Politically Inclined Podcast

For the debut episode of Politically Inclined, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Julian Routh and Daniel Moore speak with Bethany Hallam, a Democrat serving as an Allegheny County Councilperson, at-large. Hallam successfully ran a progressive campaign in 2019 to unseat a 19-year incumbent, pledging to "bring the voice of the people to Council." But where does that leave her in a region historically defined by political dynasties? This interview was recorded March 5, 2020.