL player on every Fab 22 team except one (1997). Some have gone to be Pro Bowl selections and win Super Bowls, including Penn Hills’ Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams last year. Nine former Fab 22 picks were first-round draft picks in the NFL. Many others went on to have highly successful college careers, and a few are in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Fabulous 22 is picked among players in the WPIAL and City League. It is selected by the Post-Gazette scholastic sports staff, with the help of high school coaches around the district.