There, he and his friends joined partisans fighting the Nazis. Not long afterward, Nazis rounded up the Jews in the Krasne ghetto, took them to a barn and shot them to death, which took all day. Then they burned down the barn.

Understanding that staying there meant certain death, he and two friends smuggled discarded Soviet gun parts out of their workplace and reassembled the parts back at the ghetto. One night the friends dug a space under barbed wire surrounding the ghetto and fled into the woods.

Pittsburgh survivor Moshe Baran — who died Feb. 3 at age 103 — was 21 when the Nazis forced him and other able-bodied men into a ghetto in Krasne, Poland.

One Vienna police officer who participated in a 1941 mass murder of Ukrainian Jews wrote to his wife, “I aimed calmly and shot with confidence at the women, children and numerous babies, aware that I have two babies of my own at home, and these hordes would treat them just the same, or even ten times worse perhaps.”

“An understanding among the peoples of the earth can be hoped for only when this world pest is once and for all wiped out.”

“The instigator, supporter and leader of this war is, and will remain, the international Jew [sic], that criminal race which now, as in centuries past, is to blame for the fact that the nations of the earth are arrayed against one another in war,” stated a release from the Nazi press office on Feb. 14, 1944, as quoted in “The Jewish Enemy: Nazi Propaganda During World War II and the Holocaust” by Jeffrey Herf.

Tokyo, the world’s most populous city today, has a population density of 16,121.8 people per square mile, according to the independent nonprofit WorldPopulationReview.

Tens of thousands were squeezed into tiny spaces. The Lodz ghetto, when it began in 1940, had 150,000 Jewish people living in 1.5 square miles, according to the Holocaust Encyclopedia.

Squirrel Hill resident Melvin Goldman, who died in 2008, recounted in his biography, “Perseverance: One Holocaust Survivor’s Journey from Poland to America,” co-authored with his daughter Lee Goldman Kikel, that food rations in the Lodz Ghetto in Poland slid to no more than 300 calories a day per person. People became so weak, he said, they had to use their hands to lift their feet up stairs.

When Germany invaded Poland in 1939, about 3.5 million Eastern European Jews fell under Nazi control. These were rounded up and forced into crowded, unsanitary ghettos without fuel for heat.

Many people were packed into railroad cattle cars with room only to stand, no food or water and a single bucket to serve as bathroom facilities for 50 to 100 people. They were then sent on multiday journeys to camps. Most were killed on arrival. A few were sent to forced labor.

Camp guards regularly beat, tortured and randomly killed prisoners. People also died of malnutrition, starvation, disease and exposure. When prisoners became too sick or weak to work, they were killed.

Oscar Singer, from an observant family in the Galitzia region of Poland, was forced to clear roads and forests, help make Nazi airplanes and tanks and later, extract gold teeth from dead and dying prisoners — all while guards screamed obscenities and beat him with rubber hoses or whips. The penalty for not complying was death.

“He always hoped … he’d see his parents again,” said his daughter Lee Fischbach of Squirrel Hill at a 2023 presentation at the Pittsburgh Holocaust Center.

“So he did what they said to do. And some people who are maybe in the audience would feel, ‘Well, I would never do that.’ … One of the things many of the survivors have is that word ‘survive.’ They wanted to survive.”

The Nazis killed all of Singer’s family except one cousin.

In December 1941, the Nazi government opened the first extermination-only camps in German-occupied Poland and Belarus. Once prisoners arrived — at Treblinka, Sobibor, Chelmno, Belzec and sections of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Majdanek — most were stripped and murdered within hours.

One Holocaust survivor, Ignace “Iggy” Weinroth, formerly of Squirrel Hill, who died in 2001 at age 77, avoided being deported from a work camp infirmary to a death camp. He asked a guard if he could put on his shoes, Weinroth recounted in a 1996 oral history video. The guard refused, saying that Weinroth was going to his death and wouldn’t need shoes.

When Weinroth persisted, saying, “But I am alive and I want to get the shoes, I am cold,” the guard kicked him and allowed him to get his shoes. Instead, he hid between two bunks and the truck left because the guard had already indicated on a list that Weinroth was on the truck. After that, he assumed a different name so he could continue to receive a bread ration.

At work camps, Weinroth unloaded coal — his four-man team was given three hours to unload 20 tons of coal from each train car — dug trenches and worked other physical jobs while living on one-twelfth of a 2-kilogram loaf of bread, about the equivalent of five or six slices of bread, a day. He estimated he weighed 70 pounds at the end of the war.

Goldman in his biography remembered that on arriving at the Birkenau camp, guards chased him and other prisoners, beating them with sticks, until they arrived at their block. Then kapos — captives whom the Nazis put in charge — lined up along opposing sides of the room and whipped the new prisoners all through their first night, pushing them from one side of the room to the other.

With no shoes or coat and forced to walk to a factory to work every day in winter, Goldman’s toes got frostbitten. Someone at a medical treatment center cut off the frozen parts. He lost six teeth in beatings and others were broken; the Nazis pulled out his two gold teeth.

By 1945, the Squirrel Hill resident said in his book, “We were so used to the clubbing that some of us would even run out for a little piece of cigarette or something that the guards threw away, … or if we saw in the road any kind of peelings of a potato or something like that. … We were not afraid of being beaten or shot any more. We were like animals, used to beatings. You cannot describe.”

Scientists at some Nazi camps had free rein to experiment on the prisoners. These experiments — performed without anesthesia — included testing various methods of sterilization, trying to change eye color and determining the limits of human endurance to cold and high altitudes.

Esther Haas of Squirrel Hill, who died in 2008 at age 89, was an experiment subject.

In the 1998 book “Flares of Memory,” she remembered the girls in her barrack returning bleeding from the operating tables. She never learned what experiments were performed on her and the other girls, but her only child died in infancy of birth defects and she was unable to have more children, leading to speculation that the Nazis had been testing sterilization methods.

The Nazis also targeted other groups: Slavs such as Poles and Russians; any men accused of having sex with other men (lesbians were not persecuted for their sexuality); Black and biracial people; nomadic Roma and Sinti people, sometimes known as “Gypsies”; Communists; socialists; trade union members; criminals; people with mental disabilities like Down syndrome, mental illnesses like schizophrenia or physical disabilities such as epilepsy and cerebral palsy; anyone who resisted Nazism; and Jehovah’s Witnesses, who refused to serve in the military.

Only Jewish and nomadic Roma people were earmarked for extermination.