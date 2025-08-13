Pittsburgh’s

diamond

gems

From a groundbreaking game in 1865 to the pristine grounds of PNC Park in 2025, take a virtual tour of Pittsburgh’s lineup of historic baseball fields

Pittsburghers have been cheering their baseball teams on since the Civil War, with storied players like Bill Mazeroski, Roberto Clemente and Josh Gibson hitting balls over walls in Oakland and the Hill District, or slugging them into rivers from the North Side.

At times, those flood-prone waterways inundated the field, forcing officials to adopt new rules, like deeming any ball that fell into the water on the submerged field would count as a single.

In the stands and on hills above the ball fields, fans snacked on fare that ranged from humble broken crackers of yesteryear to today’s chipped ham empanada and fried almond torte. To wash everything down, fans today can buy beer, but in the past, they had to bring their own suds and, for a while, had to make do with just soda pop.

Along the way, hunger for success on the diamond never flagged. Pittsburgh won five World Series with the Pirates, hosted the first modern World Series, saw Babe Ruth’s last home runs, and witnessed the best of the Negro Leagues with the barnstorming 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords and their powerhouse rivals, the Homestead Grays. Two parks in Pittsburgh lay claim to being the first Black-owned, Black-designed ball fields in the country.

Advances in construction and design led to the razing of some beloved parks while new temples to the game rose in their stead. Other parks met the sad fate of lost money and broken dreams.

As this MLB season heads toward the playoffs, come on a virtual tour of Pittsburgh’s top ballparks through time, starting with a pivotal field in the last days of the Civil War.