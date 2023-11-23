The NFL leader in interceptions this season and a player tied for third are both former members of the Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 all-star team.

Former New Castle standout Geno Stone of the Baltimore Ravens leads the league in picks with six, and Central Valley grad Jordan Whitehead of the New York Jets has four. Maybe that shouldn’t come as a surprise because from 1980 through 2016, there has been at least one future NFL player on the Fab 22 every year except one (1997). Stone made the Fab 22 in 2016 and Whitehead in 2013-14.

The Fabulous 22 is a Thanksgiving tradition in Western Pennsylvania sports. The first Fab 22 was published in 1980. The team is picked by the Post-Gazette scholastic sports staff, with help from district coaches, and is made up of the top 22 players in the WPIAL and City League. Nine former Fab 22 picks have been first-round selections in the NFL draft. Many others went on to have highly successful college careers, and a few are in the College Football Hall of Fame.

This year’s Fab 22 is heavy on talented dual-threat quarterbacks and includes one sophomore.