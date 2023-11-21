A lot of movies and shows filmed in Western Pennsylvania have come out since 2020, but no one can be blamed for missing their initial releases.

Even the most dedicated cinephiles were probably at least a little distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic changing the world overnight to notice “An American Pickle” dropping on Max or “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” generating Academy Awards buzz on Netflix. It didn’t help that the pandemic also forced most Hollywood filming to pause for most of 2020, which delayed the debuts of finished projects like Netflix’s “Sweet Girl” and the completion of others like the then-Showtime series “American Rust.”

Hollywood is just starting to recover after a long production slowdown stemming from the recently settled Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. That hasn’t stopped locally filmed TV shows like FX’s “Justified: City Primeval” and movies like “Rustin” — which hit theaters Nov. 3 and Netflix on Nov. 17 — from gracing both the big and small screen.

The Post-Gazette thought now would be a good time to take stock of all the Pittsburgh-shot Hollywood offerings (and some notable independent fare) that have premiered since 2020. Enjoy!