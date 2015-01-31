Fish Fries at Churches

On Lenten Fridays, the best place to catch a tasty and affordable fish dinner is at churches. Kitchen volunteers go all out to showcase their culinary skills and the menu does not stop with just the beer-battered fried fish or breaded baked fish.

Pan-seared Alaskan salmon, butterfly fried shrimp, New England clam chowder, Maryland crab cakes and tuna salad on a croissant are other delights for those on a meatless diet and so are favorite sides such as haluski, pierogies, french fries and coleslaw.

Some places even offer fresh mini doughnuts and items like tomato Florentine soup, lobster mac and cheese, sweet cream cheese crepes and craft beer.

Here’s an interactive map of churches in Allegheny County that feature those dishes and more at their fish fries.

