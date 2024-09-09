LOADING
Pennsylvania voters are critical to the 2024 race for control of the White House. How critical? By the time Nov. 5 arrives, millions and millions of dollars in advertising will have been spent sending out pamphlets, putting commercials on TV and online, and generally trying to get out key votes. In this presidential election year, Pittsburgh-area voters will also decide on U.S. Senate, two key U.S. House races and a number of other positions across the commonwealth. Whether you’re voting for the first time (here’s a link to help to find where you should do that), updating your party registration or looking for candidate information, this guide will help.
If you were registered to vote in 2022 and you haven’t moved, you’re still good.
Not sure? Find your registration status. Also note: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 21.
If you'll be out of town on Election Day, you can fill out an absentee ballot. Or, if you’ll be in town but prefer not to vote in person, you can fill out a mail-in ballot.
Download the vote by mail application on or before Oct. 29. You'll get a ballot packet in the mail. Fill out the ballot (see step-by-step instructions), put it in the secrecy envelope, which already has the correct address, add a stamp and mail it. Your ballot must be:
If any of these requirements are not followed, your ballot won’t count.
Instead of mailing, you can drop off your ballot at these designated locations on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 5). You will need your PennDOT ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number for early ballot dropoff. Please refer to the list of ID requirements for mail-in or absentee ballots for more information.
Donald Trump is making his third consecutive run for the presidency. The Republican nominee was elected president in 2016 in his first-ever bid for public office, but lost his re-election bid in 2020. He is a developer and former casino owner.
Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee in August after President Joe Biden unexpectedly decided not to seek a second term. Prior to becoming vice president, she served as a U.S. senator from California and the state’s attorney general.
David McCormick, a Republican, is the former CEO of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. An Army veteran born in Washington, Pa., Mr. McCormick previously served in the George W. Bush administration, including roles in national security and at the Commerce and Treasury Departments.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat and Scranton native, is seeking his fourth term in Washington. The son of a former governor, Mr. Casey previously served eight years as Pennsylvania’s auditor general and two years as state treasurer.
Not sure if this is your district? Look it up by your zip code
James Hayes, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, is an economist with experience working in the Federal Reserve system and a newcomer to politics. A resident of Shadyside, he's focused on economic and public safety issues — his son's death in a shooting outside his New Kensington apartment in December 2022 was a major reason he decided to run for Congress.
U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, a Democrat, is seeking her second term in Congress. An attorney and community organizer, the Swissvale resident previously served two terms as a state representative in Harrisburg. She beat her primary opponent, Edgewood Council Member Bhavini Patel, by more than 20 points.
Not sure if this is your district? Look it up by your zip code
Republican State Rep. Rob Mercuri, R-Pine, has served two terms in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He is a West Point graduate who was deployed in Iraq as an intelligence officer. He later worked in a senior position at PNC Bank and currently owns a small business.
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Aspinwall, is up for re-election for the first time in his career. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis and served in the Iraq War. He currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Republican York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, his party’s candidate for state attorney general, has been with the county DA’s office since 2009, and he has pointed to his experience as a special assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting gang and illegal gun cases and his work on the opioid drug problem.
Eugene DePasquale, Democratic candidate for state attorney general, was twice elected auditor general of the state and before that was a state representative and has said his state-level record includes “running complicated investigations to root out fraud, waste and abuse.”
The Republican Auditor General candidate, incumbent Timothy DeFoor, says he has transformed the way the office does school audits, avoided “weaponized” audits, and focused on making the office’s processes more efficient and effective.
Democratic state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, his party’s candidate for auditor general, has been in the state House for six years and says he wants to win the auditing job “to ask the tough questions, to help reimagine and streamline government, and to build the coalitions to fix what’s wrong.”
Stacy Garrity, a 30-year Army veteran, has served as the State Treasurer since her win in 2020. Prior to that she worked in manufacturing. She is the fifth woman in the state's history to hold the position. A main focus has been returning unclaimed property to its owners.
Erin McClelland, a former substance abuse and mental health counselor, defeated State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro in a primary upset in the Democratic treasurer’s race. Ms. McClelland has previously run unsuccessfully for Congress twice and for Allegheny County Executive last year.
Republican incumbent Devlin Robinson has held his seat since 2020. He is a Marine Corps Veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz School of Business.
Democratic challenger Nicole Ruscitto is a librarian and educator who teaches in the South Park School District. She previously served as a Jefferson Hills councilwoman.
Longtime Democratic incumbent Jay Costa has served the 43rd District since 1996 and as the Democratic Leader of the State Senate since 2010. He is running unopposed.
Republican Jen Dintini is a first-time candidate who owns two security businesses. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.
Democratic State Rep. Nick Pisciottano, D-West Mifflin, has served District 38 since 2020 and has been endorsed by retiring incumbent Sen. Jim Brewster. He is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College.
Aerion Abney (D, Incumbent)
Emily Kinkead (D, Incumbent)
Matt Kruth (R)
Lindsay Powell (D, Incumbent)
Dan Frankel (D, Incumbent)
La’Tasha Mayes (D, Incumbent)
Brandon Markosek (D, Incumbent)
John Ritter (R)
Daniel Deasy Jr. (D, Incumbent)
William Petulla (D)
Jeremy Shaffer (R)
Arvind Venkat (D, Incumbent)
Nathan Wolfe (R)
William Baierl (L)
Joe McAndrew (D, Incumbent)
Mandy Steele (D, Incumbent)
Gary Lotz (R)
Abigail Salisbury (D, Incumbent)
Matthew Gergely (D, Incumbent)
Jessica Benham (D, Incumbent)
Ross Sylvester (L)
John Inglis (D)
Angela Girol (D)
Andrew Kuzma (R, Incumbent)
Peter Kohnke (D)
Natalie Mihalek (R, Incumbent)
Dan Miller (D, Incumbent)
Joseph Leckenby (R)
Hadley Haas (D)
Valerie Gaydos (R, Incumbent)
Anita Astorino (D, Incumbent)
James Julius (R)
Alex Taylor (D)
Jason Ortitay (R, Incumbent)
Joe Pittman (R, Incumbent)
Abby Major (R, Incumbent)
Pat Ritchie (D)
Josh Bashline (R)
Kate Lennen (D)
Elder Vogel (R, Incumbent)
Kenya Johns (D)
Roman Kozak (R)
Ashlee Caul (D)
Joshua Kail (R, Incumbent)
Robert Matzie (D, Incumbent)
Michael Perich (R)
Scott Hutchinson (R, Incumbent)
Kate Lennen (D)
Elder Vogel (R, Incumbent)
Aaron Bernstine (R, Incumbent)
Marci Mustello (R, Incumbent)
Justin Konchar (L)
Robert Vigue (D)
Stephenie Scialabba (R, Incumbent)
Tim Bonner (R, Incumbent)
Wayne Langerholc (R, Incumbent)
Jim Rigby (R, Incumbent)
Frank Burns (D, Incumbent)
Amy Bradley (R)
Dallas Kephart (R, Incumbent)
Scott Hutchinson (R, Incumbent)
Pat Ritchie (D)
Josh Bashline (R)
Michael Walker (D)
Bradley Roae (R, Incumbent)
R. Lee James (R, Incumbent)
Ronald Johnson (Constitution Party)
Erin Willman (D)
Kathy Rapp (R, Incumbent)
Scott Hutchinson (R, Incumbent)
Patrick Harkins (D, Incumbent)
Robert Merski (D, Incumbent)
Ryan Bizzarro (D, Incumbent)
Micah Goring (R)
Joe Cancilla (D)
Jake Banta (R, Incumbent)
Michael Walker (D)
Bradley Roae (R, Incumbent)
George Rattay (D)
Charity Grimm Krupa (R, Incumbent)
Ryan Warner (R, Incumbent)
Bud Cook (R, Incumbent)
Joe Pittman (R, Incumbent)
James Struzzi II (R, Incumbent)
Brian Smith (R, Incumbent)
William McGill (D)
Cris Dush (R, Incumbent)
Joe Pittman (R, Incumbent)
Brian Smith (R, Incumbent)
Kate Lennen (D)
Elder Vogel (R, Incumbent)
Aaron Bernstine (R, Incumbent)
Marla Gallo Brown (R, Incumbent)
Parke Wentling (R, Incumbent)
Tim Bonner (R, Incumbent)
Carl Metzgar (R, Incumbent)
Jim Rigby (R, Incumbent)
Scott Hutchinson (R, Incumbent)
R. Lee James (R, Incumbent)
Ronald Johnson (Constitution Party)
Ashlee Caul (D)
Joshua Kail (R, Incumbent)
Angela Girol (D)
Andrew Kuzma (R, Incumbent)
Peter Kohnke (D)
Natalie Mihalek (R, Incumbent)
Alex Taylor (D)
Jason Ortitay (R, Incumbent)
Timothy O’Neal (R, Incumbent)
Bud Cook (R, Incumbent)
Kim Ward (R, Incumbent)
Joe Pittman (R, Incumbent)
Davon Magwood (D)
Jill Cooper (R, Incumbent)
Brian Rasel (R)
Eric Nelson (R, Incumbent)
Cherri Rogers (D)
Eric Davanzo (R, Incumbent)
Margie Zelenak (D)
Leslie Baum Rossi (R, Incumbent)
Abby Major (R, Incumbent)
This voter guide includes reporting by Jonathan D. Salant and Benjamin Kail in Washington, Ford Turner in Harrisburg, and Mike Wereschagin, Steve Bohnel, Hallie Lauer and Adam Babetski in Pittsburgh.
