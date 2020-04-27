Alto saxophonist Richie Cole performs outside his apartment building Wednesday, April 8, in Carnegie.

Richie Cole Richie Cole spends his days surrounded by friends and neighbors in an old school that has been converted to a retirement home in Carnegie. On a cool night in mid-April, he made his way down to a small lawn near the home’s entrance, stuck a small American flag in the bell of his saxophone and played a jazzy version of “America the Beautiful.” Fellow residents hanging out near the home’s entrance gathered around and applauded the performance. Mr. Cole, 73, touched his beret in acknowledgment of the praise. One man offered him a can of beer and a cigarette. It’s not the same as the professional gigs Mr. Cole was scheduled to play this spring, but it left everyone smiling. Since starting his career with the Buddy Rich Big Band in 1969, Mr. Cole has performed with a number of jazz legends. Now he’s mostly confined to a one-room apartment. He’s making the best of it. “I’ve got two TVs, a piano, a bed, a kitchen, and a bathroom,” he said. “I’ve got Christmas lights everywhere. I feel like I'm living in Pee Wee's Playhouse. I talk to my stuffed animals all night and they talk back. We have good conversations. ‘So, what do you think you think? Am I slipping or what?’ “ I watch my plants grow. I live in a jungle up there. Plants are growing everywhere. Another sad story, right? What’s Richie Cole doing these days? He’s sitting around watching his plants grow. It's true. And I love it.” Mr. Cole’s lifetime of music involves stints with the Lionel Hampton Big Band and the Doc Severinsen Big Band. For years he toured the world with his own quintet, popularizing a bebop style he calls “Alto Madness.” He has performed and recorded with some of the greats, including Eddie Jefferson, the Manhattan Transfer, Tom Waits, Boots Randolph and Nancy Wilson. He once gave a command performance for the Queen of England. Everything now is on hold. “We're all kind of dead in the water,” he said. “I don't have it as bad as people who’ve lost their jobs and have kids at home. But this is a busy time of the year coming up. I was supposed to be in Albuquerque, Las Vegas, I was supposed to do the “Charlie Parker with strings” concert with the Los Angeles Symphony Orchestra. Next week, I was supposed to be in Portland. I had a bunch of good gigs coming up. Anyway, I understand the situation and we just have to go along with it.” He stays creative by writing music and sketching. Sometimes he takes his saxophone to Friday night bingo and plays a few tunes. “Danny Boy” is a crowd favorite. “You know what my prediction is?” he said. “Whenever this blows over, it’s going to be like the roaring 20s. People can’t wait to go out to bars and restaurants. We’ll go hang out with each other, give everybody a hug. ‘Hey, how are you doing, man? We're back! Let's go listen to Richie Cole plays jazz. Yeah, man, that's a great idea. Let's go hear the symphony. Let’s go down to the Benedum Center and listen to Hamilton.’ We just have to all hang in there.” Photography Nate Guidry nguidry@post-gazette.com Reporting & Videography Steve Mellon smellon@post-gazette.com Previous Story