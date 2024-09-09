Get registered if you’re not already

If you were registered to vote in 2022 and you haven’t moved, you’re still good.

Not sure? Find your registration status. Also note: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 21.

Vote in person

Find your polling place. Even if you've been voting in the same location for years, that location might be different. Go to your polling place and cast your vote between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 5).

Or, vote by mail

If you'll be out of town on Election Day, you can fill out an absentee ballot. Or, if you’ll be in town but prefer not to vote in person, you can fill out a mail-in ballot.

Download the vote by mail application on or before Oct. 29. You'll get a ballot packet in the mail. Fill out the ballot (see step-by-step instructions), put it in the secrecy envelope, which already has the correct address, add a stamp and mail it. Your ballot must be:

Received (not just postmarked) by 8 p.m. Election Day (Nov. 5).

Inside the secrecy envelope.

Correctly dated.

Signed.

If any of these requirements are not followed, your ballot won’t count.

Instead of mailing, you can drop off your ballot at these designated locations on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 5). You will need your PennDOT ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number for early ballot dropoff. Please refer to the list of ID requirements for mail-in or absentee ballots for more information.