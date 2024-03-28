Area churches to shine with color in light of recently awarded grants

Pale light from a gray day filters through the garnet, emerald and cerulean of a stained-glass scene from Jesus’ life inside Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Almost imperceptible chinks mar the edges and corners of the glass.

“We think it’s important to have this kind of beauty,” said property manager Bob Phelps.

The craftmanship of bygone eras can be seen in numerous houses of worship across Pittsburgh, but many of the sunlit works of art are cracking or fading or just in need of repair after decades of weather, industrial grit and use.

Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation has provided a financial lifeline to congregations for more than two decades via its Historic Religious Grant Program, just last month awarding $100,000 in matching grants to 15 Allegheny County houses of worship.

Three of those churches were awarded funding specifically to restore stained glass windows:

Baptist Temple Church

7241 Race St., Homewood North

7241 Race St., Homewood North Eastminster Presbyterian Church

250 N. Highland Ave., East Liberty

250 N. Highland Ave., East Liberty Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church

2200 Greenock Buena Vista Road, Elizabeth Township

“We see an increasing need for our funds as houses of worship [experience] dwindling congregation numbers,” said David Farkas, the foundation’s director of real estate. “There is a big need, and we need more sources like this.”

Since 1997, the program has awarded $1.9 million in matching grants, leveraging $25 million in private investment.

The county’s houses of worship offer “some of the most important architecture in our region as well as historic significance,” Farkas said. “It’s necessary to offer some form of assistance.”

It’s not just about pretty windows either. To qualify, congregations must be in Allegheny County, at least 50 years old and must be “deeply involved in the neighborhood” — more or less de facto community centers, Farkas said.

