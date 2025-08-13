Pittsburghers have been cheering their baseball teams on since the Civil War, with storied players like Bill Mazeroski, Roberto Clemente and Josh Gibson hitting balls over walls in Oakland and the Hill District, or slugging them into rivers from the North Side.
At times, those flood-prone waterways inundated the field, forcing officials to adopt new rules, like deeming any ball that fell into the water on the submerged field would count as a single.
In the stands and on hills above the ball fields, fans snacked on fare that ranged from humble broken crackers of yesteryear to today’s chipped ham empanada and fried almond torte. To wash everything down, fans today can buy beer, but in the past, they had to bring their own suds and, for a while, had to make do with just soda pop.
Along the way, hunger for success on the diamond never flagged. Pittsburgh won five World Series with the Pirates, hosted the first modern World Series, saw Babe Ruth’s last home runs, and witnessed the best of the Negro Leagues with the barnstorming 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords and their powerhouse rivals, the Homestead Grays. Two parks in Pittsburgh lay claim to being the first Black-owned, Black-designed ball fields in the country.
Advances in construction and design led to the razing of some beloved parks while new temples to the game rose in their stead. Other parks met the sad fate of lost money and broken dreams.
As this MLB season heads toward the playoffs, come on a virtual tour of Pittsburgh’s top ballparks through time, starting with a pivotal field in the last days of the Civil War.
Location: In Allegheny Commons at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Brighton Road.
Significance: Site of the first baseball game in the area that featured:
Built: 1865
Details: The tournament took place Monday and Tuesday Sept. 18 and 19, 1865, and featured the Champion Athletic Club of Philadelphia against three local teams — the Enterprise, the Lincoln and the Allegheny — in a four-game series. Admission was 25 cents per game, 30 cents for the series. Seating was built “at considerable expense,” according to the newspaper ad.
Destroyed: After the tournament.
Location: Allegheny Avenue and Bouquet Street in Central North Side; now Allegheny Avenue and Behan Street.
Significance: Site of professional baseball games and major events such as the circus at the time.
The first significant local Black baseball team, the original Pittsburgh Keystones (1887), played here.
In 1892, it was the site of the world’s first American football game with a paid player. The Allegheny Athletic Association football team paid Pudge Heffelfinger $500 for one game against the rival Pittsburgh Athletic Club on Nov. 12, 1892. The 3A’s won the match 6-0, with Heffelfinger scoring the only touchdown.
Capacity: Roughly 17,000 by the end.
Built: 1865. At least one “base ball on the ice” game was played that year. Began being regularly used for baseball in 1867. Name changed to Recreation Park in 1885. Called “Three A’s Park” from 1892 to 1894.
Destroyed: Dismantled in 1895.
Advantages: Wooden grandstand, a section of more upscale “opera seats.”
Urban legend: At least one news story claims that Alleghenies catcher Fred Carroll buried his dead pet monkey at home plate in 1887. Heinz History Center researchers haven’t been able to confirm the tale.
Today:
Hall of Famers associated with the home team:
|Name
|Primary position(s)
|(Other) Nicknames
|Notes
|With Pittsburgh
|Pud Galvin
|Pitcher
|“The Little Steam Engine”
|1885-1889
|Hank O’Day
|Pitcher, left field, manager, umpire
|1885
|Deacon White
|Third base
|1889
Source: National Baseball Hall of Fame
Location: North Shore, between what is now PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium.
Significance: Premier sports and exhibition venue in the area at the time.
Capacity: Listed as 16,000 on a 2007 Pirates webpage. The Pittsburgh Press gave a crowd estimate of 18,373 on Aug. 6, 1905, although some spectators were outside the seating area.
Built: Several baseball parks had the name Exposition Park or were on the Exposition grounds on the North Shore. One, built in 1882, burned down in 1883, along with Exposition Hall. The best known baseball field was built in 1890. After 1909, the park underwent renovations at least twice.
When in use: Baseball use started in 1890 with the short-lived Burghers team. From 1891 to 1909 the Pirates and their precursors used it. Non-sporting events took place there until at least 1918.
Decline: After the Pirates departed for the new Forbes Field in Oakland after 1909, the short-lived Pittsburgh Rebels baseball team called Exposition Park home. The club disbanded after the 1915 season. After that, Exposition Park hosted conventions, circuses, boxing matches, high school sports and other events. But problems plagued the spot.
Every year when snow began to melt, the park flooded. As much as 16 feet of water inundated it in February 1916.
Also, crime grew in and around the park. In 1916, the body of a man beaten to death was found under the bleachers. The next year, the Post-Gazette described the park as having “vice” and “vicious resorts” that were enticing high school boys.
By 1917, the stands were mostly gone, according to Craig Britcher, assistant curator of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, although some parts seem to have remained. In 1918, detectives dug up stolen dynamite and bullets buried at the park, either under the grandstand and bleachers or in a sewer.
By 1923, the park was gone and the property was part of a Baltimore & Ohio Railroad yard.
Advantages: A covered grandstand and its large size for the time.
Disadvantage: Flooding. On July 4, 1902, as floodwaters encroached on the field, officials decided that any ball that hit the water was a single. In that same game, center Ginger Beaumont caught a flyball and fell backward into the water, according to coverage on July 5, 1902, in the Pittsburgh Gazette.
Price: 25 cents for a bleacher seat, according to an Aug. 22, 1970, Post-Gazette article.
Concessions: None described, although they existed.
Outside the park, spectators could watch games from Monument Hill — the steep area below what is now Community College of Allegheny County — and buy refreshments nearby. A local cake factory sold a bag of broken saltine crackers for a nickel or a bag of broken cookies or broken sugar cakes for a dime. Dietz and Artz’s taverns sold nickel beer.
Notable event(s): Hosted Games 4-7 of the first World Series in 1903. The Boston Americans beat the Pirates 5-3 in a 9-game series.
Today:
Hall of Famers associated with the home team:
|Name
|Primary position(s)
|(Other) Nicknames
|Notes
|With Pittsburgh (might be different teams)
|Jake Beckley
|First base
|“Eagle Eye”
|1888-1896
|Fred Clarke
|Left field, manager
|1900-1911, 1913-1915
|Jack Chesbro
|Pitcher
|“Happy Jack”
|1899-1902
|Barney Dreyfuss
|Owner
|Funded the construction of Forbes Field and began the first modern World Series.
|1899-1932
|Pud Galvin
|Pitcher
|“The Little Steam Engine”
|1885-1889
|Ned Hanlon
|Center field, manager
|His aggression in poaching a player from another team led to Pittsburgh’s team being called the Pirates.
|1889, 1890, 1891
|Joe Kelley
|Left field
|1892
|Bill McKechnie
|Infield, manager
|“Deacon”
|1907, 1910-1912, 1918, 1920, 1922-1926
|Connie Mack
|Catcher, manager
|“The Tall Tactician”
|1891-1896
|Rube Waddell
|Pitcher
|1900-1901
|Honus Wagner
|Shortstop, coach, goodwill ambassador
|“The Flying Dutchman”
|1900-1917, 1933-1951
|Vic Willis
|Pitcher
|1906-1909
Sources: National Baseball Hall of Fame, MLB.com
Location: On Chauncey Street between Humber Way and Hallett Street, Middle Hill District, now a vacant lot
Significance: First Black-owned and designed ballpark.
Capacity: Roughly 1,500
Built: 1920
Destroyed: 1925
Advantages: Grandstand. Proximity to Black fans.
Also known as: Central Park
Background: Barbados-born Alexander McDonald Williams, a pool hall owner, assembled the Pittsburgh Keystones and built the park using the same Black architect – Louis Bellinger – who later designed Greenlee Field.
With the Keystones’ record poor, Williams lost his team, his home and his park.
Today:
Location: Originally between Ridgeway Street and Bedford Avenue bordered by Wesley and Marohn streets in the Hill District. When Bedford Dwellings was built, the park was moved two blocks southwest to 2217 Bedford Ave., on the other side of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Significance: Josh Gibson played there early in his career in 1929.
Capacity: Not known
Built: 1928
Moved: Circa 1938
Refurbished: 2009
Advantages: Proximity to likely spectators.
Also known as: Ammons Field, Josh Gibson Field.
Hall of Famer associated with the home team: Josh Gibson: catcher, outfield. Played with Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords and briefly, early in his career, the Memphis Red Sox. Also known as the “Black Babe Ruth,” though some observers said Ruth was “the white Josh Gibson.”
Today:
Location: Bedford Avenue between Junilla and Watt streets in the Hill District
Significance: Black-designed and partly Black-owned. Often cited as the first Black-owned baseball park in Pittsburgh, but Central Amusement Park predates it.
Capacity: Initially 5,000, later expanded to at least 7,000
Built: 1931-1932
Destroyed: Beginning in 1938
Advantages: Grandstand, showers, dressing rooms and dugouts for both teams; public restrooms; clubhouses; and offices; proximity to likely spectators.
Background: Hill District numbers businessman and racketeer Gus Greenlee owned the popular Crawford Grill club and bought the Pittsburgh Crawfords. He had Greenlee Field built for the team.
The team’s 1935 lineup had so much power it was compared to the 1927 New York Yankees “Murderers Row.”
But the city earmarked the site and surrounding area for the federally subsidized Bedford Dwellings housing project. With the threat of condemnation hanging over them, the stockholders of the property, who included Greenlee, accepted the city’s offer for the land. After the deal closed, the city dropped the offer from $50,000 to $38,000, which the owners had to accept. Dismantling of the field started in 1938, and Greenlee sold the Crawfords.
Today:
Hall of Famers associated with the home team:
|Name
|Primary position(s)*
|Notes
|With Crawfords
|Cool Papa Bell
|Center field
|1933-1937
|Oscar Charleston
|Center field, manager
|1933-1938
|Josh Gibson
|Catcher
|Second Negro leagues player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
|1933-1936
|Judy Johnson
|Third base
|1932-1936
|Satchel Paige
|Pitcher
|First Negro leagues player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
|1933-1934, 1936
|Jud Wilson
|Third base
|1933
* In the Negro leagues
Source: National Baseball Hall of Fame
Location: Roughly where the University of Pittsburgh’s Wesley W. Posvar Hall stands at what is now Roberto & Vera Clemente Drive between Bigelow Boulevard and South Bouquet Street, Central Oakland.
Significance: Home of the Pirates, 1909-1970.
Capacity:
1909: Seating for 20,000, according to The Pittsburgh Press on opening day; more than 30,000 when standing spectators were included.
1970: 35,000
Built: 1909
Destroyed: 1971
Advantages: Size for the time. Concrete and steel structure.
Disadvantages: Inadequate parking. Seating capacity exceeded the capacity of ramps, aisles and restrooms.
Also known as: “Dreyfuss’s Folly,” “House of Thrills,” the “Old Lady of Schenley Park,” the “Oakland Orchard,” the “Hialeah of Ballparks.” Known as “Filthy Forbes” by the end of its life for its smell, rats and shabbiness.
Price: $1.75 for general admission in 1969.
Concessions: A 1950 concession menu included cigarettes (Old Gold, Lucky Strike, Chesterfield, Philip Morris or Camel), Coca-Cola, Minute Maid orange juice, Meadow Gold Frosty Bites ice cream, coffee, peanuts and popcorn. Prices ranged from 10 to 20 cents for food, drinks or cigarettes. Cushions could be rented for 15 cents. Hats and large and small bats were also for sale, but beer was not. Spectators could carry beer into the stadium until Aug. 9, 1960, when the practice was banned because some fans had been throwing beer bottles and cans, creating “a serious situation,” a park official said in an Aug. 6, 1960, Post-Gazette article.
Included: An infield with unusually hard ground that made for unpredictable bounces; ivy-covered walls; and a manually operated scoreboard. Sam Marini was the last scoreboard operator at Forbes Field.
Notable event(s): Pirates victory in the last game of the 1925 World Series. The last game was so rainy that groundskeepers sprinkled gasoline on the diamond part of the field and set it on fire to dry it. The gasoline got on the grass and men had to douse the flames with water.
Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run in Game 7 to beat the New York Yankees in the 1960 World Series.
Site of Babe Ruth’s last home runs in 1935.
Also hosted games for the 1909 World Series, which they won, 4-3, against the Detroit Tigers, and the 1927 World Series, which they lost, 4-0, to the New York Yankees.
Today:
Hall of Famers associated with the home team:
|Name
|Primary position(s)
|(Other) Nicknames
|Notes
|With Pittsburgh
|Jim Bunning
|Pitcher
|1968-1969
|Max Carey
|Center field
|“Scoops”
|1910-1926
|Roberto Clemente
|Right field
|“Arriba,” “The Great One”
|First player from the Caribbean inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
|1955-1972
|Joe Cronin
|Shortstop
|1926-1927
|Kiki Cuyler
|Right field
|1921-1927
|Barney Dreyfuss
|Owner
|Funded the construction of Forbes Field and began the first modern World Series.
|1899-1932
|Frankie Frisch
|Second base, manager
|“The Fordham Flash”
|1940-1946 (as manager)
|Hank Greenberg
|First base
|“Hammerin’ Hank”
|First Jewish player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
|1947
|Burleigh Grimes
|Pitcher
|“Ol’ Stubblebeard”
|1916-1917, 1928-1929, 1934
|Billy Herman
|Second base, manager
|1947
|Waite Hoyt
|Pitcher
|“Schoolboy”
|1933-1937
|George Kelly
|First base
|“High Pockets”
|1917
|Ralph Kiner
|Left field
|1946-1953
|Chuck Klein
|Right field
|1939
|Freddie Lindstrom
|Third base
|1933-1934
|Al Lopez
|Catcher, manager
|1940-1946
|Heinie Manush
|Left field
|1938-1939
|Rabbit Maranville
|Shortstop, second base
|1921-1924
|Bill Mazeroski
|Second base
|“Maz”
|1956-1972
|Bill McKechnie
|First, second and third base, manager
|“Deacon”
|1907, 1910-1912, 1918, 1920, 1922-1926
|Billy Southworth
|Right field, manager
|1918-1920
|Willie Stargell
|Left field, first base
|“Pops”
|1962-1982
|Casey Stengel
|Right field, manager
|“The Old Professor”
|1918-1919
|Pie Traynor
|Third base
|1920-1935, 1937
|Dazzy Vance
|Pitcher
|1915
|Arky Vaughan
|Shortstop
|1932-1941
|Lloyd Waner
|Center field
|“Little Poison”
|1927-1941, 1944-1945
|Paul Waner
|Right field
|“Big Poison”
|1926-1940
Sources: National Baseball Hall of Fame, MLB.com, baseball-reference.com
Location: North Shore just east of Acrisure Stadium today.
Significance: Home of the Pirates and the Steelers 1970-2000.
Capacity: 47,971 for baseball, according to the Heinz History Center; 59,000 for football.
Built: 1968-1970
Destroyed: 2001 - imploded.
Advantages: Multipurpose. More parking and larger than Forbes Field.
Disadvantages: Was regarded as outdated by 1997. No views of the city or rivers. Often criticized as being ugly and not optimized for baseball. Post-Gazette columnist Tom Hritz described it as looking “like the twist-off cap from a bottle of cheap wine.”
Also known as: The “House that Clemente Built,” the “Blast Furnace,” the “Concrete Doughnut.”
Price: In 1988, general admission was $4.
Concessions: Beer! Hot dogs, hamburgers, peanuts, soda, popcorn, nachos, pretzels. Fans could bring their own food.
Notable event(s): First World Series game played at night, 1971
Roberto Clemente collected his 3,000th hit in 1972.
First time since at least 1909 that beer was sold as a concession.
Hosted games in the 1971 World Series, which they won, 4-3, against the Baltimore Orioles, and the 1979 World Series, which they also won, 4-3, and also against the Orioles.
Today:
Hall of Famers associated with the home team:
|Name
|Primary position(s)
|(Other) Nicknames
|Notes
|With Pittsburgh
|Bert Blyleven
|Pitcher
|1978-1980
|Roberto Clemente
|Right field
|“Arriba,” “The Great One”
|First player from the Caribbean inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
|1955-1972
|Goose Gossage
|Pitcher
|1977
|Jim Leyland
|Manager
|1986-1996
|Bill Mazeroski
|Second base
|“Maz”
|1956-1972
|Dave Parker
|Right field
|“The Cobra”
|1973-1983
|Willie Stargell
|Left field, first base
|“Pops”
|1962-1982
Sources: National Baseball Hall of Fame, MLB.com
Location: Between the Allegheny River to the south and West General Robinson Street to the north, and between Mazeroski Way to the west and Federal Street to the east.
Significance: Pirates’ home since 2001.
Capacity:: 38,362
Built: 1999-2001. Controversy surrounded the funding of the park. In 1997, voters rejected using public money to build it. But in 1998, with urging from the mayor, the Allegheny Regional Asset District board approved $809 million in public funds to build the $228 million baseball park plus a new football stadium and an expansion to the city’s convention center.
Advantages: Views of the rivers, Point State Park and Downtown. Statues and tributes to past stars Honus Wagner, Bill Mazeroski, Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell, with nearby Sixth Street bridge renamed in Clemente’s honor and the street to the west of the park named for Mazeroski. Many writers and fans have praised the park for its beauty and sightlines.
Disadvantages: The team has not performed well.
Also known as: Parade magazine called it the “Jewel of the Allegheny.”
Price: The cheapest ticket through mlb.com for the Sept. 16 game against the Cubs was $30.
Concessions: Extensive options, including chipped ham empanada, the Polish Cannonball, fried almond torte, a 98-ounce plastic baseball bat filled with popcorn and a Cotton Candy Mask shaped like the Pirate Parrot. Restaurants outside the park also abound.
Notable event(s): Hosted the 2006 MLB All-Star Game.
Laura Malt Schneiderman: lschneiderman@post-gazette.com
Advertisement
Advertisement