Rain is forecast by lunchtime, so Bonnie Doran, leaning heavily on her cane, packs a pail of flat stones next to the bingo cage in the back of her Subaru.

She gathered the stones from her yard and, in case of rain today, the kids can paint rocks with markers or play bingo at the park, says Ms. Doran, a 79-year-old retired nurse. Here in Central City — no stoplights, no supermarkets — is a pocket of rural America, two hours southeast of Pittsburgh in Somerset County, where anxiety about having enough food to eat is rising.

In 2023, the most recent year figures are available, 10,070 people in Somerset County experienced low food security — 13.8% of the county’s population, according to Feeding America, an anti-hunger nonprofit based in Chicago.

That was a 14% increase from 2019.

It’s not just Somerset feeling rising anxiety about accessing nutritious food. More populated areas are also seeing a rise in food insecurity, while an 11.4% spike in grocery prices in 2022 — the biggest jump since Jimmy Carter was in the White House — revealed the pernicious effects of inflation on household budgets.

The price of food prepared and eaten at home shot up 25% between 2019 and 2023, well above the historical average annual increase of 2% to 3%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In 2023, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank provided 788,000 summer meals to needy children in Allegheny County; a year later, the number of meals exceeded 1 million — a 27% increase and a record since the food bank started in 1980.

The food bank works across Western Pennsylvania and every week its delivery vehicles trek across the region’s highways and winding two-lane roads to get meals to some of the more hidden places where there’s hunger.

Counting all of the food bank’s programs, 53 million meals were provided in its 11-county service area in fiscal 2025, another record and up from 42 million meals provided in 2023 — a 26% increase.

And at places like the park in Central City, volunteers reliably show up to help and those in need seek out the help that they hope won’t be necessary for much longer.