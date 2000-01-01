All-time top 20 girls basketball team

The first Post-Gazette Fabulous 5 girls all-star basketball team was selected in 1980. So, if you took all the Fab 5 teams over the years, and selected the 20 best players, who would make the cut?

Introducing the most fabulous of the Fab 5s.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Fab 5, the Post-Gazette put together an “all-time” Fab 5, as well as a top 20 list. The top 20 players were selected by a committee made up of 13 current high school coaches in the district and seven current and former P-G scholastic sports staff members. The Fab 5 is picked annually from all players in the WPIAL and City League.

The top 20 list is full of players with impressive credentials. The top five alone includes three players who won WNBA championships and two who won Olympic gold medals and are members of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Overall, the top 20 all-timers (from 1980 on) includes seven WNBA players, a handful of players who were in NCAA Final Fours, the WPIAL’s all-time leading scorer and two who were college basketball players this season. Listed are the top 20 players in order of their votes, and the year that they were selected to the Fab 5.