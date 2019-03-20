KENNYWOOD'S

RECORD-SETTING

ROLLER COASTER

ALMOST READY

FOR RIDERS

Roller coasters are, by nature, extreme.

So it’s only natural that Kennywood Park has pushed the limits with its latest — the Steel Curtain.

This black-and-gold bad boy — its name a reference to the dominating defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team — is the serpentine steel centerpiece of a new area of the park called Steelers Country, a first-ever such collaboration between an amusement park and a professional sports team.

Like a hulking defensive lineman, the new coaster promises to scare some people and toss them around.

Turning records

on their heads

The Steel Curtain sets two other records — the most inversions on a North American coaster (nine) and the world’s tallest coaster inversion (197 feet).

We’ve known a new coaster has been on the way since July 2018. The West Mifflin amusement park kept “Project 412” — located where the Log Jammer used to be, in the northeast corner of the park — under wraps, and then teased the public for two months until officially announcing it. Kennywood has been updating the public since, posting point-of-view animations of what the ride will be like and time-lapse videos of construction.

Illegally fast

on most highways

It'll hit a top speed of 75 mph.

The coaster was designed and built by S&S Worldwide Inc., which in November 2018 showed the world — at the International Association of Amusement Park and Attractions’ International Expo in Orlando, Fla. — the black-and-gold ride vehicles, complete with laced football-shaped seats. The “33” on the front of the lead vehicle is a nod to 1933, when the Steelers franchise was founded. The restraints are only lap bars (no shoulder restraint). An S&S and Kennywood news release noted that “guests will notice just how open the vehicle is as the train twists, turns and inverts them smoothly at high speed.”

Photo provided by Kennywood

The zero-gravity “stall” will make riders feel weightless by flipping them 180 degrees so they’re hanging upside down over the midway before flipping them in the other direction back up.

Dave Hahner, of Ross, who is the historian for the American Coaster Enthusiasts, has been following the intense interest in the new ride since before it was announced. “I would say this may be the most anticipated new coaster for 2019 in North America,” in part because it’s S&S’ first really big coaster.

“It just looks imposing,” he said. “There’s no way to get around it. I’m even a little trepidatious myself.”

Who's the tallest

of them all?

Pennsylvania coasters aren’t nearly as big as Ohio’s, where Cedar Point’s Millennium Force and Top Thrill Dragster top out at 310 feet and 420 feet, respectively. But at 220 feet, Kennywood’s new coaster stands over the other extreme coasters in this state.