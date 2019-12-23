Best of the rest

Oct. 29, 2011: Penn State's Silas Redd scores a go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute remaining in regulation and Illinois kicker Derek Dimke misses a 42-yard field goal attempt as time expires to give Penn State a 10-7 win at Beaver Stadium. The victory is the 409th — and last — of Joe Paterno's career, making him the winningest coach in major college football history. He was fired amid the Jerry Sandusky scandal less than two weeks later.

Sept. 8, 2012: Sam Ficken misses four kicks, including a 42-yard field goal attempt at the gun, and Penn State falls, 17-16, at Virginia. The loss dropped the Nittany Lions to 0-2 after NCAA sanctions.

Nov. 3, 2012: Pitt takes a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter at No. 4 Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish rally to force overtime, then win in the third extra session on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Everett Golson.

Nov. 24, 2012: Ficken gets redemption for the Virginia loss by kicking a 37-yard field goal in overtime to help his Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin to complete an improbable 8-4 season.

Nov. 9, 2013: Freshman James Conner scores two touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 28-21 upset of No. 24 Notre Dame at Heinz Field.

Nov. 30, 2013: Penn State beats Wisconsin to end the season for a second consecutive season behind four touchdown passes by Christian Hackenberg. This time, the victory knocks the No. 14 Badgers out of a BCS bowl.

Nov. 1, 2014: A year after beating Duke in a 58-55 shootout at Heinz Field, the Panthers travel to Durham for another wild one. This time, they fall to the No. 24 Blue Devils by a 51-48 margin in double overtime.

Oct. 26, 2014: The Nittany Lions spice up another otherwise turgid campaign by rallying from a 17-point deficit to force overtime against eventual national champion Ohio State. The Buckeyes won in double overtime, 31-24.

Oct. 1, 2016: Penn State lugs a 13-3 deficit into halftime against Minnesota, but storms back to force an overtime session in which Saquon Barkley wins the game with a 25-yard touchdown. The win sparked the nine-game winning streak that culminated in a Big Ten title.

Sept. 9, 2017: The Lions get revenge for their loss at Pitt a year prior. Saquon Barkley breaks the game open with a 46-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to give Penn State its first win over its rival since 1999.

Oct. 21 - Nov. 4, 2017: Penn State goes 1-2 in a season-defining stretch after rising to No. 2 in the rankings. A 42-13 rout of No. 19 Michigan gives fans hope that a playoff berth was imminent, but two losses by a combined four posts at Ohio State and Michigan State in successive weeks kill the dream. The Lions held fourth-quarter leads in both defeats.

Sept. 8, 2018: In the last scheduled Pitt-Penn State game in Pittsburgh, the Panthers make some costly first-half errors but stay within 14-6 at the break. That was as close as it would get. The Lions pour it on in the second half and roll to a 51-6 rout in the rain at Heinz Field.

Sept. 29, 2018: Penn State takes another lead into the fourth quarter against Ohio State, but quarterback Dwayne Haskins leads the Buckeyes to two touchdowns in the final eight minutes to knock the Lions off by a single point for a second consecutive year. Two weeks later, Penn State blows another late lead to lose to Michigan State again, realistically ending its hopes of competing for a championship, conference or otherwise.

Nov. 2, 2018: Pitt travels to Charlottesville with a chance to take command of the ACC Coastal race and converts. Running back Darrin Hall rushes for 229 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 23-13 win over No. 23 Virginia that sets them up well to eventually claim the division.

Dec. 1, 2018: The Panthers fail to recapture the glory of 2016 as Clemson holds quarterback Kenny Pickett to just 8 passing yards in a 42-10 defeat in Pitt's first ACC championship appearance.