Politically Inclined Podcast

As the COVID-19 pandemic grows, questions surround Pennsylvania's April 28 primary. The Post-Gazette's Julian Routh and Daniel Moore speak with Chris Deluzio, the policy director for Pitt’s Institute for Cyber Law, Policy, and Security. Should Pennsylvania delay its primary election? Can it?
This interview was recorded March 19, 2020.
Find the Post-Gazette's full coronavirus coverage here: https://newsinteractive.post-gazette.com/coronavirus/
For the debut episode of Politically Inclined, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Julian Routh and Daniel Moore speak with Bethany Hallam, a Democrat serving as an Allegheny County Councilperson, at-large. Hallam successfully ran a progressive campaign in 2019 to unseat a 19-year incumbent, pledging to "bring the voice of the people to Council." But where does that leave her in a region historically defined by political dynasties? This interview was recorded March 5, 2020.
Welcome to Politically Inclined, a new politics podcast by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Take a look inside the biggest political stories impacting Pennsylvania and the nation, courtesy of the Post-Gazette's team of award-winning reporters.