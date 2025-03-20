Fulton PreK-5 in Highland Park is majority Black and has one of the lowest racial achievement gaps, but needs significant renovations and is slated to close under the current distsrict plan. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

As Sarah Zangle waited in line to speak at one of the district’s town hall meetings over the summer, she saw an opportunity. When the Woolslair mother of two took the microphone, she looked directly at Mr. Walker and asked if parents could submit their own proposals.

Mr. Walker agreed.

Ms. Zangle began meeting consistently with 20 other parents to create a community plan, which included input from about 100 people across the district. The plan calls for the closure of 10 schools and the implementation of a model that splits the city and its schools into regions. It was presented during an October news conference and submitted to the board.

The goal wasn’t to have the district pick the community plan over the one created by consultants. Rather, it was an attempt to have school directors slow down and see that other options are available.

Ms. Zangle, an operating room nurse, has been active in the district since Woolslair, a partial STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — magnet, was first on the chopping block in 2021.

Now, she’s once again advocating for the Bloomfield school.

Under the district’s plan, Woolslair PreK-5, constructed in 1897, would close. Its 200 students would be split between Liberty and Sunnyside PreK-8 in Stanton Heights. Sunnyside would be converted to a K-5 school; those in 6-8 grade would go to Arsenal 6-8 in Lawrenceville.

For the Lawrenceville resident, the loss isn’t about a building. It’s about magnet programs.

Magnet schools and programs allow students to pursue special interests, talents or career goals. The programs are not neighborhood specific, meaning students can apply regardless of where they live in the city. The initiative began in 1979 to help desegregate schools.

Reactions are mixed over whether the initiative helped to better serve all students. A report from A+ Schools, a Hazelwood organization that advocates for equity in education, detailing the 2020-21 school year found that by the time students get to high school, the vast majority of students of color attend neighborhood high schools — some of which have partial magnets — while the majority of white students attend selective magnet schools.

Program enrollments are opened each year. Applications are considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Under the district’s latest plan, five full magnet schools and two partial magnets would be phased out.

Those include programs at Dilworth PreK-5, a traditional academy; Liberty K-5, a Spanish emphasis; Allegheny K-5, a traditional academy focusing on writing; Carmalt, a PreK-8 school that would be converted to a 6-8 that focuses on science and technology; and Classical 6-8, a classical academy where students take an in-depth look at the influence classical societies have on the modern world.

Partial magnets that would be eliminated include Phillips K-5, which also has a Spanish emphasis, and Sterrett 6-8, a classical academy that teaches about the contributions of various cultures to human history.

“They’re not going to be able to make those choices anymore,” Ms. Zangle, who is president of the PTO at Woolslair said. “Every parent has told me they will still find a way to make a choice about their kids’ education.”

For now, members of the Woolslair PTO are encouraging people to continue speaking to school directors. They’re also advocating for parts of the district’s plan that they agree with — such as working toward creating an equitable district for all students and pushing resources to underutilized or marginalized schools.

“The goals of the community and the goals of PPS and the board are all the same. … We just want the best thing for our kids and put our kids first and make sure the decisions that are being made now honor the best way to educate our kids,” Ms. Zangle said.

About 10 minutes away in Highland Park, Fulton PreK-5 also faces major changes. The school, built in 1893 and that sits across the street from an Episcopal church, is in need of major renovations and would be difficult to make ADA accessible, consultants found.

Given the challenges, the school would close.

Still, Fulton PTA members and teachers continue to advocate for the school they say has positive student outcomes. The goal, parent and PTA member Emily Kane said, is to make sure “that our building’s not lost in the shuffle.”

Like Ms. Zangle, Fulton PTA treasurer Meredith Knight wasn’t surprised to hear Fulton could be shuttered. The school was also considered for closure in 2021. But as a majority Black school with one of the lowest achievement gaps — the difference in academic performance between groups of students — Ms. Knight said she doesn’t understand why it is on the list.

“Out of all the schools in the district, it just seems like one that we should be holding up as a success and not closing,” Ms. Knight said. “It’s just disheartening.”