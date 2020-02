Pittsburgh Fish Fries 2020

Thank God for fish fries!

Yes, we know they started because Catholics are supposed to abstain from eating meat on Fridays and holy days during Lent, which begins Wednesday. But now everyone looks forward to fried and baked fish, pierogies, haluski and other non-meat dishes served up by churches and fraternal organizations before Easter.

Here is our annual map of where and when you can get your fish fix.