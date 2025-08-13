Ballparks for the Ages
Pittsburgh’s
diamond
gems
From a groundbreaking game in 1865 to the pristine grounds of PNC Park in 2025, take a virtual tour of Pittsburgh’s lineup of historic baseball fields
By Laura Malt Schneiderman | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
By Laura Malt Schneiderman
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Aug. 28, 2025

Pittsburghers have been cheering their baseball teams on since the Civil War, with storied players like Bill Mazeroski, Roberto Clemente and Josh Gibson hitting balls over walls in Oakland and the Hill District, or slugging them into rivers from the North Side.

At times, those flood-prone waterways inundated the field, forcing officials to adopt new rules, like deeming any ball that fell into the water on the submerged field would count as a single.

In the stands and on hills above the ball fields, fans snacked on fare that ranged from humble broken crackers of yesteryear to today’s chipped ham empanada and fried almond torte. To wash everything down, fans today can buy beer, but in the past, they had to bring their own suds and, for a while, had to make do with just soda pop.

Along the way, hunger for success on the diamond never flagged. Pittsburgh won five World Series with the Pirates, hosted the first modern World Series, saw Babe Ruth’s last home runs, and witnessed the best of the Negro Leagues with the barnstorming 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords and their powerhouse rivals, the Homestead Grays. Two parks in Pittsburgh lay claim to being the first Black-owned, Black-designed ball fields in the country.

Advances in construction and design led to the razing of some beloved parks while new temples to the game rose in their stead. Other parks met the sad fate of lost money and broken dreams.

As this MLB season heads toward the playoffs, come on a virtual tour of Pittsburgh’s top ballparks through time, starting with a pivotal field in the last days of the Civil War.
West Commons
This corner of Allegheny Commons at Ridge Avenue and Brighton Road once hosted a pivotal baseball tournament in 1865.
(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
The Pittsburgh Gazette advertised this historic baseball tournament on Sept. 18, 1865. (Post-Gazette archive)

Location: In Allegheny Commons at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Brighton Road.

Significance: Site of the first baseball game in the area that featured:

  • Bleachers built for baseball spectators
  • An out-of-town baseball club visiting the area
  • An admission fee for spectators

Built: 1865

Details: The tournament took place Monday and Tuesday Sept. 18 and 19, 1865, and featured the Champion Athletic Club of Philadelphia against three local teams — the Enterprise, the Lincoln and the Allegheny — in a four-game series. Admission was 25 cents per game, 30 cents for the series. Seating was built “at considerable expense,” according to the newspaper ad.

Destroyed: After the tournament.

Union Park / Recreation Park
The only known photograph of Recreation Park, left, circa 1894, came from a time capsule in astronomer John Brashear’s Brashear Telescope Factory on Perry Hilltop, North Side. The old Henry Berger Observatory, right, is the focal point.
(Courtesy of Heinz History Center)
William Walter “Pudge” Heffelfinger, when he played football for Yale University (1888-1891).
(Wikipedia)

Location: Allegheny Avenue and Bouquet Street in Central North Side; now Allegheny Avenue and Behan Street.

Significance: Site of professional baseball games and major events such as the circus at the time.

The first significant local Black baseball team, the original Pittsburgh Keystones (1887), played here.

In 1892, it was the site of the world’s first American football game with a paid player. The Allegheny Athletic Association football team paid Pudge Heffelfinger $500 for one game against the rival Pittsburgh Athletic Club on Nov. 12, 1892. The 3A’s won the match 6-0, with Heffelfinger scoring the only touchdown.

Capacity: Roughly 17,000 by the end.

Built: 1865. At least one “base ball on the ice” game was played that year. Began being regularly used for baseball in 1867. Name changed to Recreation Park in 1885. Called “Three A’s Park” from 1892 to 1894.

The 1893 Sanborn city map labels the field by its name at the time: Allegheny Athletic Association Grounds.
(Sanborn-Perris Map Co./Penn State University Libraries)
A city map from 1903 to 1906 shows no trace of the baseball park.
(Historic Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh)
The Pittsburgh Press published this drawing of the Recreation Park grandstand on June 19, 1892.
(Post-Gazette archive)

Destroyed: Dismantled in 1895.

Advantages: Wooden grandstand, a section of more upscale “opera seats.”

Urban legend: At least one news story claims that Alleghenies catcher Fred Carroll buried his dead pet monkey at home plate in 1887. Heinz History Center researchers haven’t been able to confirm the tale.

Fred Carroll as he appeared on a cigarette baseball card.
(Goodwin & Company, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Today:

An industrial building sits at Allegheny Avenue and Behan Street, site of the old Recreation Park.
(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

Hall of Famers associated with the home team:

NamePrimary position(s)(Other) NicknamesNotesWith Pittsburgh
Pud GalvinPitcher“The Little Steam Engine” 1885-1889
Hank O’DayPitcher, left field, manager, umpire1885
Deacon WhiteThird base1889

Source: National Baseball Hall of Fame

Exposition Park
Exposition Park as it appeared from the hill below what is now Community College of Allegheny County.
(Post-Gazette archive)

Location: North Shore, between what is now PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium.

Significance: Premier sports and exhibition venue in the area at the time.

Capacity: Listed as 16,000 on a 2007 Pirates webpage. The Pittsburgh Press gave a crowd estimate of 18,373 on Aug. 6, 1905, although some spectators were outside the seating area.

A record 18,383 fans jammed Exposition Park as the Pirates fought the New York Giants for the National League pennant on Aug. 5, 1905. The game ended in a 5-5 tie, but the Giants went on to win the pennant and then the World Series. This is the left portion of a panoramic image.
(R.W. Johnston)
The whole panoramic image from the Aug. 5, 1905, game at Exposition Park shows fans standing on the perimeter of the field. (Johnston, R. W., Copyright Claimant. Pittsburg vs. New York, Saturday, Aug. 5. United States Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, 1905. August 5. Photograph. https://www.loc.gov/item/2007663636/.)

Built: Several baseball parks had the name Exposition Park or were on the Exposition grounds on the North Shore. One, built in 1882, burned down in 1883, along with Exposition Hall. The best known baseball field was built in 1890. After 1909, the park underwent renovations at least twice.

When in use: Baseball use started in 1890 with the short-lived Burghers team. From 1891 to 1909 the Pirates and their precursors used it. Non-sporting events took place there until at least 1918.

Fans watch the 1903 World Series at Exposition Park.
(R.W. Johnston/Courtesy of the Boston Public Library)

Decline: After the Pirates departed for the new Forbes Field in Oakland after 1909, the short-lived Pittsburgh Rebels baseball team called Exposition Park home. The club disbanded after the 1915 season. After that, Exposition Park hosted conventions, circuses, boxing matches, high school sports and other events. But problems plagued the spot.

A page 1 headline in the Pittsburgh Post, Sept. 6, 1916, blares the news of a body found at Exposition Park.
(Post-Gazette archive)

Every year when snow began to melt, the park flooded. As much as 16 feet of water inundated it in February 1916.

Also, crime grew in and around the park. In 1916, the body of a man beaten to death was found under the bleachers. The next year, the Post-Gazette described the park as having “vice” and “vicious resorts” that were enticing high school boys.

By 1917, the stands were mostly gone, according to Craig Britcher, assistant curator of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, although some parts seem to have remained. In 1918, detectives dug up stolen dynamite and bullets buried at the park, either under the grandstand and bleachers or in a sewer.

By 1923, the park was gone and the property was part of a Baltimore & Ohio Railroad yard.

Advantages: A covered grandstand and its large size for the time.

Disadvantage: Flooding. On July 4, 1902, as floodwaters encroached on the field, officials decided that any ball that hit the water was a single. In that same game, center Ginger Beaumont caught a flyball and fell backward into the water, according to coverage on July 5, 1902, in the Pittsburgh Gazette.

An artist’s sketch on April 22, 1901, showed Exposition Park’s flooded diamond.
(Post-Gazette archive)

Price: 25 cents for a bleacher seat, according to an Aug. 22, 1970, Post-Gazette article.

Concessions: None described, although they existed.

Outside the park, spectators could watch games from Monument Hill — the steep area below what is now Community College of Allegheny County — and buy refreshments nearby. A local cake factory sold a bag of broken saltine crackers for a nickel or a bag of broken cookies or broken sugar cakes for a dime. Dietz and Artz’s taverns sold nickel beer.

Notable event(s): Hosted Games 4-7 of the first World Series in 1903. The Boston Americans beat the Pirates 5-3 in a 9-game series.

A ticket stub from the 1903 World Series.
(Pittsburgh Pirates)

Today:

The approximate site of Exposition Park’s home plate is in the parking lot behind the Southern Tier restaurant, 316 N. Shore Drive, North Shore.
(Laura Malt Schneiderman/Post-Gazette)

Hall of Famers associated with the home team:

NamePrimary position(s)(Other) NicknamesNotesWith Pittsburgh (might be different teams)
Jake BeckleyFirst base“Eagle Eye”1888-1896
Fred ClarkeLeft field, manager1900-1911, 1913-1915
Jack ChesbroPitcher“Happy Jack”1899-1902
Barney DreyfussOwnerFunded the construction of Forbes Field and began the first modern World Series.1899-1932
Pud GalvinPitcher“The Little Steam Engine”1885-1889
Ned HanlonCenter field, managerHis aggression in poaching a player from another team led to Pittsburgh’s team being called the Pirates.1889, 1890, 1891
Joe KelleyLeft field1892
Bill McKechnieInfield, manager“Deacon”1907, 1910-1912, 1918, 1920, 1922-1926
Connie MackCatcher, manager“The Tall Tactician”1891-1896
Rube WaddellPitcher1900-1901
Honus WagnerShortstop, coach, goodwill ambassador“The Flying Dutchman”1900-1917, 1933-1951
Vic WillisPitcher1906-1909

Sources: National Baseball Hall of Fame, MLB.com

Central Amusement Park
The site of Central Amusement Park, Middle Hill District, as it looked in 2021.
(Post-Gazette)

Location: On Chauncey Street between Humber Way and Hallett Street, Middle Hill District, now a vacant lot

Significance: First Black-owned and designed ballpark.

A 1923 map gives the best contemporary representation of Central Amusement Park.
(Historic Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh)

Capacity: Roughly 1,500

Built: 1920

Destroyed: 1925

Advantages: Grandstand. Proximity to Black fans.

Also known as: Central Park

Background: Barbados-born Alexander McDonald Williams, a pool hall owner, assembled the Pittsburgh Keystones and built the park using the same Black architect – Louis Bellinger – who later designed Greenlee Field.

With the Keystones’ record poor, Williams lost his team, his home and his park.

Alexander McDonald Williams, top row, third from right, in January 1922, the year his Pittsburgh Keystones were admitted to the Negro National League. (Williams family archives/Woodard Chicago)

Today:

A disused sidewalk runs near the abandoned site of the Central Amusement Park.
(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Ammon Field
The original site of Ammon Field in 1929 before the construction of Bedford Dwellings.
(University of Pittsburgh)
Josh Gibson, wearing a Crawfords uniform, and his future wife, Helen Mason, stand at Ammon Field, 1929. (Josh Gibson Foundation Collection, Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area)

Location: Originally between Ridgeway Street and Bedford Avenue bordered by Wesley and Marohn streets in the Hill District. When Bedford Dwellings was built, the park was moved two blocks southwest to 2217 Bedford Ave., on the other side of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Significance: Josh Gibson played there early in his career in 1929.

Capacity: Not known

Built: 1928

Moved: Circa 1938

Refurbished: 2009

Advantages: Proximity to likely spectators.

Also known as: Ammons Field, Josh Gibson Field.

Hall of Famer associated with the home team: Josh Gibson: catcher, outfield. Played with Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords and briefly, early in his career, the Memphis Red Sox. Also known as the “Black Babe Ruth,” though some observers said Ruth was “the white Josh Gibson.”

Power hitter Josh Gibson
(Post-Gazette archive)

Today:

Today’s Josh Gibson Field sits a couple blocks southwest of the actual location on which Josh Gibson played.
(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)
Greenlee Field
An aerial view of the Hill District shows Greenlee Field, upper right, 1930s.
(Carnegie Mellon University Architecture Archives)

Location: Bedford Avenue between Junilla and Watt streets in the Hill District

Significance: Black-designed and partly Black-owned. Often cited as the first Black-owned baseball park in Pittsburgh, but Central Amusement Park predates it.

Capacity: Initially 5,000, later expanded to at least 7,000

Built: 1931-1932

The powerhouse 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords kneel in front of their touring bus with the Bedford Street brick facade of Greenlee Field behind them. Players included Oscar Charleston, first from left, Judy Johnson, fifth from left, Cool Papa Bell, 12th from left, Josh Gibson, 15th, and Satchel Paige, 17th.
(Associated Press)

Destroyed: Beginning in 1938

Self-made Hill District businessman and philanthropist Gus Greenlee owned the Pittsburgh Crawfords and played a major role building Greenlee Field.
(Rob Ruck)

Advantages: Grandstand, showers, dressing rooms and dugouts for both teams; public restrooms; clubhouses; and offices; proximity to likely spectators.

Background: Hill District numbers businessman and racketeer Gus Greenlee owned the popular Crawford Grill club and bought the Pittsburgh Crawfords. He had Greenlee Field built for the team.

The team’s 1935 lineup had so much power it was compared to the 1927 New York Yankees “Murderers Row.”

But the city earmarked the site and surrounding area for the federally subsidized Bedford Dwellings housing project. With the threat of condemnation hanging over them, the stockholders of the property, who included Greenlee, accepted the city’s offer for the land. After the deal closed, the city dropped the offer from $50,000 to $38,000, which the owners had to accept. Dismantling of the field started in 1938, and Greenlee sold the Crawfords.

The 1932 Pittsburgh Crawfords, a year after Gus Greenlee bought the team, were: standing from left, Benny Jones, L.D. Livingston, Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Ray Williams, Walter Cannady, Cy Perkins, Oscar Charleton; kneeling from left, Sam Streeter, Chester Williams, Harry Williams, Harry Kincannon, Henry Spearman, Jimmie Crutchfield, Bobby Williams and Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe.
(Harrison Studio, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Today:

Greenlee Field was razed to make way for the Bedford Dwellings public housing complex.
(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

Hall of Famers associated with the home team:

NamePrimary position(s)*NotesWith Crawfords
Cool Papa BellCenter field1933-1937
Oscar CharlestonCenter field, manager1933-1938
Josh GibsonCatcherSecond Negro leagues player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.1933-1936
Judy JohnsonThird base1932-1936
Satchel PaigePitcherFirst Negro leagues player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.1933-1934, 1936
Jud WilsonThird base1933

* In the Negro leagues

Source: National Baseball Hall of Fame

Forbes Field
An aerial view of Forbes Field, circa 1960, shows how it was shoehorned into the Oakland neighborhood.
(Ed Morgan/The Pittsburgh Presss)

Location: Roughly where the University of Pittsburgh’s Wesley W. Posvar Hall stands at what is now Roberto & Vera Clemente Drive between Bigelow Boulevard and South Bouquet Street, Central Oakland.

Significance: Home of the Pirates, 1909-1970.

Capacity:
1909: Seating for 20,000, according to The Pittsburgh Press on opening day; more than 30,000 when standing spectators were included.
1970: 35,000

Fans gather at Forbes Field’s entrance to see one of the sold-out 1960 World Series games.
(Post-Gazette archive)
A 1923 map of the city shows how the ball field fit into Oakland’s tight street grid.
(Historic Pittsburgh)

Built: 1909

Roberto Clemente in 1967.
(Associated Press)

Destroyed: 1971

Advantages: Size for the time. Concrete and steel structure.

Disadvantages: Inadequate parking. Seating capacity exceeded the capacity of ramps, aisles and restrooms.

Also known as: “Dreyfuss’s Folly,” “House of Thrills,” the “Old Lady of Schenley Park,” the “Oakland Orchard,” the “Hialeah of Ballparks.” Known as “Filthy Forbes” by the end of its life for its smell, rats and shabbiness.

Price: $1.75 for general admission in 1969.

Concessions: A 1950 concession menu included cigarettes (Old Gold, Lucky Strike, Chesterfield, Philip Morris or Camel), Coca-Cola, Minute Maid orange juice, Meadow Gold Frosty Bites ice cream, coffee, peanuts and popcorn. Prices ranged from 10 to 20 cents for food, drinks or cigarettes. Cushions could be rented for 15 cents. Hats and large and small bats were also for sale, but beer was not. Spectators could carry beer into the stadium until Aug. 9, 1960, when the practice was banned because some fans had been throwing beer bottles and cans, creating “a serious situation,” a park official said in an Aug. 6, 1960, Post-Gazette article.

Included: An infield with unusually hard ground that made for unpredictable bounces; ivy-covered walls; and a manually operated scoreboard. Sam Marini was the last scoreboard operator at Forbes Field.

Notable event(s): Pirates victory in the last game of the 1925 World Series. The last game was so rainy that groundskeepers sprinkled gasoline on the diamond part of the field and set it on fire to dry it. The gasoline got on the grass and men had to douse the flames with water.

The Pittsburgh Press screams a headline on Oct. 15, 1925, about using fire to dry off Forbes Field. (Post-Gazette archive)

Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run in Game 7 to beat the New York Yankees in the 1960 World Series.

Site of Babe Ruth’s last home runs in 1935.

Babe Ruth takes a mighty swing at Forbes Field on May 22, 1935. Ruth hit the last home runs of his career at Forbes Field that year.
(Post-Gazette archive)

Also hosted games for the 1909 World Series, which they won, 4-3, against the Detroit Tigers, and the 1927 World Series, which they lost, 4-0, to the New York Yankees.

The Pirates played their last game at Forbes Field on June 28, 1970, a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader.
(A. Church Photographers)
Fans rush onto Forbes Field to cheer Bill Mazeroski on his Game 7-ending home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the 1960 World Series against the New York Yankees.
(Harry Harris/Associated Press)

Today:

Part of Forbes Field’s wall remains. In addition, a brick line marks the continuation of the wall, and a plaque on the ground indicates the spot Bill Mazeroski’s home run ball cleared the wall. A home plate inside Posvar Hall shows the rough location of the actual home plate.
(Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

Hall of Famers associated with the home team:

NamePrimary position(s)(Other) NicknamesNotesWith Pittsburgh
Jim BunningPitcher1968-1969
Max CareyCenter field“Scoops”1910-1926
Roberto ClementeRight field“Arriba,” “The Great One”First player from the Caribbean inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.1955-1972
Joe CroninShortstop1926-1927
Kiki CuylerRight field1921-1927
Barney DreyfussOwnerFunded the construction of Forbes Field and began the first modern World Series.1899-1932
Frankie FrischSecond base, manager“The Fordham Flash”1940-1946 (as manager)
Hank GreenbergFirst base“Hammerin’ Hank”First Jewish player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.1947
Burleigh GrimesPitcher“Ol’ Stubblebeard”1916-1917, 1928-1929, 1934
Billy HermanSecond base, manager1947
Waite HoytPitcher“Schoolboy”1933-1937
George KellyFirst base“High Pockets”1917
Ralph KinerLeft field1946-1953
Chuck KleinRight field1939
Freddie LindstromThird base1933-1934
Al LopezCatcher, manager1940-1946
Heinie ManushLeft field1938-1939
Rabbit MaranvilleShortstop, second base1921-1924
Bill Mazeroski Second base“Maz”1956-1972
Bill McKechnieFirst, second and third base, manager“Deacon”1907, 1910-1912, 1918, 1920, 1922-1926
Billy SouthworthRight field, manager1918-1920
Willie StargellLeft field, first base“Pops”1962-1982
Casey StengelRight field, manager“The Old Professor”1918-1919
Pie TraynorThird base1920-1935, 1937
Dazzy VancePitcher1915
Arky VaughanShortstop1932-1941
Lloyd WanerCenter field“Little Poison”1927-1941, 1944-1945
Paul WanerRight field“Big Poison”1926-1940

Sources: National Baseball Hall of Fame, MLB.com, baseball-reference.com

Three Rivers Stadium
Three Rivers Stadium hosts a sellout crowd watching the last baseball game at the location, Oct. 1, 2000, against the Chicago Cubs. Acrisure Stadium is being constructed next to it.
(Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

Location: North Shore just east of Acrisure Stadium today.

Significance: Home of the Pirates and the Steelers 1970-2000.

Capacity: 47,971 for baseball, according to the Heinz History Center; 59,000 for football.

Built: 1968-1970

Destroyed: 2001 - imploded.

Three Rivers Stadium crumbles, as seen from Allegheny Campus of the Community College of Allegheny County on the North Side on Feb. 11, 2001.
(Post-Gazette archive)
Roberto Clemente tips his cap to acknowledge the fans’ ovation for his 3,000th career hit on Sept. 30, 1972.
(Edwin Morgan/The Pittsburgh Press)

Advantages: Multipurpose. More parking and larger than Forbes Field.

Disadvantages: Was regarded as outdated by 1997. No views of the city or rivers. Often criticized as being ugly and not optimized for baseball. Post-Gazette columnist Tom Hritz described it as looking “like the twist-off cap from a bottle of cheap wine.”

Also known as: The “House that Clemente Built,” the “Blast Furnace,” the “Concrete Doughnut.”

Price: In 1988, general admission was $4.

Concessions: Beer! Hot dogs, hamburgers, peanuts, soda, popcorn, nachos, pretzels. Fans could bring their own food.

Notable event(s): First World Series game played at night, 1971

Roberto Clemente collected his 3,000th hit in 1972.

First time since at least 1909 that beer was sold as a concession.

Hosted games in the 1971 World Series, which they won, 4-3, against the Baltimore Orioles, and the 1979 World Series, which they also won, 4-3, and also against the Orioles.

A sold-out crowd cheers St. Louis Cardinals Mark McGwire’s first-inning home run against the Pirates, Aug. 22, 1998.
It was McGwire’s 52nd homer of the season.
(Gary Tramontina/Associated Press)
Barry Bonds celebrates the Pirates’ 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the season finale on Oct. 4, 1987. Bonds played for the Pirates from 1986-92, then signed with the San Francisco Giants before the 1993 season. He is a member of the Pirates Hall of Fame.
(Marlene Karas/The Pittsburgh Press)
Some 38,000 fans packed Three Rivers Stadium for “Willie Stargell Day” on Sept. 7, 1982. Stargell spent his 21-year career with the Pirates and hit 475 home runs.
(Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)

Today:

A marker shows where second base for Three Rivers Stadium used to lie. The spot is behind a parking lot along the 400 block of West General Robinson Street on the North Shore.
(Laura Malt Schneiderman/Post-Gazette)

Hall of Famers associated with the home team:

NamePrimary position(s)(Other) NicknamesNotesWith Pittsburgh
Bert BlylevenPitcher1978-1980
Roberto ClementeRight field“Arriba,” “The Great One”First player from the Caribbean inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.1955-1972
Goose GossagePitcher1977
Jim LeylandManager1986-1996
Bill Mazeroski Second base“Maz”1956-1972
Dave ParkerRight field“The Cobra”1973-1983
Willie StargellLeft field, first base“Pops”1962-1982

Sources: National Baseball Hall of Fame, MLB.com

PNC Park
The Pirates play the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on July 18, 2025.
(Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Location: Between the Allegheny River to the south and West General Robinson Street to the north, and between Mazeroski Way to the west and Federal Street to the east.

Significance: Pirates’ home since 2001.

Capacity:: 38,362

Built: 1999-2001. Controversy surrounded the funding of the park. In 1997, voters rejected using public money to build it. But in 1998, with urging from the mayor, the Allegheny Regional Asset District board approved $809 million in public funds to build the $228 million baseball park plus a new football stadium and an expansion to the city’s convention center.

Fans wait for the first exhibition game at PNC Park on March 31, 2001. The Honus Wagner statue is at center.
(John Beale/Post-Gazette)

Advantages: Views of the rivers, Point State Park and Downtown. Statues and tributes to past stars Honus Wagner, Bill Mazeroski, Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell, with nearby Sixth Street bridge renamed in Clemente’s honor and the street to the west of the park named for Mazeroski. Many writers and fans have praised the park for its beauty and sightlines.

Disadvantages: The team has not performed well.

Also known as: Parade magazine called it the “Jewel of the Allegheny.”

Price: The cheapest ticket through mlb.com for the Sept. 16 game against the Cubs was $30.

Concessions: Extensive options, including chipped ham empanada, the Polish Cannonball, fried almond torte, a 98-ounce plastic baseball bat filled with popcorn and a Cotton Candy Mask shaped like the Pirate Parrot. Restaurants outside the park also abound.

Notable event(s): Hosted the 2006 MLB All-Star Game.

The Pirates stand for the national anthem before the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles, April 5, 2024.
(Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)

Laura Malt Schneiderman: lschneiderman@post-gazette.com

