This is the story of ghosts — the ghosts of a city's main street.

McKeesport is the second largest city in Allegheny County and sits at the confluence of two rivers, making it ripe for renewal. Revival has unfolded along the city's perimeter, but redevelopment along McKeesport’s Fifth Avenue has been slow to come. Activity is beginning to sprout in the 300 block, led chiefly by Murrysville real estate developer Jonathan Stark working with city and county officials.

"There's already some small activity going on — people walking around," Mayor Michael E. Cherepko said. "That, to me, was unbelievably satisfying."

McKeesport suffers from the same problems as other Monongahela Valley communities — the collapse of the steel industry that was the linchpin of the local economy, leading to a massive exodus of people and subsequent poverty. In McKeesport, the economic base was built on its steel tube and pipe manufacturing plant, the world's largest producer of tubular goods at one time, employing more than 9,000 workers at its height and giving its hometown the nickname of “Tube City.” The plant closed in 1987.

The population fell from a high of 55,355 in 1940 to an estimated 17,493 in 2021, according to the U.S. Census. The people who remain are disproportionately poor. McKeesport has a median household income of $28,881, compared to Pittsburgh's $50,536, and 30.3% of its residents live in poverty, according to the census bureau.

As with main streets nationwide, Fifth Avenue also suffered from the shift of the population to the suburbs, the rise of regional malls and the closing of family-run businesses when their owners retired.

But Mr. Stark and Mr. Cherepko point to other factors that also sapped Fifth Avenue of energy: