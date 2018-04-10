  In The Lead 2022

Pittsburgh's business class of 2022 looks back on a year when nothing was a given.

Those looking for a yearbook quote to borrow from the pages of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s 2022 In The Lead section might want to choose this piece of advice from Jeff Broadhurst, CEO of Eat’n Park Hospitality Group, the Waterfront-based company that brought us Smiley Cookies and Superburgers:

“Sometimes you’ll fail. If you do, be sure to fail fast, learn a lesson, and move on!”

It’s not a bad sentiment considering the personal, national and global challenges piling on everyone these days. As we are forced to adapt to constant changes happening around us — down to something that once was as simple as knowing what the store would have those crackers or even whether masks were required or not — being able to learn quickly and adjust is a necessary skill.

It’s a good moment for the smart stuff packed into this fiscal yearbook created by the Post-Gazette staff — a good read featuring voices from the C-suite and from small business storefronts and even from that dining room table-turned home office. Business people shared their insights on the Pittsburgh-area economy and what it could use moving forward.

Check out what the seniors — those executives who have been in their roles for years — have to say about their tenures and their advice for the newbies.

And what’s a yearbook without a few clubs? The club members have some interesting thoughts as well, things that came up over the past year and reflected the times.

That class everyone is signing up for? All the complications and shortages due to the snarled global supply chain have caught the attention of more college students. Turns out, they’re interested in careers like analytics, logistics and information systems so they can help match supply and demand. Supply snafus aren’t an abstract concept anymore. Don’t we know it.

We’ve included some Extra Credit pieces (no grade inflation here), but the most fun might be found in the personal insights shared on the parts of life that keep people going, even if they aren’t exactly work-related.

Turns out there’s a common thread in the food orders coming from places like Royal Caribbean, Hartwood Restaurant & Whispers Pub and Two Sisters Vietnamese Kitchen. (If there’s any room on that takeout order, please let us know.) In the meantime, do we binge Bridgerton or Ted Lasso?