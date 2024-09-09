LOADING

2024 Pennsylvania election guide

Sept. 9, 2024

See: Races & Candidates

Pennsylvania voters are critical to the 2024 race for control of the White House. How critical? By the time Nov. 5 arrives, millions and millions of dollars in advertising will have been spent sending out pamphlets, putting commercials on TV and online, and generally trying to get out key votes. In this presidential election year, Pittsburgh-area voters will also decide on U.S. Senate, two key U.S. House races and a number of other positions across the commonwealth. Whether you’re voting for the first time (here’s a link to help to find where you should do that), updating your party registration or looking for candidate information, this guide will help.

Presidental vote margins in general elections, 2000-2020
The PG crosses the state
Voters on the issues
  • How do I vote?

    Get registered if you’re not already

    If you were registered to vote in 2022 and you haven’t moved, you’re still good.

    Not sure? Find your registration status. Also note: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 21.

    Vote in person

    1. Find your polling place. Even if you've been voting in the same location for years, that location might be different.
    2. Go to your polling place and cast your vote between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 5).

    Or, vote by mail

    If you'll be out of town on Election Day, you can fill out an absentee ballot. Or, if you’ll be in town but prefer not to vote in person, you can fill out a mail-in ballot.

    Download the vote by mail application on or before Oct. 29. You'll get a ballot packet in the mail. Fill out the ballot (see step-by-step instructions), put it in the secrecy envelope, which already has the correct address, add a stamp and mail it. Your ballot must be:

    • Received (not just postmarked) by 8 p.m. Election Day (Nov. 5).
    • Inside the secrecy envelope.
    • Correctly dated.
    • Signed.

    If any of these requirements are not followed, your ballot won’t count.

    Instead of mailing, you can drop off your ballot at these designated locations on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 5). You will need your PennDOT ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number for early ballot dropoff. Please refer to the list of ID requirements for mail-in or absentee ballots for more information.

The Latest

See more

The Latest

See more

Advertisement

Advertisement

This voter guide includes reporting by Jonathan D. Salant and Benjamin Kail in Washington, Ford Turner in Harrisburg, and Mike Wereschagin, Steve Bohnel, Hallie Lauer and Adam Babetski in Pittsburgh.

Subscribe to our Election 2024 PG Politics newsletter.

Access post-gazette.com, PGe and our mobile app. Subscribe to the PG.