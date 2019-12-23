Dec. 23, 2019
Pitt and Penn State's football programs have never experienced a decade like the 2010s, and they'd probably prefer not to ever again.
There have been great moments that we'll get to in a minute, sure. But there were some very, very dark ones before them, too.
The Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal engulfed Penn State for the better part of five years. The shame of it will rightly linger for generations. The football element of it will always be the secondary story, though we'll try to capture that here.
Pitt, meanwhile, fired a coach — Dave Wannstedt — who led it to the verge of a conference championship, a decision that led to embarrassments on the national stage as a couple coaching hires failed to pan out.
Their rivalry returned after 16-year hiatus in 2016, bringing a refreshing change, and both went on to make noise at the national level to varying degrees. As the 2020s loom, Panthers and Nittany Lions alike have reason to hope that their program's pride has been restored.
The fact that restoration was necessary in the first place, though, defines the decade that's ending and permeates how even the best moments are remembered. With that, let's begin our look back.
"I just hope Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour took it all in, as well. Pitt athletic director Scott Barnes has said he wants to play Penn State every year in "perpetuity." If this day, this crowd, this game didn't convince Barbour to find a way to put Pitt on the Penn State schedule every season as soon as possible after the series ends again after the 2019 game, shame on her. This was a tremendous day for Pitt football, sure. But it also was a tremendous day for Pennsylvania football. The Penn State players lost the game, but they hardly walked off the Heinz Field lawn as losers. They came back from down 28-7 in the second quarter and 35-21 in the fourth to have a chance to win at the end. Like the Pitt players, they put on some show for their fans.
— Ron Cook on the Pitt-Penn State game in 2016, which drew a Pittsburgh record crowd of 69,983 to Heinz Field
"I usually have a lot to say but I am at a loss for words, but this is disappointing to me and I want to apologize to all Pitt fans for being so enthusiastic when they hired Coach Graham because I obviously jumped the gun in judging his character. It all sounded exciting, his offense and stuff, but here is a guy that talked about commitment, loyalty, faith and character and yet he doesn't seem to live by those things. A text message is all we get? That's just wrong."
— Pitt receiver Cam Saddler on the departure of coach Todd Graham
"They're a bunch of fighters. They fight hard. Bunch of great kids. It's been a memorable year. You know, we're not an undefeated team, but I think we're a hard-working, tough football team."
— Penn State coach Bill O'Brien after beating Wisconsin in the 2012 season finale. Many people didn't hear "fighters," though.
"I don't know what it means to them, but it means a hell of a lot to us. We take a lot of pride in the fact we're the best team in the state. I think we showed that today."
— Pitt offensive lineman Brian O'Neill after the Panthers' 42-39 win against Penn State in 2016.
"You could have a talented quarterback with a bad play-caller and make him look bad. You see that around the country, some closer than others."
— Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi in what was widely interpreted as a dig at Penn State's James Franklin's coaching of former five-star prospect Christian Hackenberg.
"I know last year, for their win, it was like the Super Bowl. But for us, this was just like beating Akron."
— Penn State coach James Franklin after a 33-14 victory against Pitt at Beaver Stadium in 2017.
Pitt ends the 2010s facing the same key question it started with. Can its coach guide the program to the proverbial next level?
Andrew Taglianetti has a word of caution for those who believe the grass would be greener on the other side of Pat Narduzzi, despite the eight-win ceiling he's failed to crack in five seasons here.
The former Panthers safety committed to Dave Wannstedt out of Central Catholic, then played under three different head coaches — not counting interims — and watched the program fade from conference championship contention to mediocrity.
Not exactly next-level stuff. And for that reason, Taglianetti thinks it's important to remember the unintended consequences of messing with a steady foundation like the one Wannstedt had built before he was fired in 2010.
"In order to be successful, you need to build that pipeline for recruiting, and that's where Pitt really lost out over those years with all those different coaching staffs," he said.
"I think what ultimately happened was we had three different coaches come in with three different philosophies recruiting all different types of players. And then it's really hard to build that brand back up. But I think Narduzzi, because of the stability, is finally in a place where he can generate that pipeline of recruits that leads to success."
He should know.
Life after Pitt has been interesting for Taglianetti. For a while, he worked with the Penguins, the team his father, Peter, won two Stanley Cups with in the early 1990s. He's since moved on to sales rep work for a defense contracting company, which led him to a unique side hustle selling Soviet arms from the World Wars I and II eras to collectors.
"Bolt-action rifles, old hand guns that had just been sitting in storage for decades now," he said. "We'll be importing them in soon and then re-selling them commercially."
— Adam Bittner
