Hip-hop is its own culture, but at its core, it is a form of storytelling that is raw, emotional and personal. For some, it is a passport to fame and fortune. For most, hip-hop offers a way to tell a story through one's own perspective.
In April, the Post-Gazette invited anyone 16 and over to write a rap answering the question, "What is it like living in Pittsburgh?" We received dozens of submissions, but six stood out. Scroll to hear their verses.
Andrew Haran, 21 aka "dERS"
"Four hundred forty-six bridges in the city, where the Stanley Cup winners do. Salk, Warhol and the Carson Crawl."
Jakeeya Washington, Ian Cook Lizzie Gomez, all 16
"Man, it's tough in these streets, no one understand. Can't we just create peace and hold each other's hand?"
Jordan Howard, 21 aka "LiveFromTheCity"
"Proud to be from Wilkinsburg, thank God it didn't swallow him."
Jordan Montgomery, 22
"Welcome to America's most livable city. Please ignore the invisibles with me."
Lamont Gilmore, 35 aka "Quiet Storm"
"This is on the surface. Below it's indie artists who's starving to get they voice heard."
Tristin Szabo, 16 aka "Tristin Dare"
"They all think they know, but they ain't really got a clue. I'mma do my best, yeah, I'mma keep it true."
