In our world of instant images, encountering a person in a carefully composed portrait is satisfying because it can be a glimpse into someone’s soul.
More than 100 pictures of remarkable figures in Western Pennsylvania history make up the Heinz History Center’s new exhibition, “Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works from the National Portrait Gallery,” on view through Jan. 3.
One of the delights of this show is its impressive range of media: caricatures, engravings, oil paintings, photographs, silhouettes and even miniatures, which are faces painted in watercolor, then set in small round frames.