The Post-Gazette obtained pricing data from the websites of 29 hospitals in Southwestern Pennsylvania made available under the new hospital price transparency rule. This tool created by the Post-Gazette allows users to compare prices paid by insurers to these hospitals for each of 70 common procedures, as well as the cash price set by each hospital. You can also use our 'Advanced Search' tab to further compare prices between hospitals, insurers or types of insurers.

This Advanced Search page uses data the Post-Gazette obtained on 70 common hospital procedures from the websites of 29 hospitals in southwestern Pennsylvania made available under the new hospital price transparency rule. You can scroll down to select, first, one or more of the 70 procedures, then select a specific hospital or hospitals, then select an insurer or insurers, or even select a specific insurance plan type to see in more detail how pricing differs between them.

Note: Not all hospitals offer all medical procedures, and not all insurers cover medical procedures at all hospitals. Searches for specific procedures at specific hospitals with specific insurers may return no results.

